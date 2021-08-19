New Zealand Sees 1+ Meter (3.3 Feet) of Snow in 24 Hours, Summer Flurries Hit Alberta, as “Wildfire Season-Changing” Storms and Record Cold Sweep the U.S.

The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).





New Zealand Sees 1+ Meter (3.3 Feet) of Snow in 24 Hours

Heavy snowfall has buried the higher elevations of New Zealand’s South Island this week. Unfortunately though, the substantial dumpings of global warming goodness have coincided with a snap nationwide COVID lockdown –due to ‘one’ case being reported in Auckland!?– meaning folks can’t enjoy the slopes.

Conditions have brought “great snow accumulations around the country,” reports mountainwatch.com.

Ohau reported 1 metre (3.3 feet) at its summit in only a 24 hour period, while other locations around the Southern Alps saw totals around the half a metre mark.

It’s been a mild winter overall in New Zealand, according to data supplied by the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research. However, multiple blasts of Antarctic air have still managed to blast the nation in recent months.

New Zealand towns registered their first snowfalls in a decade in June as record-challenging cold tore in:







While the country suffered its first of a string of polar invasions in early July, registering a low of -11.2C (11.8F):







NIWA are claiming both June and July were record warm months across New Zealand. And while that seems hard to believe –given the sheer number of Antarctic blasts– I haven’t delved into the data enough to question it. I will bet that the UHI effect is at play though, as it always is, and with government agencies there’s always the chance of outright data-tampering, too.

But what I won’t let them get away with is there August to October outlook.

According to NIWA, the next three months were supposed to see temperatures hold well-above the average (surprise-surprise).

Well, we’re now approaching the end of August, and its been a very cold month across both islands. The first 3-or-so weeks of the month have seen heavy snowfalls with a similar recurring pattern, continues the mountainwatch.com article: “high-pressure systems off the southeast of Australia have been peeling off into the Tasman, north of the country, while low pressure approaches in the south. This has induced a southwesterly flow, delivering cold fronts up and along the length of the country, most recently with great success.”





Mt Hutt on Tuesday after a fresh dumping buried the slopes.





However, even given the awful start to their prediction, NIWA are sticking to their AGW guns.

They say there is still a 60% chance that Aug-Oct temperatures will come out above average, and are calling these recent and persistent August chills merely “individual cold-weather events”. Well NIWA, these individual events are combining to create one-hell of a cold spell–one which has even brought significant power-outages due to increased heating demand:







And looking ahead, these chilly conditions don’t look set to ease anytime soon,.

As a result, public health experts are concerned that this week’s COVID lockdown may increase the spread of other winter viruses, like RSV, in cold, damp and overcrowded homes, with some calling for the Government to increase subsidies to make heating more affordable for people on low incomes (that is, if the power stays on).

The last time New Zealand was in lockdown, in April 2020, the weather was much warmer than has been forecast for this week, reports stuff.co.nz: Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in some parts of the country overnight Wednesday, as New Zealand enters its second day of lockdown, continues the article.

Many New Zealand houses are poorly insulated, and with everyone now at home for at least seven days in Auckland and the Coromandel, and three days elsewhere, household heating costs are likely to climb.

“That makes a big difference to the household budget,” said Howden-Chapman, director of He Kainga Oranga/Housing and Health Research Programme.

As a result, many people are likely to resort to heating just one room and having all household members congregating there.

Studies showed damp, crowded indoor locations were hotspots for viruses, added Howden-Chapman--well duh…





Summer Flurries Hit Alberta, Canada

August in the Northern Hemisphere usually means sunshine and warmth, even in Canada. However, Alberta’s weather can be a bit of a wild card at times, and the province is living up to that this week with Kananaskis experiencing rare summer snow.

Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings for multiple provinces this week, but over the nation’s higher elevations, that rain has been falling as snow — this includes Kananaskis’ Nakiska Ski Area, which, according to calgary.ctvnews.ca, received a healthy blast of settling snow months ahead of the hill’s official opening.

Locals took to social media to express their surprise at Alberta’s K-country August flurries:





Who ordered snow for today in the middle of August out in Kananaskis County? LOL pic.twitter.com/zWKuTp9cGs — Dr. Bonez (@eyewatchyou) August 17, 2021



The return of precipitation is being welcomed following weeks of wildfire warnings — and that includes south of the border too…



“Wildfire Season Changing” Storms and Record Cold Sweep the U.S.

…moisture is returning to much of the United States this week, quelling those exaggerated fears of a never-ending drought and an AGW apocalypse. And as is the case in Canada, the precipitation is falling as SNOW across the higher elevations.

Montana, Idaho, Washington, Montana, NE Oregon, and Colorado (south of Telluride) have all seen snow over the past 48 hours.

While in the last 24 hours, flurries have even been reported in NE Utah, between Salt Lake City and Vernal.

This moisture is arriving on the back of a powerful Arctic front, and along with heavy mountain snow, this setup is also threatening to deliver record-breaking low temperatures to the Western United States:







With this being August, the snow has been confined to the higher elevations –for now– with heavy rains reported elsewhere.

Asheville, NC, for example, received devastating torrential rains on Wednesday, leading to blocked roads, mudslides on I-40, and even power outages: “People were NOT prepared,” said one Asheville local in a recent comment on Electroverse.

Many locales saw record rainfall through Tuesday night, including in Montana.

Helena and Great Falls appear to have been worst affected cities here, as rain, clouds, and chilly August temperatures continue to work their way across the state.

“This storm will be a wildfire season changer,” writes ktvh.com‘s chief meteorologist Curtis Grevenitz.

“Most if not all of the fires in the state have seen healthy rain along with cold temperatures,” continues Grevenitz.

“Even the Pine Grove fire near Zortman, which grew to 17,000+ acres has been seeing moderate rain for hours.

“This storm extends down into the central Rockies as well, with rain for parts of Wyoming, Idaho, Utah and Colorado. The storm and steady rain will shift into eastern Montana on Thursday, with central and western areas remaining cool.

“Friday will be cool with yet another round of wet weather moving into western Montana later in the day. More rain and thunderstorms will continue Friday night and Saturday.

“The significant rain and cold temperatures over a prolonged period will do wonders for the fires, and help firefighters gain an advantage. Fire season may not over yet, but this was a knockdown blow,” concludes Grevenitz.





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Aug 19 – Aug 22 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions.

So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email (the box is located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile).

Please also consider disabling ad blockers for electroverse.net, if you use one.

And/or become a Patron, by clicking here: patreon.com/join/electroverse.

The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.

So any way you can, help us spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.





Grand Solar Minimum + Pole Shift



