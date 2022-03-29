New York Suffers Record March Cold; Toronto Breaks Century-Old Low Temp Benchmark; + UK Forecast Coldest Start to April in 100 Years

New York Suffers Record March Cold

A sharp southward shift in the jet stream is making itself known in New York City as well as across much of the rest of the Eastern United States. The unseasonable chill is breaking record-low temperatures for the month of March, and is feeling like a replay of winter for many.

Arctic air descending down from Canada is sending a wave of freezing winds over the East, with temperatures dipping into the single digits (Fahrenheit) for in the Northeast–with the conditions expected to persist until Thursday.

Bone-chilling lows in New York City began Sunday night with temps tumbling below 30F, according to the National Weather Service. Monday went on to prove a record cold day for many: Binghamton, Plattsburgh and New York all busted record low-maxes–with NYC’s dating back to 1893; while Hartford, CT and Allentown, PA were among the other Northeast locales to bust records–from 1966 and 1996, respectively.

The snow in NY has also proved impressive of late…





Absolutely ripping snow right now in Rochester, NY. Visibility must be less than a 1/4 mile! Some of the heaviest stuff we’ve seen all winter and it’s almost April 1st!❄️@NWSBUFFALO pic.twitter.com/G2CirucGCx — Northeast Weather Associates (@WestchesterWX) March 27, 2022



…as it has across the Northeast.

The below video shows a banged-up Dodge Charger sitting in the lanes of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County, PA.

That section of I-81, at mile marker 116, was under a snow squall warning at the time of Monday’s crash, which Pennsylvania State Police confirmed involved up to 60 vehicles, multiple injuries and at least three deaths.







Nearby New Jersey has also been setting its own snow and low temperature records this week.

NWS data shows that both Trenton and Atlantic City set new records for their lowest-high temps ever logged on March 28, while nearby Newark tied its record: Trenton Mercer Airport’s highest reading of the day was 32F, which is 3F lower than the previous record set way back in 1919; Atlantic City International Airport climbed no higher than 38F on Monday, breaking the record previously held by 1996, 1959 and 1956; while Newark Liberty International Airport’s 35F tied its old record set in 1937.

In fact, the Eastern U.S. has felled hundreds of low temperature benchmarks over the past 24 hours —comfortably out-stripping the West’s heat— and there’s much more in the way of cold as the week progresses.





Toronto Breaks Century-Old Low Temp Benchmark

There’s been unprecedented chills north of the border, too, in Canada.

Southern Ontarians awoke to brutal sub-zero temps on Monday, lows that felt like -20C (-4F) downtown Monday morning. Temps has struggled to just -6C (21F) by late afternoon, which felt like more like -16C (3.2F).

These are dead-of-winter readings, not spring conditions — and they actually beat-out a weather record that had stood for almost a century. At -10.1C (13.8F) —without the wind chill factored in– Monday was T.O.’s coldest March 28 since 1923’s -15C (5F), with the only other years with colder late-March lows being 1873 and 1854:







UK Forecast Coldest Start to April in 100 Years

Following the UK’s coldest April since 1922 last year, it looks as if April 2022 will deliver something very similar.

“British summer time may have just started, but in terms of the weather, British winter time is about to make a return,” said Jim Dale, meteorologist for British Weather Services.

According to Dale’s forecast, the mercury will take a sharp tumble over the next few days, hitting a record-challenging -11C (12.2F) at the weekend and -10C (14F) during the start of next week. Such readings would threaten all-time daily records set more than 100 years ago (with the April 1 record being the -11.7C (10.9F) set in West Linton in 1917).

Wintry conditions, including heavy snow, will hold on into next week, with harsh frosts and sub-zero temperatures becoming “a real issue,” according John Hammond, meteorologist for weathertrending. “There could be some snow warnings,” he added.

The outlook is the same across mainland Europe, too, where record April cold and snow look set cause major disruptions:





GFS Total Snowfall (cm) March 29 – April 14 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



We’re driving through the Pyrenees Thursday evening — wish us luck…





