Pockets Of Both North And South America Freeze; Sunspot ‘AR3014’ Doubles In Size; + Iran Rolls-Out Digital Rationing Cards
Pockets Of Both North And South America Freeze
The spring planting window has all-but closed across North America, yet a high percentage of the nation’s crops failed to make it into the ground, thanks to persistent cold/wet weather. Even those that were sown are expected to suffer drastically lower yields due to a global shortage of key agriculture inputs such as fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides.
We’ve discussed the poor planting rates across the U.S. in previous articles (corn at 22% vs average of 50%). Everything, we were told, hinged on a mild and dry second half of May; unfortunately though, the weather Gods have conspired, and quite opposite is playing out:
The polar cold I’ve reported in South America has now reached the tropics.
Freezing/near-freezing lows were noted in Northern Argentina, and even in Western Paraguay (2.9C/37F at Prats Gill) — very rare at this time of year. The mercury across the highlands of Southeast Brazil also plunged to the freezing point — again, unusual for this time of year.
Looking ahead, anomalous cold looks set to dominate the rest of the week, further jeopardizing the continents harvests:
Sunspot ‘AR3014’ Doubles In Size
Since yesterday, big sunspot AR3014 has doubled in size.
The below 24-hour movie from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory reveals the sunspot’s rapid growth:
AR3014 has a ‘beta-gamma’ magnetic field that harbors energy for strong M-class solar flares, perhaps even an X-class.
Sometimes, in my weaker moments, I long for a powerful X-flare to wipe all technology off the face of the Earth. Such an event would stop-dead those policies of enslavement and dependence that our leaders are so hellbent on implementing, i.e. Central Bank Digital Currencies and Digital Rationing Cards…
Iran Rolls-Out Digital Rationing Cards
People have been taking to the streets in cities across Iran to protest a massive hike in food prices. The government’s answer? To subsidize. But there’s a catch — the lower prices are only available to those who sign up to ‘digital ration cards’.
Initially, the Iranian government is compensating for the rise in prices of basic foodstuffs by dolling out cash to 90% of the population; however, many analysts believe this will cause further inflation (which already stands at 40+%).
The next stage, according to government officials, will be a ceasing of those payments within a couple of months, and in their place will be ration cards: if you want to pay the affordable prices, you’ll need to ‘take the mark’.
Iran is set to be the first country to roll out a food rationing scheme based on new biometric IDs.
What better way to bend the masses to your will than making food prices so unattainable that the roll-out of food passports are actually widely deemed necessary, by a population who are otherwise failing to manage their rapidly inflating fiat.
This is the realization of a longstanding agenda by the Rockefeller/UN/WEF crowd. And if you think it’s going to stop at Iran, think again. As Kissinger put it, “control food, control people.” This is their plan in action, and it’s coming to the West very soon.
Iran’s authorities often shut down the Internet to prevent protesters from communicating.
The international Internet freedom watchdog NetBlocks confirmed that real-time network data shows multiple collapses of international connectivity in recent days, as well as a deterioration on other mobile and fixed-line providers.
We’re in this alone, folks.
Your government does not serve you, it serves the powerful, and it will crush you if you attempt to make trouble.
My advice: start an off-grid, rural community of like-minded people that are all happy growing their own food. Make the community as autonomous as possible, too. Like a modern town, you don’t necessarily need to be chummy with your neighbor. The goal is not to start some flowery, hippy-dippy commune here, this is about survival, it’s a fight for freedom, and an effort to avoid the mark.
