Another Round Of Polar Cold To Sweep South America; Summer On Hold In Canada; Low Temperature Records Fall Across Japan; Russia Accused Of Stealing Ukrainian Grain; All As The Sun Fades To Blank

Another Round Of Polar Cold To Sweep South America

South America is about to suffer yet another cold spell, one concentrated across Eastern parts, in particular.

A shot of Antarctic air will ride unusually-far north into Uruguay, Northern Argentina, Paraguay, Brazil, Bolivia and Peru this weekend — one that has local meteorologists expecting temperature records to fall and low-elevation frosts to ravage key growing regions.





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) June 11 – June 14 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Summer On Hold In Canada

Summer heat is on a hiatus across much of Canada, reports theweathernetwork.com: “blame the jet stream,” writes meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.

The majority of Canadian provinces will experience additional anomalous chills in the days ahead –excluding perhaps the Northwest Territories– as a weak and wavy meridional jet stream pulls Arctic air into swathes of North America.

This chills will descend into the U.S., too, where a cold and wet spring has already hampered spring plantings.

States from the Dakotas to Tennessee and Alabama are on course for an invasion of “blues” over the weekend. And looking further ahead, the GFS is calling for additional shots of cold later in the month, on June 20 (note: these forecasts are out of the reliable time-frame and so should be taken with a pinch of salt):





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) June 20 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Low Temperature Records Fall Across Japan

Japan is in the midst of another harsh cold spell this week, one that is taking out monthly low temperature records.

The past few days have resulted in a horde of busted benchmarks, including many for the lowest-maximum temperatures ever recorded in the month of June, in weather books dating back to 1977 in many cases.

Below are a selection of the fallen/tied records on June 6 and June 7, respectively (data courtesy of the JMA):







Much of Eastern Asia has been in the grips of an out-of-season freeze in recent weeks.

The Southeast nation of Myanmar, for example, is also coming off the back of an anomalously-cold May. Last month was cooler and wetter than average across the nation, with an average temperature anomaly of -0.7C below the norm.

And while on the topic of average temperatures for May, switching our attention to Europe, Ukrainian farmers are struggling for a number of well-documented reasons this season, but it could be this year’s persistent cold that proves the final straw.

May 2022 in the Ukraine was very cold, most notably in the East where temperature anomalies of between 0.8C and 3C below the multidecadal average were noted. It was also a dry month, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Institute.



Russia Accused Of Stealing Ukrainian Grain

Russian authorities have reported that they are ready to load grains from Ukrainian ports currently occupied by their forces — including the heavily damaged Mariupol, and the port of Berdyansk. But where is the grain destined?

According to Russian officials, the grain is being sent overseas. And while this may in part be true, Ukrainian officials are accusing Russia of stealing more than 600,000 tonnes of its grain and only exporting some of it, keeping the majority for itself.

“We have made our appeal for Turkey to help us and, upon the suggestion of the Turkish side, are launching criminal cases regarding those stealing and selling the grains,” Reuters quoted Ukraine’s ambassador to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, as saying.

Ukraine Grain Association chief Mykola Gorbachov has warned that, if exports cannot resume from Ukraine’s ports, the next harvest, starting in late July, will be severely impacted. He added that Ukraine’s grain exports would be limited to 20m tonnes maximum (which is generous) –via road, river and rail– less than half of last year’s exports, which totaled 44.7m tonnes.

The US also recently alleged that Russia is selling stolen Ukrainian wheat to import-dependent countries in Africa.

But the picture is murky, and global media outlets are struggling to verify anything right now.

One thing is for sure, though — Ukrainian grain, which accounts for 30+% of the world’s supply, is on the move. The question is, where is it going? Most accounts see Russia keeping a large percentage of the grain for itself, and then shipping the rest to a few allies and key tactical regions, such as Turkey, China and Northern Africa, rather than supplying the world.







Moscow not paying Ukrainian farmers for the grain will have its own knock-on effects for the next growing season. Growers either won’t have the money to afford new seeds, and/or won’t want to invest their time and money into producing a resource that will simply be taken from them.

Of course, Russia denies stealing the Ukraine’s grain, but their head of transport operations in the Zaporizhzhia region, Eugene Balitsky, did not specify which farmers, if any, had been paid. Russia has also made it abundantly clear that it believes Western sanctions are to blame for the food crisis.

In reality, it’s probably a little of everything.

The Sun Fades To Blank

The sun has just registered its first spotless day in months: “a remarkable development,” so says Dr Tony Philips of spaceweather.com.

A blank solar disc is a rare feat during the ramp-up of a cycle, and it has me asking if we’re now witnessing something of a stepping down of Solar Cycle 25? Is this a further indication that we are indeed on the cusp of the next Grand Solar Minimum?







Saying that, we do still find ourselves within a ramp-up of a cycle, meaning we won’t be spotless for long.

In fact, a new sunspot is already emerging in the sun’s southern hemisphere; however, it’s looking a little odd.

For one thing, explains Dr Philips, it is circular:









For another, its magnetic field is tilted 90 degrees away from normal sunspots:







This one merits watching, concludes Dr Philips.

Could it mean a stepping down of Solar Cycle 25 moving forward, as occurred with its predecessor SC24? That stands as my contention. But only time will tell…







