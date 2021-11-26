Nordic Power Prices Surge On Sub-Zero Temps And Low Winds, ‘Danger To Life’ Warning Issued In Scotland, + No Hurricanes For First Time In 65 Years…

We’ve allowed the whims of ill-informed alarmists to dictate policy, and now we’re paying the price. A small army of extremists were formed by the higher-ups and were then let loose on a politically-correct west — this was only ever going to end one way…





Nordic Power Prices Surge On Sub-Zero Temps And Low Winds

It’s exceptionally cold out there today in Europe–in a cold snap that’s pushing power prices to their highest-ever levels.

Bloomberg’s Stephen Stapczynski has the details:





Meanwhile, French power futures for Monday rose to 625 (!) euros/MWh, another all-time high, as a blast of cold weather expected to boost heating demand https://t.co/iONWDoVk6F — Stephen Stapczynski (@SStapczynski) November 25, 2021



During times of prolonged low solar activity –such as we’re seeing now– the energy entering the jet streams decreases, and they weaken.

When solar activity is HIGH, the jet streams are tight and stable and follow somewhat of a straight path; but when solar activity is LOW, those meandering bands of air flowing 6 miles above our heads become weak and wavy–they effectively buckle.

A jet stream will revert from its standard Zonal Flow to a Meridional Flow and, depending on which side of the jet you’re on, you’ll either experience a spell of unseasonably cold or hot weather and/or a period of unusually dry or wet conditions.







Overall, Earth’s average temperature trends colder during times of low solar activity, but there are many forcings and many more complex interactions involved. An increase in cloud-nucleating cosmic rays is one: During solar minimums –the low point of the 11-or-so-year solar cycle– the sun’s magnetic field weakens and the outward pressure of the solar wind decreases. This allows more cosmic rays to penetrate the inner solar system as well as our planet’s atmosphere:





Correlation: As solar activity goes down, cosmic rays go up.



Cosmic rays hitting Earth’s atmosphere have been found to seed clouds (Svensmark et al), and cloud cover is thought to play the most important role in our planet’s short-term climate change: “Clouds are the Earth’s sunshade,” writes Dr. Roy Spencer, “and if cloud cover changes for any reason, you have global warming — or global cooling.”

The upshot of the historically low solar activity we’re experiencing now –with the Sun in its weakest state since the early 1900s– is an unavoidable cooling of the planet. The weak solar cycle 24 just gone, along with the developing solar cycle 25 and the upcoming solar cycle 26 are, when combined, forecast to send us into GRAND solar minimum territory–a multidecadal spell of low solar activity which brings about weather extremes and decreasing global temperatures.

And there are already clear indications that Earth has started to cool, with lower tropospheric temperature’s down approx. 0.4C since 2016 (UAH). This is the reality of our climate, but it is one intentionally concealed from the masses by a complicit MSM.

Below are quotes from three scientists that the media routinely ignores:





Dr Henry Svensmark: “Global warming has stopped and a cooling is beginning. No climate model has predicted a cooling of the Earth — quite the contrary; and this means that the projections of future climate are unreliable.”

Dr Eigil Friis-Christensen: “The IPCC refused to consider the sun’s effect on the Earth’s climate as a topic worthy of investigation. The IPCC conceived its task only as investigating potential human causes of climate change.”

Prof Hal Lewis: “It is of course, the global warming scam, with the (literally) trillions of dollars driving it, that has corrupted so many scientists, and has carried APS before it like a rogue wave. It is the greatest and most successful pseudoscientific fraud I have seen in my long life as a physicist.”





For a more comprehensive list, see: greenfallacies.blogspot.com.





‘Danger To Life’ Warning Issued In Scotland

Storm Arwen is set to hit the UK — a ‘danger to life’ warning has been issued in Scotland as a low-pressure system, riding on the back of a “dipping jet stream”, sends an early blast of winter to much of Europe.

The Met Office has issued warnings for wind and snow across northern Scotland, where blizzard conditions are expected. One ‘amber’ warning is in place, meaning the Office considers lives are in danger, potentially due to ‘flying debris’ and ‘power cuts’.

Rural communities could also become cut off and cell phone coverage knocked out

The Met Office warnings for snow runs through 2pm Friday until midnight, with the wind warning extending 3pm Friday to 9am Saturday: “Spells of hill and mountain snow combined with high winds will give blizzard conditions and cause travel disruption.”

[Update: a ‘red’ warning has also just been issued, for wind — meaning, “it is very likely that there will be a risk to life”, and “you should take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the severe weather.”]





#StormArwen has been named and is forecast to bring a period of very strong winds and cold weather to the UK from Friday into Saturday



Disruption to travel and infrastructure is likely over the coming days with warnings in force ⚠️



Stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/lMls9PzqZF — Met Office (@metoffice) November 25, 2021



The latest GFS run (shown below) has the snow line descending much further than just Scotland.

It sees the majority of the UK, and indeed Europe, under a blanket of white this weekend:





GFS Total Snowfall (cm) Nov 26 – Nov 28 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Then looking further ahead, the models are hinting at something truly noteworthy come December 8 and 9:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) for Dec 8 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



This is something to keep a close eye on, and is already being dubbed by some as another ‘Beast From The East’–but regardless of its exact intensity, any shot of polar cold will prove problematic for a continent already battling severe energy shortages:







No Hurricanes For First Time In 65 Years…

For weeks, the oceans have been quiet and the tropics devoid of cyclones — a reality that has AGW Party members scratching their heads.

Not one hurricane-strength storm has formed since October 29 — this has occurred just twice since 1966, points out Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University.

Even stranger, as least according to thetimes.co.uk, is the lack of larger hurricane-strength storms–of Category 3 or higher. For eight weeks now, there has been no sign of the hurricanes of the Atlantic and northeast Pacific, the typhoons that terrorize the northwest Pacific, nor the tropical cyclones that form in the Indian Ocean — the seas have been eerily silent.

Usually, there will be equilibrium in the oceans — i.e., increased hurricane activity in one basin will see a reduction activity elsewhere, but this quiet everywhere is very odd.

Simon Donner, a climate scientist at the University of British Columbia, said: “The tropical Pacific Ocean shifted into ‘La Niña’ conditions earlier this year … the shift in Pacific Ocean conditions can also affect the position of the jet stream … those high-altitude winds can limit hurricanes.”

With this AGW-destroying admission –that a natural cooling phenomenon just put an end to hurricanes– Donner quickly offers-up the standard-issue response: “This natural variability should not be confused with the long-term trend. The climate is still warming and, unfortunately, a warmer climate will on average create hurricanes with stronger winds, heavier rainfall and higher storm surges.”

But Donner’s unwavering belief in AGW demonstrates the pervasiveness of the cult at hand, not the science–no other explanation could ever enter his mind, or at least publicly leave his lips: all roads must lead to human CO2 emissions.

Klotzbach, on the other hand, makes a little more sense, and actually hints at those three words barred from modern scientific debate: ‘I don’t know’. The Caribbean may have been subdued by heat radiation leaving the region, but the tranquility of the Atlantic is harder to explain, said Klotzbach: Storminess was expected due to a lack of wind shear, so a peaceful November has been a surprise, he concluded.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions.

So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email (the box is located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile).

And/or become a Patron, by clicking here: patreon.com/join/electroverse.

The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.

So any way you can, help us spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.





Grand Solar Minimum + Pole Shift

[Featured Image: Josh Hild, pexels.com]