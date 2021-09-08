Rare Spring Snow hits Ecuador, Temperatures Plummet in South Africa, + Mount Fuji’s first Snowcap of the Season Arrives a Month Early

Rare Spring Snow hits Ecuador

Rare and heavy snow was reported Monday, September 6 across a myriad of Ecuadorian localities.

“The unusual meteorological phenomenon caused the closure of roads and the paralysis of vehicles,” reads the opening lines of a ecuavisa.com article.

Many roads remain closed due to drifting snow, including key highways.

Emergency services are warning drivers to avoid all travel in the affected regions unless absolutely necessary.





❄️ Las bajas temperaturas de esta madrugada provocaron caída de nieve en la vía a #Papallacta, #Ecuador🇪🇨.



⚠️Cerrada la vía #Pifo – #Papallacta.



🔴Vía alterna: Quito – Ambato – Puyo – Tena – Orellana.



🌨 Si conduces por el sector, hazlo con precaución.#EG #Georiesgos pic.twitter.com/WXpOLOdGwO — ESPECIGEST (@ESPECIGEST) September 6, 2021

#VíasECU911|

Informamos que a esta hora se registra una fuerte nevada en la vía Guaranda – Ambato sector Arenal desvío vía Flores.

Desde el Centro Operativo #ECU911 #Babahoyo se coordinó con @PoliciaEcuador quienes se encuentran en el lugar.@GoberBolivar pic.twitter.com/y5gjH71A65 — ECU 911 Babahoyo (@Ecu911Babahoyo) September 6, 2021



Wintry conditions will persist across Ecuador on September 8, according to a statement released by INAMHI.

While simultaneously, another round of Antarctic cold looks set to enter the South American continent, via Argentina:





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies, Sept 8 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Looking further ahead, mid-range weather models show Old Man Winter reluctant to release his icy grip, even into the third week of September — particularly across the southern, central and western nations of Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru and Ecuador (among others):





Sept 21:

GFS 2m Temp Anomalies, Sept 21 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Sept 22:

GFS 2m Temp Anomalies, Sept 22 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Temperatures Plummet in South Africa

As in South America, South Africa has suffered a string of record-smashing Antarctic blasts this winter season. And now the frigid conditions are spilling over into spring, and shortening the growing season.

Heavy snow was reported across South Africa’s higher elevations on Tuesday, September 7.

SA Weather Services Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela told the South African that the snow had started falling earlier on Tuesday with accumulations building in the Southern Drakensberg, parts of the Eastern Cape and in the Lesotho highlands.

The Antarctic front will be short lived, passing in a day or too — but it has left its mark (see photos below), and could cap-off what has been an brutally cold winter season across swathes of Southern Africa–including the nation’s of Botswana and Namibia.







Looking ahead, there is in fact the threat of yet another polar front clipping Southern Africa next week:





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies, Sept 15 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Stay tuned for updates on that…





Mount Fuji’s first Snowcap of the Season Arrives a Month Early

Mount Fuji’s first snowcap of the season has arrived a good four weeks earlier than usual this year.

Japan’s iconic 3,776m (12,380ft) mountain was capped with a healthy dusting of global warming goodness on September 7–that’s some 25 days earlier than normal.

Aerial footage captured the accumulations:







It is likely that snow has been on the summit for at least the past few days, with local authorities receiving reports of snow over the weekend. However, clouds blocked meteorological observations from taking place, and so it wasn’t until Tuesday that the summer flurries could be confirmed.

As is the case with Greenland, Japan’s Mount Fuji is often used as a poster child for catastrophic AGW. However, and is the case with Greenland, real-world observations continue to paint an entirely different picture…





Mount Fuji's Missing Snow https://t.co/E1Sp19moQv This is one of those "How it was/ How it's going" things…" The top Climate Change Cassandras of NASA thought iconic Mt Fuji was a great story a few months ago. Today, the new evidence FOR climate change is that the snow is early! — Martin Cohen 🇪🇺 (@docmartincohen) September 7, 2021



Northern Hemisphere snow mass is building early this year, just as an intensifying Grand Solar Minimum predicts it would.

Let’s see if we surpass last season’s impressive totals, which peaked at approx. 500 Gigatons above the 1982-2012 average:







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions.

So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email (the box is located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile).

Please also consider disabling ad blockers for electroverse.net, if you use one.

And/or become a Patron, by clicking here: patreon.com/join/electroverse.

The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.

So any way you can, help us spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.





Grand Solar Minimum + Pole Shift



