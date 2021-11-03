SSW Event Threatens A Record Cold And Snowy December (Similar to 1989), + ‘The Mother Of All Crashes’ Could Now Be Just Months Away

SSW Event Threatens A Record Cold And Snowy December (Similar to 1989)

The historically low solar activity we’ve been experiencing these past few years FULLY explains why Arctic outbreaks (aka the “Polar Vortexes”) are becoming more common. It is this natural forcing that is likely the key player in the onset of Ice Ages (Little or otherwise)–this and an increase in cloud-cover due to increasing Cosmic Rays.

It is also worth noting that any of the harshest winters on record arrived a few years AFTER a solar minimum. Currently, we have just been released from the grips of what was the weakest solar minimum of the past 100+ years: Solar Cycle 24 (Dec, 2008 – Dec, 2019) had maximum sunspot count substantially lower than the norm, down to a level not seen since cycles 12 to 15 (1878-1923). It’s a safe bet to assume that these next few winters will be some of the most destructive in modern times.

Despite MSM reporting, or lack thereof, last winter (2020-2021) was actually a historically cold one, particularly across Europe and Asia. And we’re still reeling from it now. Regardless of the agenda-driving drivel spouted by CNN and the like, the current global energy crisis is due, for the most part, to the depletion of coal and gas reserves in order to stave off last winter’s anomalous chill. Other factors include a naive dependence on failing renewables, and a lack of investment in unfavorable and “dirty” fossil fuels.

Looking to this winter (of 2021-2022), it is already setting up to be a doozy–as discussed in more detail here. But honing in on why the AGW Party is getting their nonsensical “Polar Amplification” excuses in early: along with a strengthening La Nina, events in the stratosphere are also conspiring to pour cold water on the elite’s “you’re all gonna burn up unless you hand over your money and freedom” rhetoric.

As climatologist Joe Bastardi recently tweeted, there is high confidence that a sudden stratospheric warming event is building “which points to our long-standing cold idea for November and December”:





massive stratwarm coming which points to our long-standing cold idea for November and December. Very similar to 1989 for Dec 3 at 10 mb …result one of the coldest December on record pic.twitter.com/u4S71L9ry0 — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) October 31, 2021



Bastardi goes on to say that things are setting up “very similar to 1989 for Dec 3 at 10 mb,” which resulted in “one of the coldest Decembers on record” across much of the United States.

The year 1989 landed a few years AFTER the solar minimum of cycle 21 (which ended around 1986), and indeed, its winter entered the books as one of the harshest in modern history. A powerful Arctic Outbreak–I mean “Polar Vortex”–plunged frigid polar air masses to exceptionally low latitudes. Northern Florida saw snow. A white Christmas was seen in Jacksonville. While freezing lows were logged in Southern NJ in December.

Adding to the ferocity of this winter’s polar invasions will be the fact that the Bering Sea, as well as large parts of the Arctic around Siberia, are seeing the highest amounts of sea ice since 2005 — this will keep those Arctic air masses colder for longer as they descend south.





‘The Mother Of All Crashes’ Could Now Be Just Months Away

We humans are programmed to recognize cycles, however they come. This is no accident. We have evolved in a cyclical reality for over hundreds of millions of years –so the story goes– and posses an almost ‘enlightened’ level of comprehension deep within us. I am convinced that the universe, and so reality, runs entirely on cycles and that it is only a matter of time before the past repeats. I think its true that every happening can be plotted on charts, which adds support to the theory that we exist in a simulation.

The stock market runs on predictable cycles, and these past few years have served as a prime example of this. Despite the horrors that have bestowed the financial markets since 2008, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has just kept chugging on–and not because the economy is in good health, but simply because the chart, mathematics, and a ‘universal pattern’ dictated that it should.

Don’t get me wrong though, that “mother of all crashes”, as Michael Burry calls it, is looming –the charts demand that, too– and we’re getting perilously close. This crash will be akin to the Great Depression of 1929 — it is written in the stars, if you will, and there isn’t a dam thing anyone can do about it, not least those pocket-lining crooks at the Fed.

Below is a comparison of the DJIA.

On the left is today’s modern bull-run, and on the right is the run-up to 1929’s peak and then the aftermath:





Dow Jones Industrial Average comparison: today (left) vs run-up to 1929 (right).



The similarities are striking.

And if the charts are to be believed then the markets have one last ‘pump’ before the top is in and the crash begins.

Adding weight to this theory is the fact that the full 4.236 of the Fibonacci Extension (a scarily reliable charting tool) also shows that today’s potential peak is approaching that of the 1929 run.

Below is another more detailed breakdown, courtesy of fernandoc17 via todayuknews.com:





Dow Jones Industrial Average comparison: today (top) vs 1929 (right).



Of course, I have no crystal ball, but my confidence in all of this has led me to put my money where my mouth is.

It appears that the markets (including cryptocurreny) is gearing up for that one last ‘hooray’ before the great capitulation. And I’m riding ADA (Cardano), as well as a few other cryptos, in expectation of this final parabolic pump. But taking the Dow Jones Industrial Average as our example, the index, according to the charts, is set for an additional 10 percent gain in the coming weeks/months before destiny is fulfilled and the index tanks — the true great reset.

ADA –being part of the Wild West that is crypto– has a chance of surpassing $10 by year’s end, and if this does play out then I’m telling you now, I will be running for the hills, I will be ignoring all projections of a $300K Bitcoin and will be using my newly acquired funds to continue my preparations for the coming societal collapse and the return of the COLD TIMES.

Just like the stock market, the solar cycles are also following a predictable, chartable pattern, too — and we see they’re in a downward trend almost identical to that during the onset of the Dalton Minimum (1795-1820): Solar Cycle 22 was almost a carbon copy of Solar Cycle 3, Cycle 23 was very similar Cycle 4, Cycle 24 matches Cycle 5 (and the latest Solar Cycle –25– has opened in the same vein as Solar Cycle 6):







The recent government overreach and the roll-out of draconian powers are a conditioning of the masses for the true horrors that are fast-approaching. History repeats, and the patterns don’t lie — something monstrous is coming, and they know it.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.



Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.



Grand Solar Minimum + Pole Shift