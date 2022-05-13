Puerto Rico’s Coldest April Since 1991; New Zealand Dips Below Freezing; Cold Forecast Dashes Any Remaining U.S. Crop Planting Hopes; + The Return Of La Niña

Puerto Rico’s Coldest April Since 1991

April 2022 in Puerto Rico had an average temperature of 79.0F (26.1C), which was -1.3F (-0.7C) below the multidecadal norm.

San Juan has now experienced 3 cooler-than-average months in a row.

Moreover, last month was the country’s coldest April since 1991, according to NOAA data:





[NOAA]



And while on the topic of colder-than-average April’s, the data for a few more European nations are in.

April 2022 in Italy had an average temperature anomaly of -0.35C below the norm:







And similarly in Spain, April 2022 finished -0.3C below the older 1981-2010 benchmark still used by AEMET:







Cold records were set across Spain last month.

In total, 14 monthly low temperature records were set, 8 for lowest-min and 6 for lowest-max:







New Zealand Dips Below Freezing

After what has admittedly been a warm few months in The Land Of The Long White Cloud, New Zealand is finally enduring its first wintry cold spell and in the process has logged its lowest temperatures of the year so far.

Widespread frosts have also been noted, across inland areas of both the North and South islands.

A teeth-chattering -4.2C (24.4F) was recently registered at Turangi:





🥶 Coldest of 2022 so far: -4.2˚C at Tūrangi in the Central Plateau…



A min temp of 3.7˚C in Auckland (Māngere) made it the coldest morning since 22 August 2021!



It also dipped to 1.7˚C in Whitianga on the Coromandel Peninsula & -1.6˚C in Firth of Thames 🧊 pic.twitter.com/XE0TTvAZav — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 11, 2022



Looking ahead, further chills are on the cards, with Antarctica threatening to ‘tail-whip’ an intense mass of cold into ALL of NZ starting May 20.

Staying in the Southern Hemisphere, ‘blues’ and ‘purples’ are also set to grip South America over the next week-or-so, further jeopardizing the already poor-looking grain crops of Argentina and Brazil which are entering a crucial growing stage.

Failures in these nations will only heap further pressures on rapidly depleting global stocks and creaking supply chains.





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) May 15 – May 22 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Cold Forecast Dashes U.S. Crop Planting Hopes

Likewise in the U.S. (and indeed Canada), the onset of anomalous May cold looks set to dash any remaining hopes of even an average grain harvest, yet alone a bountiful one.

The USDA released its sixth Crop Progress report earlier in the week.

The agency, which is tasked with stabilizing the markets rather than painting a true picture, reported that corn planted stands at just 22% compared with the previous five-year average of 50%. Also, just 5% has ’emerged’ compared with the average of 15%.







Soybeans are also in trouble: 12% have been planted, compared with the five-year average of 24%.

Spring wheat planted is at 27% compared with the average of 47%; while just 9% has emerged compared with the norm of 15%. Winter wheat ‘headed’ came in at 33% vs the 40% average. More concerning, though, winter wheat condition was rated 29% good/excellent and 39% poor/very poor, compared with the previous year of 49% good/excellent and 18% poor/very poor.

And not forgetting oats, the planted area was reported at 55% vs the five-year average of 71%; while just 36% of oats have emerged compared with the 50% norm by this time of the year.

I don’t need to tell you, but these numbers –particularly in light of the incoming cold (shown below) plus the shortfalls noted elsewhere (such as in Brazil/Argentina/Ukraine/Russia/Kazakhstan)– is nothing short of a disaster. Additionally, you also have a shortage of inputs to factor in: any seeds that do end up in the ground will still suffer due to a lack of fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides (reduced fertilizer application = lower yields).





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) May 16 – May 28 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS Total Snowfall (inches) May 13 – May 29 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



The Return Of La Niña

Earth’s climate system is also throwing us something of a curve ball this year — a third consecutive La Niña.

According to NWS meteorologists, three consecutive La Niñas are so rare that climate science isn’t certain what it could mean. It really is anyone’s guess how this impacts our weather moving forward, particularly into the winter of 2022-23; generally though, the odds favor colder-than-average temperatures and increased snowfall (for most).

The last time we saw three consecutive La Niña winters was 1998-2001. Looking at the event’s impacts on NW Washington, for example, heavy snow during the winter of 1998-99 gave the Mt. Baker Ski Area a world-record annual snowfall of 1,140 inches.

La Niña has impacted the most recent two winters, too.

Staying in NW Washington, the winters of 2020-21 and 2021-22 both featured long periods of lowland snow and several powerful rainstorms that caused flooding along the Nooksack River. Current snowpack in the North Cascades is staning 113% of normal, as of May 12, with yet more flurries in the forecast.

Also worth noting, the region has experienced cooling (since at least 2018), with something of a nosedive observed in 2022:







Our planet is cooling before our eyes, yet the masses are still too ‘taught’ and/or cowardly to question the official narrative.







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