With all that in mind, I’m headed out to continue building my cob (clay, sand, straw and water) structure. I’m keen to teach myself basic, tried-and-tested building techniques that I can still use even in the event of a terminal break of supply chains and also during a collapse of civilization. You can do great things with cob. I’m not interested in living in a basic mud box. I’m planning to thrive through this coming transition, not just survive…
9 Thoughts to “Pockets Of Both North And South America Freeze; Sunspot ‘AR3014’ Doubles In Size; + Iran Rolls-Out Digital Rationing Cards”
I’m not sure about Portugal where you live, but here in the States we have annual property taxes. So, let’s say you get together and start some kind of survival community, as soon as the local government starts requiring property taxes to be paid in digital currency… we’re screwed! We’ll loose our homes and lands because of our refusal to pay in the “currency” they require. Because of TAXES, there’s no such thing as property ownership anymore as it can always be taken away from you if you’re behind on paying extortion money. Best bet… learn to live primitive in a tent on public land… it’s coming to this extreme I’m sad to say.
I’d like to see them try that with the Amish…
The Amish have lately been voting, strange I know -‘English’ bleech – BUT they want to stay Free and they are voting CONSERVATIVE. Several Large Amish communities ALL voted FOR Trump! Here in Ky the same.
Power is in our hands.
Get every land owner to claim a Disability. That way they don’t have to pay Land taxes. Works great in KY – 74.5 acres and Zero Property taxes EVER!
Yes I am disabled but still have a garden and raise my meat. Look at the State laws where you live and see if you can do that. If you live in a high tax state – NJ, NY, CA, etc. – LEAVE and go to a low tax state like Texas, Tenn., KY, etc.
BUT do NOT bring you asinine Progressive ignorance with you.
Break free and Live Free!
When the post apocalypse logos goes ballistic taxes will be the least of our worries… no tax man will comin’ out from town to check your zoning compliance on your new cob structures and improvements to the property. Road kill, cannibalism, free dog/chicken food will likely be their future trajectory/destiny.
“Best bet… learn to live primitive in a tent on public land”… best bet ever… didja ever read the childrens’ story about the Three Little Pigs?… I’d maybe opt for a bit tougher structure pre-stocked to the rafters and a way to heat/defend it… maybe the best bet is to RAFO – Read And Find Out
Cob and small log rounds make great exterior walls and also cob used indoors with rocket stoves vented into cob furniture as thermal mass heaters will heat the house and also water using copper tubing. Dug into a hillside you can grow veggies on the roof and rocket stoves emit no smoke for the zombies to spot which is great. You can also tap the rocket stove wood gas and use for cooking on your cob stove and oven and tap the wood gas to run an internal combustion engine generator and have juice. Free pow, rocket stoves burn branches cut with hand pruners or machete. Cars, trucks and tractors can run on wood gas too a million cars in Germany ran on firewood during WW2. Factory VWs and Volvos US FEMA has free plans for a kit to keep you rolling right along after the shit hits the fan. Handy.
There’s a ton of stuff that can be done with wood ash too. I give most of mine to the chickens and they thrive on it, dust themselves/roll around in it (anti-parasite), plus they use it to make strong egg shells (has calcium), plus lotsa other healthy minerals… and if it’s good for the chickens internally it’s likely good in moderation for the Dirk(s;) too… can be sprinkled on nothing burgers for added minerals as req’d. Made up some thick wood ash cement/paste and mixed in just a bit of flour, sugar ‘n salt and slapped/pressed it into the holes and cracks between broken/aged fire bricks in my wood stove. It’s really like poor mans’ all purpose cement (add some lime/sand if you really want to go pro), baking soda substitute, garden/tree fertilizer, cleans/scrubs, alkalizes, camo grey-face (shape, shine, silhouette and shadow), soap making lye… you name it. Look it up print/save the articles to file or as req’d.
From the MSM here in Canada: they actually admitted the obvious, it is very cold in British Columbia. “not typical…temperatures will be 6degrees below seasonal across all of southern BC” bringing snow to some areas. Keep in mind that southern BC is about the size of France, so a huge area. (Globalnews.ca)
Farmers here have been complaining about the cold weather all spring and are worried not only about crop yields but that the crops are so expensive to grow this year anyway that things like raspberries may be unsaleable to customers who are already paying much more for basic groceries and will/can not buy pricy “luxury” foods. My local greengrocer has cherries for sale at $12/lb and they are not selling.