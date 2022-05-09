Ontario’s Latest Ski Day Ever; + Mt. St. Helens Stirs, As Iceland Seismic Swarm Continues

Ontario’s Latest ‘Ski Day’ Ever

For many, winter 2021-22 is sicking around a lot longer than usual this year — well into May.

In Ontario, for example, ski hill Loch Lomond just broke a record for latest ski day in the province’s recorded history.

“We’ve had so much snowfall this season … the snow base has been insane for us,” said Alisia Cameron, manager. “So we’re setting an Ontario record in terms of the latest operating days for a ski area. Today’s May 8 and this is the latest anyone’s ever been skiing in an operational capacity.”





Skiing on May 8 [ @not_Klaatu ].



All this persistent cold and snow has also meant a late open for the area’s golf courses, too.

“The snow has been pretty extensive this year and we have a lot of moisture so I think we’re a few weeks behind, maybe two to three weeks behind usual,” said Jocelyn Kachur, manager of the pro shop at Northern Lights Golf Complex.



Mt. St. Helens Stirs

The Cascades are rumbling, and Mt. St. Helens –a stratovolcano– appears to be awakening.

Over the past 30 days, St. Helens has seen a sharp uptick in seismic activity, which is usually indicative of magma on the move, perhaps filling a chamber.







Prior to the powerful 1980 eruption, which changed thousands of lives and ended 57, similar activity was noted (in March, 1980 before the VEI 5 eruption of May 18). Does this mean another explosive eruption is due? No, not necessarily. But the volcano is certainly building to ‘something’. How disruptive that something is still anyone’s guess.

Below is a look at the eruptive history of the region based on the geologic record (the red dotted line indicates the Dalton Minimum). Clear to see, Mt. St. Helens is the most eruptive of the Cascade Range, particularly in recent times.







And while we’re in this region of the world, I should probably mention the late-season snow blocking highways and further delaying spring planting. A Special Weather Statement was issued May 8: “unseasonably cold air has spread across eastern Washington and eastern Oregon. Snow levels will be as low as 2000 feet…” Below is a look at the forecast into the new week:





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) May 8 – May 24 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



The NW U.S. will also be impacted by anomalous, record-challenging cold, too:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) May 8 – May 15 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Iceland Seismic Swarm Continues

Coinciding with the seismic uptick at St. Helens, Iceland’s seismic crisis is persisting.

As reported by icelandgeology.net, the earthquake swarm at Trölladyngju-Krýsuvík increased again this morning (7-May-2022), suggesting that magma is on the move.

The largest earthquakes had a magnitude of M3.3 and M3.5 — both earthquakes where clearly felt in Reykjavík area.





Earthquake activity at Krýsuvík volcano, near Kleifarvatn lake [Icelandic Met Office].



Volcanic eruptions are one of the key forcings driving Earth into its next bout of global cooling. Their worldwide uptick is tied to low solar activity, coronal holes, a waning magnetosphere, and the influx of Cosmic Rays penetrating silica-rich magma.

Hunga Tonga’s eruption of Jan 15 fired particulates through the stratosphere and into the mesosphere. At 36 miles up, it was the highest volcanic eruption ever recorded. Those particulates are now ‘trapped’ in the upper atmosphere where they are expected to cool the planet by approx. 0.3C.





New: the Hunga Tonga eruption spewed ash a record 36 miles into the atmosphere — blowing through troposphere/stratosphere into the mesosphere (where meteors burn up).



That’s 3X as high as the worst thunderstorms and 14 miles taller than Punatubo’s plume. https://t.co/ZoHSpjZ0HP — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) March 5, 2022



It’s Monday morning, meaning I’m off to our local farmer’s market here in Central Portugal — you can never have enough meat chicks. I urge everyone to take steps daily to bolster their food/energy security before inflation and shortages really take hold, before the next collapse of EVERYTHING ensues, before the next Great Depression: their Great Reset.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

