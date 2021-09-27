Record-Breaking Cold Sweeps Europe, More IPCC Fraud, Five Climbers Killed in “Unprecedented” September Snowstorm in Russia, + -75.7C (-104.3F) Logged at Vostok

Record-Breaking Cold Sweeps Europe

Winter-like lows have been sweeping across Europe of late, and have frozen migrants to death on the Poland-Belarus border, in the month of September!

Recent nights have seen the mercury plunge to record-breaking levels across European nations.

Eastern Europe has been seeing sub-freezing lows — for example, Berovo in North Macedonia (2,700ft) suffered -1.8C (28.7F).

While in the southeast, unprecedented September lows of -1C (30.2F) and +1C (33.8F) have been logged in Greece, at Florina (2,132ft) and Kastoria (2,165ft), respectively.

Snow is also rolling in early.

Turkey’s Mount Erciyes, for example, registered rare September flurries over the weekend:





Mount Erciyes turned white after a blast of September snow.



And looking ahead, the ‘GFS Total Snowfall’ chart (shown below) reveals that European’s should brace for additional early-season flurries over the coming days and weeks.

The Alps, The Pyrenees, Scandinavia and Iceland all look set for something of a wintry burial, while Scotland should also be on watch for a healthy late-September dumping:





GFS Total Snowfall (cm) Sept 27 – Oct 13 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Northern Hemisphere snowpack is building exceptionally early this season, just as a prolonged bout of low solar activity predicts. And to track it, it’s almost time to dust off that Finnish Meteorological Institute ‘Total Snow Mass for the NH’ chart (shown below).

It will be interesting to see how high we climb this year. I’m expecting a continuation of the above-average growth witnessed over the past few years. The 2020-21 season, for example, soared a AGW-destroying 500 Gigatons above the 1982-2012 average:





Total Snow Mass for the Northern Hemisphere [FMI] — the 2020-21 season peak.



Snow is resoundingly not a thing of the past–the polar opposite of those original AGW predictions.

When a hypothesis fails so spectacularly –as Anthropogenic Global Warming undeniably has– the honorable next step is to dump it. What you don’t do is rewrite the theory so that it fits with unexpected observations.

This, however, is exactly what the mainstream media is trying to pull.

The MSM is perversely attempting to blame the increasingly violent and numerous snowstorms of recent years on a warming Arctic. But this contradicts early IPCC projections — IPCC, 2001: “Milder winter temperatures will decrease heavy snowstorms…”

When reading the latest IPCC report (released Aug, 2021), the political body –to their credit?– are actually sticking with their original theory. They’re claiming with a very high confidence that “substantial reductions” in snow cover have occurred between 1981-2010, especially in spring, which they expect to be amplified into the future as the world continues to warm.

Jarringly though, the real data (shown below) doesn’t support ANY of this.

Furthermore, cherry-picking ‘spring’ is just more evidence of desperation and obfuscation.

Taking the month of March on its own, a decreasing snow cover trend is indeed apparent — at a rate of -1.12% per decade:







However, when looking at the month of October we see an increasing trend — at a much larger rate of 2.74% per decade, too:







Moreover, never mind ‘the future’ — what about 2011-2020? We –and they– have the data for this missing decade. But it’s little wonder why it wasn’t included in their latest report — Northern Hemisphere snow cover has been on the increase since 2010 (see above).

The IPCC are pushing an agenda.

The data proves this.





Five Climbers Killed in “Unprecedented” September Snowstorm in Russia

Five climbers have died after an early-season blizzard hit Mount Elbrus, Russia — one of the mountain’s worst-ever tragedies.

Elbrus, a dormant volcano in Russia’s North Caucasus region, is the highest mountain in Europe/Russia, standing at 18,510 feet.





The Caucasus Mountains in Russia with Mount Elbrus in the background. © AFP



Late last week, Arctic air funneled unusually-far south for the time of year, and caught a group of 19 climbers off guard.

Four professional guides were among the group, head of which was experienced climber Denis Alimoz of Elbrus.Guide.

Alimoz told Russian news agency TASS that a young woman in the group felt unwell mid-way through the ascent, and turned back with one of the guides. Tragically, the woman didn’t make it back to base camp, dying in the arms of the guide.

The remaining climbers continued on to the summit, but the “unprecedented storm” gained further strength, said Elbrus.Guide on Instagram, which resulted in additional casualties — one of the climbers broke his leg, slowing the group down; while two others froze to death; and a further two others lost consciousness, later dying on the descent back down.

A total of 70 rescuers and 16 vehicles battled blizzards, 70kmh winds and temperatures below -20C to reach the group. And after a five hour rescue “in the most difficult conditions” the remaining 14 climbers were safely transported to the Azau valley below.





Rescue workers on Mount Elbrus.



“Unfortunately, five people died,” confirmed Russia’s emergencies ministry in a statement.

While 11 others have been hospitalized with frostbite, with two in intensive care.





Rescue workers on Mount Elbrus.



Such September scenes are not usual on Elbrus, even at 18,000+ feet — this was an “unprecedented” blizzard.





-75.7C (-104.3F) Logged at Vostok

Unusually low temperatures have been registered in parts of the Antarctic Plateau.

The infamous Vostok Station –the holder of the lowest temperature ever recorded on Earth– plunged to an out-of-season -75.7C (-104.3F) on Friday. Nearby Dome Fuji also dropped below -74C (-101.2F).

And while not records, these are rare lows for late-September, and are further signs of our cooling planet.







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





