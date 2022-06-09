Another Round Of Polar Cold To Sweep South America; Summer On Hold In Canada; Low Temperature Records Fall Across Japan; Russia Accused Of Stealing Ukrainian Grain; All As The Sun Fades To Blank
Another Round Of Polar Cold To Sweep South America
South America is about to suffer yet another cold spell, one concentrated across Eastern parts, in particular.
A shot of Antarctic air will ride unusually-far north into Uruguay, Northern Argentina, Paraguay, Brazil, Bolivia and Peru this weekend — one that has local meteorologists expecting temperature records to fall and low-elevation frosts to ravage key growing regions.
Summer On Hold In Canada
Summer heat is on a hiatus across much of Canada, reports theweathernetwork.com: “blame the jet stream,” writes meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
The majority of Canadian provinces will experience additional anomalous chills in the days ahead –excluding perhaps the Northwest Territories– as a weak and wavy meridional jet stream pulls Arctic air into swathes of North America.
This chills will descend into the U.S., too, where a cold and wet spring has already hampered spring plantings.
States from the Dakotas to Tennessee and Alabama are on course for an invasion of “blues” over the weekend. And looking further ahead, the GFS is calling for additional shots of cold later in the month, on June 20 (note: these forecasts are out of the reliable time-frame and so should be taken with a pinch of salt):
Low Temperature Records Fall Across Japan
Japan is in the midst of another harsh cold spell this week, one that is taking out monthly low temperature records.
The past few days have resulted in a horde of busted benchmarks, including many for the lowest-maximum temperatures ever recorded in the month of June, in weather books dating back to 1977 in many cases.
Below are a selection of the fallen/tied records on June 6 and June 7, respectively (data courtesy of the JMA):
Much of Eastern Asia has been in the grips of an out-of-season freeze in recent weeks.
The Southeast nation of Myanmar, for example, is also coming off the back of an anomalously-cold May. Last month was cooler and wetter than average across the nation, with an average temperature anomaly of -0.7C below the norm.
And while on the topic of average temperatures for May, switching our attention to Europe, Ukrainian farmers are struggling for a number of well-documented reasons this season, but it could be this year’s persistent cold that proves the final straw.
May 2022 in the Ukraine was very cold, most notably in the East where temperature anomalies of between 0.8C and 3C below the multidecadal average were noted. It was also a dry month, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Institute.
Russia Accused Of Stealing Ukrainian Grain
Russian authorities have reported that they are ready to load grains from Ukrainian ports currently occupied by their forces — including the heavily damaged Mariupol, and the port of Berdyansk. But where is the grain destined?
According to Russian officials, the grain is being sent overseas. And while this may in part be true, Ukrainian officials are accusing Russia of stealing more than 600,000 tonnes of its grain and only exporting some of it, keeping the majority for itself.
“We have made our appeal for Turkey to help us and, upon the suggestion of the Turkish side, are launching criminal cases regarding those stealing and selling the grains,” Reuters quoted Ukraine’s ambassador to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, as saying.
Ukraine Grain Association chief Mykola Gorbachov has warned that, if exports cannot resume from Ukraine’s ports, the next harvest, starting in late July, will be severely impacted. He added that Ukraine’s grain exports would be limited to 20m tonnes maximum (which is generous) –via road, river and rail– less than half of last year’s exports, which totaled 44.7m tonnes.
The US also recently alleged that Russia is selling stolen Ukrainian wheat to import-dependent countries in Africa.
But the picture is murky, and global media outlets are struggling to verify anything right now.
One thing is for sure, though — Ukrainian grain, which accounts for 30+% of the world’s supply, is on the move. The question is, where is it going? Most accounts see Russia keeping a large percentage of the grain for itself, and then shipping the rest to a few allies and key tactical regions, such as Turkey, China and Northern Africa, rather than supplying the world.
Moscow not paying Ukrainian farmers for the grain will have its own knock-on effects for the next growing season. Growers either won’t have the money to afford new seeds, and/or won’t want to invest their time and money into producing a resource that will simply be taken from them.
Of course, Russia denies stealing the Ukraine’s grain, but their head of transport operations in the Zaporizhzhia region, Eugene Balitsky, did not specify which farmers, if any, had been paid. Russia has also made it abundantly clear that it believes Western sanctions are to blame for the food crisis.
In reality, it’s probably a little of everything.
I have been convinced that this is a controlled demolition of society, and that all sides are simply players in a great, regrettable “reset” — the end result of which will be food and fuel shortages, crippling inflation, and even famine, with the proposed “savoir” to said miseries being the roll-out of a new technocratic order or tyranny where you’ll own jack shit but will be delighted about it — or else!
The Sun Fades To Blank
The sun has just registered its first spotless day in months: “a remarkable development,” so says Dr Tony Philips of spaceweather.com.
A blank solar disc is a rare feat during the ramp-up of a cycle, and it has me asking if we’re now witnessing something of a stepping down of Solar Cycle 25? Is this a further indication that we are indeed on the cusp of the next Grand Solar Minimum?
Saying that, we do still find ourselves within a ramp-up of a cycle, meaning we won’t be spotless for long.
In fact, a new sunspot is already emerging in the sun’s southern hemisphere; however, it’s looking a little odd.
For one thing, explains Dr Philips, it is circular:
For another, its magnetic field is tilted 90 degrees away from normal sunspots:
This one merits watching, concludes Dr Philips.
Could it mean a stepping down of Solar Cycle 25 moving forward, as occurred with its predecessor SC24? That stands as my contention. But only time will tell…
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.
Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers, while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions. And most recently, the CCDH has stripped the website of its advertising.
So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email. And also consider becoming a Patron or donating via Paypal (buttons located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile). The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.
Any way you can, help me spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.
9 Thoughts to “Another Round Of Polar Cold To Sweep South America; Summer On Hold In Canada; Low Temperature Records Fall Across Japan; Russia Accused Of Stealing Ukrainian Grain; All As The Sun Fades To Blank”
Sir
As soon as I saw the sun blank yesterday I became concerned. Going strictly from memory on the events of 2014 I looked in the record of solar event activity. As suspected but not then known: Just prior to the surge in atmospheric temps on March 27, at least in Edmonton where I was then residing, there were TWO days of no visible solar activity on the side facing Earth. This was the beginning, in my opinion, of what was to become the SC 24 minimum instead of maximum which had been expected. Based on this week I do completely agree with Zharkova, et al, that we have with out a doubt entered a GSM and a SGSM. Further, that there will be greater precipitation, in Canada at least, and more violent super storms certainly in the southern hemisphere and probably in the northern hemisphere also. Thank you for your diligent work.
Well I live in Edmontn…KY and we have been DROWNING here for +- the last 4 years. Our normal is +- 45 inches rain total. Each year We have gotten 50-65 inches for that year. PLUS…our Summer temps are colder (not breaking 90°F) and our Winters are ‘milder’.
What I worry about is 4 things – the failing economy, Pole flip, the Atlantic ‘stream’ stopping and the Madrid E-Quake coming to LIFE (Death).
Knowing my luck and America’s luck lately – all 4 will hit at the exact same time!
But Time will tell.
PS Tell the Chief of Police in Edmonton AB he owes me a Moose burger…he’ll understand!
Moose burger… YOU VILL EAT BUGS AND BE HAPPY: Wales now feeding schoolchildren mealworms and crickets for lunch as part of the Great Reset rollout 06/07/2022 /
Crickets and mealworms “make up the bulk” of the food items now being fed to Wales schoolchildren, who are being treated like animals rather than humans. Instead of getting human food, these children are now consuming food items better fit for chickens and reptiles.
https://foodcollapse.com/2022-06-07-wales-feeding-schoolchildren-mealworms-crickets-great-reset.html
How to Maximize Dopamine & Motivation… as it turns out you just need “more PAIN”… and there should be lots more of that on the future menu(s) ww… just imagine how motivated the kids in Wales will be now to get back up into the higher “snack bracket” again by getting better grades.
My wife is currently up on Washington state in the Puget Sound area while I’m in Dallas, Texas. During the summer, these two areas have been opposites of each other weather-wise. Last summer when the Pacific NW had that one week heat wave (the Global Warming “We’re all gonna die!” screaming was ridiculous), Texas was unusually cool. Now we’re having daytime highs around 100F while where my wife is, it will hit a high of 60F three days over the next 10. Very cool and rain for this time of year. Of course, you don’t hear anyone up there complaining about climate change right now.
Steady rain all day today NW USSA, solid green on the radar. Yuk.
https://komonews.com/weather/radar
KOMO News called it Juneuary temps on yesterday’s news:
https://komonews.com/news/local/the-juneuary-cold-is-actually-helping-some-of-washington-states-biggest-crops
Today they had to follow with a CLIMATE EMERGENCY reminder:
https://komonews.com/news-brief-newsletter/after-last-years-historic-heatwave-local-shellfish-farmers-prep-for-new-climate-concerns
By August they will be full on nonstop full rag bitch fest on it AGAIN and it will never ever stop.
https://komonews.com/news/local/extreme-temperatures-brought-biggest-glacial-melt-in-washington-in-about-100-years
https://komonews.com/newsletters-deprecated/news-brief-newsletter-deprecated/30-of-mt-rainiers-snowpack-melted-off-during-historic-heatwave
HAARP zapped us so they could get on with the constant nagging AGAIN and thennnnn cut NG for new construction and said no more ICE rigs in seven years during RECORD SNOW !! AGAIN !!! I might be crabby, better go get a test kit. No, guess I’ll go make clam chowder and imagine whirled peas.
“By August they will be full on nonstop full rag bitch fest on it AGAIN”… er… that year ’round fest has been renamed the rag “bipolar” fest now.
Note: Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if its polar or sexual.
Asheville, NC: last week weather forecasters promised relief to the “scorching heatwave” by the weekend. I did not think that 90 degrees was scorching hot. when the sun shone, yes, that was hot. Otherwise, highest was around 90 degrees. It is cool like 58 degrees, warming up to about 75 by 1 or 2 PM. Then it can get to 90 in the late afternoon. But no one is talking about the cold weather in the Northwest or the crops not being able to be planted because of heavy rains. That’s life!
55F and nonstop rain ‘ere today and snow/water equivalent here is 252%
https://www.wcc.nrcs.usda.gov/ftpref/data/water/wcs/gis/maps/wa_swepctnormal_update.pdf
Not easy cheezy gardening weather here at all for the fourth year in a row it’s a challenge getting anything to grow and then there’s the slugs, snails, birds, deer and elk. Most sprouts if they ever germinate get attacked and are gone the next day. Four years ago my first year here it took three tries to start squash in pots on the porch away from the slugs and a giant cow elk ate them in two bites. Crunch crunch game over. New tricks this year have helped and there will be fresh veggies and berries and grapes and salmon nearby. Life is good.