Pockets Of Both North And South America Freeze; Sunspot ‘AR3014’ Doubles In Size; + Iran Rolls-Out Digital Rationing Cards

The spring planting window has all-but closed across North America, yet a high percentage of the nation’s crops failed to make it into the ground, thanks to persistent cold/wet weather. Even those that were sown are expected to suffer drastically lower yields due to a global shortage of key agriculture inputs such as fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides.

We’ve discussed the poor planting rates across the U.S. in previous articles (corn at 22% vs average of 50%). Everything, we were told, hinged on a mild and dry second half of May; unfortunately though, the weather Gods have conspired, and quite opposite is playing out:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) May 19 – May 25 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS Total Snowfall (inches) May 18 – May 23 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



The polar cold I’ve reported in South America has now reached the tropics.

Freezing/near-freezing lows were noted in Northern Argentina, and even in Western Paraguay (2.9C/37F at Prats Gill) — very rare at this time of year. The mercury across the highlands of Southeast Brazil also plunged to the freezing point — again, unusual for this time of year.

Looking ahead, anomalous cold looks set to dominate the rest of the week, further jeopardizing the continents harvests:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) May 17 – May 22 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Sunspot ‘AR3014’ Doubles In Size

Since yesterday, big sunspot AR3014 has doubled in size.

The below 24-hour movie from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory reveals the sunspot’s rapid growth:







AR3014 has a ‘beta-gamma’ magnetic field that harbors energy for strong M-class solar flares, perhaps even an X-class.







Sometimes, in my weaker moments, I long for a powerful X-flare to wipe all technology off the face of the Earth. Such an event would stop-dead those policies of enslavement and dependence that our leaders are so hellbent on implementing, i.e. Central Bank Digital Currencies and Digital Rationing Cards…



Iran Rolls-Out Digital Rationing Cards

People have been taking to the streets in cities across Iran to protest a massive hike in food prices. The government’s answer? To subsidize. But there’s a catch — the lower prices are only available to those who sign up to ‘digital ration cards’.

Initially, the Iranian government is compensating for the rise in prices of basic foodstuffs by dolling out cash to 90% of the population; however, many analysts believe this will cause further inflation (which already stands at 40+%).

The next stage, according to government officials, will be a ceasing of those payments within a couple of months, and in their place will be ration cards: if you want to pay the affordable prices, you’ll need to ‘take the mark’.

Iran is set to be the first country to roll out a food rationing scheme based on new biometric IDs.

What better way to bend the masses to your will than making food prices so unattainable that the roll-out of food passports are actually widely deemed necessary, by a population who are otherwise failing to manage their rapidly inflating fiat.

This is the realization of a longstanding agenda by the Rockefeller/UN/WEF crowd. And if you think it’s going to stop at Iran, think again. As Kissinger put it, “control food, control people.” This is their plan in action, and it’s coming to the West very soon.





Another footage of Dezful protests, in which people say “No Fear, We’re All Together!”



Via @1500tasvir#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/stVzcDtz1Z — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) May 12, 2022



Iran’s authorities often shut down the Internet to prevent protesters from communicating.

The international Internet freedom watchdog NetBlocks confirmed that real-time network data shows multiple collapses of international connectivity in recent days, as well as a deterioration on other mobile and fixed-line providers.

We’re in this alone, folks.

Your government does not serve you, it serves the powerful, and it will crush you if you attempt to make trouble.

My advice: start an off-grid, rural community of like-minded people that are all happy growing their own food. Make the community as autonomous as possible, too. Like a modern town, you don’t necessarily need to be chummy with your neighbor. The goal is not to start some flowery, hippy-dippy commune here, this is about survival, it’s a fight for freedom, and an effort to avoid the mark.

With all that in mind, I’m headed out to continue building my cob (clay, sand, straw and water) structure. I’m keen to teach myself basic, tried-and-tested building techniques that I can still use even in the event of a terminal break of supply chains and also during a collapse of civilization. You can do great things with cob. I’m not interested in living in a basic mud box. I’m planning to thrive through this coming transition, not just survive…





