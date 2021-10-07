Northern Hemisphere Predicted an “Extreme Deep Winter Freeze” by one of Russia’s Top Forecasters, a Foot of Early-Season Snow Hits the Alps, as Gas Prices Surge Another “Astonishing” 30%

The lower-latitudes are cooling in line with historically low solar activity, and energy prices are soaring.

The needless ‘green’ policies rolled-out over the past decade+ are biting back, and the poor/unprepared are expected to struggle to heat their homes this winter.

These are the facts — here’s hoping the brutal reality of the next 6 months can stir the brainwashed masses out of their orchestrated stupor.



Northern Hemisphere Predicted an “Extreme Deep Winter Freeze”

As reported by rt.com, one of Russia’s top forecasting centers has warned that “extreme weather” will grip the Northern Hemisphere this winter.

Anomalously-harsh conditions are predicted to hit vast pockets of the hemisphere in early January, according to the meteorological center Phobos, which also sees snow levels in Siberia, for example, surpassing levels “twice as severe as the average.”

This season’s snow mass is already off to an impressive start.

As I reported on Tuesday, NH accumulations have opened some 250 Gigatons above the 1982-2012 average:







According to to this year’s Farmers Almanac, a cold and snowy setup will play out in North America, too.

“It’s going to happen again!” reports txktoday.com regarding Texas, which suffered a deadly Arctic blast last winter.

Quoting the Farmers Almanac, Texans may be “Chilled to the Bone” again this year, and as result, news sources, area officials and local citizens are urging their families, friends and Texas/Arkansas residents to get prepared now — this includes stocking up on items such as blankets, water bottles, canned goods, candles, shovels, batteries, flashlights and firewood.







A Foot+ of Early-Season Snow Hits the Alps

This week, the European Alps are witnessing an early taste of the winter to come with multiple ski resorts registering snowfall totals of more than a foot (30+cm), reports inthesnow.com.

Italy’s Passo Stelvio (pictured below) has seen a healthy 10 inches (25 cm) of fresh snow.

Stelvio is one of eight glacier areas in Austria, Italy and Switzerland to have already opened its slopes for the ski season — four more are due to open this coming weekend, along with the first two centers up in Finland, Levi and Ruka.





Italy’s Passo Stelvio ski resort logs 10 inches of fresh snow.



The Stubai glacier, due to open on Friday, along with already open Hintertux (pictured below) and Pitztal, have reported more than a foot (30+cm) so far, with further flurries in the forecast.





Hintertux registers more than a foot of early-season snow.



We recall those ‘hints of the winter to come’ even back in August and September, when notable summer snowfall hit Europe’s highest elevations; however, this latest event is “much heavier”, continues the inthersnow.com article, and has “pushed the snowline down below 1,000m (3,280ft) altitude in some areas”.







The majority of the European continent has been suffering extreme temperature anomalies of late.

And looking ahead (see latest GFS run below), the chill won’t abate anytime soon–particularly for central and eastern regions where departures from the norm are set to slide double-digits below average.

This week, the Balkans region, for example, will suffer freezing nighttime lows a whopping 16C below the seasonal average:





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) for Oct 8 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Conversely, Western and Northern Europe is currently enjoying a pocket of mild weather; but this is isn’t expected to last.

A white Halloween is actually on the cards for the UK. According to Met Office meteorologists, “cold and unsettled weather will hit the UK in the coming weeks” and “we’re likely to see some snowy weather as October moves into November”.





Gas Prices Surge Another “Astonishing” 30%

This threat of a cold Fall and Winter is one of the components driving energy prices to new all-time highs.

In recent weeks, much of Europe has seen a rapidly growing energy crisis, with some parts of the continent experiencing a 500% increase in the price of gas for the heating and fueling industry as supplies run historically low.

In England, The City reacted with “astonishment” yesterday “as natural gas prices continued soaring to unheard of levels,” reports standard.co.uk: day ahead natural gas prices jumped another 78p to 355p per therm, a rise of almost a third in just a few hours.

Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank, called the price moves “astonishing”.

Natural gas prices have soared 500% so far this year, repeatedly reaching new all-time highs.

This climb is due in no small part to the historically cold winter of 2020-21 suffered across Europe and Asia which depleted supplies, but failed renewables and a lack of forward-thinking by hamstrung politicians dutifully towing the AGW Party line haven’t helped.

In the UK, gas has already well-exceeded the previous record of 120p per therm reached in 2018 when the “Beast from the East” battered the British Isles. Understandably, such sky-high energy prices are stoking fears about the UK economy — factories have already been forced to shutdown due to costs and consumers are likely to face soaring bills in the near future when the energy price cap is next reviewed.

“This is a big deal,” said George Saravelos at Deutsche Bank.

“The importance of these moves on inflation, growth and external accounts are not to be underestimated.”

As hinted at above, another frigid winter will plunge the world into a genuine crisis (if it isn’t in one already). A difficult winter could cause the continent to slip deeper into an even worse energy catastrophe, is how rt.com puts it: Simon Thorne, the UK’s global director of generating fuels at S&P Global Platts, has said that “a very cold winter would be disastrous for many — even marginally cold would be very difficult.”

Throw all notions of a ‘climate crisis’ out of the window — the controlling elites, via their MSM lapdogs, are spinning us a yarn on that front. Instead, we all need to prepare for a future of self-reliance as the empire crumbles. Don’t wait.







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





