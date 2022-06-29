New Study: Severe Droughts Not Due To Climate Change

Severe droughts in many parts of the world are not due to climate change, according to the review by scientists from University of Oxford, Imperial College London and the Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand.

In a somewhat refreshing take, study co-author Friederike Otto, of Imperial College London, said the impact of global warming on extreme weather events was often “overestimated”.

“I think on the one hand we overestimate climate change because it’s now quite common that every time an extreme event happens, there is a big assumption that climate change is playing a big role, which is not always the case,” she said.

Dr Otto pointed to East Africa, which has a naturally highly variable climate that contributes to drought, and warned that disaster there was linked to poverty and lack of health care systems and infrastructure, not the West’s increasing CO2 emissions.

But let’s not get too hopeful now, the study did obtain mainstream funding after all — and although the researchers didn’t find the ‘fingerprint of climate change’ on droughts, they most certainly did within heatwaves.

Dr Otto said climate change was “absolutely” making heatwaves more likely and intense.

“We can very confidently say that every heatwave that is occurring today is made more intense and more likely because of climate change. There are local factors like land use changes that might change how much more likely, but there’s no doubt climate change is really an absolute gamechanger when it comes to heatwaves around the world,” she said.

Lead author Ben Clarke, of the University of Oxford, added: “The rise of more extreme and intense weather events such as heatwaves, droughts and heavy rainfall have dramatically increased in recent years, affecting people all over the globe. Understanding the role that climate change plays in these events can help us better prepare for them. It also allows us to determine the real cost that carbon emissions have in our lives.”

Jarring with the researchers’ findings, however, is the annual heatwave index for the United States (shown below).

Clear for everyone to see –even for IPCC lapdogs like Clarke– is that the frequency of heatwaves as well as how widespread they are have decreased over time and currently reside at the lower-end of the scale.

Today’s heatwaves appear in line with those at the start of the 1900s (the Centennial Minimum).







Referring to the ‘Centennial Minimum’ is pertinent, because it is the Sun, not CO2, that is at the heart of all major climatic events on Earth — a reality the IPCC refuse to acknowledge.

Also swept under the rug is the fact that our star is experiencing a spell of historically-weak output. This is significant and is likely the cause of the majority of the detected weather anomalies besieging parts of our planet in recent years (both hot and cold).

When solar activity is HIGH, the jet stream is tight and stable and follows somewhat of a straight path. When solar activity is LOW, that meandering band of air flowing 6 miles above our heads becomes weak and wavy, it effectively buckles which diverts frigid Polar air to atypically low latitudes and replaces it with warmer tropical air.

The jet stream reverts from a Zonal Flow to a Meridional Flow and, depending on which side of the jet stream you’re on, you’re either in for a spell of unseasonably cold or hot weather and/or a period of unusually dry or wet conditions.

This forcing FULLY explains why some regions are impacted by bursts of anomalous heat while other locales, even those relatively nearby, are contending with blasts of record cold. The global warming hypothesis DOES NOT explain the increasing number of ‘polar outbreaks’ we’re witnessing, it only covers the heatwaves; whereas a waning Sun, and a corresponding weak and wavy jet stream flow, explain both.

Given our current understanding of the forcings, ‘the low solar activity theory’ absolutely nails it:







On the same hand, however, be very wary of those claiming to have a solid grip on the inner workings of Earth’s climate — everything is still up in the air, complex, and very little of the science is actually settled.

And for the same reasons, take ALL claims and extrapolated forecasts with a pinch of salt, such as this one made by climatologists at the World Weather Attribution: “heatwaves are made 30 times more likely by climate change”. This statement is far too specific to be taken seriously. There is no way researchers were able to accurately and honestly calculate this figure. Such a simplification feels political–which then begs the question, ‘what are we really dealing with here?’ — incompetence or fraud?

Again, heatwaves are NOT increasing across the United States–or is it that America is exempt from global warming?







Wildfires, another natural disaster key to the AGW Party’s narrative, are also DECREASING:







Note also that the Biden administration recently scrubbed all wildfire data prior to 1983 from the official record books.

This was done because fire burn acreage was found to be much higher between 1910-1960 than it is today and therefore disproved their AGW/wildfire correlation. The ACTUAL data destroys ‘the climate emergency’ narrative, and so the current administration unabashedly removed the records, citing the lackluster reasoning that “it wasn’t official”–linked here.

However, and after delving a little deeper, the real reason they deleted the pre-1983 data is likely because the year 1983 contains the lowest burn acreage in recorded history. Therefore, by starting in 1983 it appears that burn acreage has increased.

In reality though –where I’m keen to reside– there is ZERO correlation between rising CO2 and heatwaves/burn acreage. Burn acreage is actually down 90% since CO2 was at pre-industrial levels, but the administration recently deleted this document, too:







There is, however, a close correlation between heatwaves and wildfires –as visualized in the below chart which overlaps the official heatwave data (red line) with that of the burn acreage (blue and green lines)– but this fact does nothing to support the ‘climate crisis’ narrative and so goes completely unmentioned:





Correlation between heatwaves and wildfires [Tony Heller of realclimatescience.com ].



Don’t fall for the agenda-driving drivel spouted by power-hungry politicians and cock-and-bull pop-scientists.

DYOR.

Always.

Believe what is logical, not what is merely popular.



BONUS: Australia

It’s been exceptionally cold in Southeast Australia this week.

So cold, in fact, that monthly low temperature records have been toppled.

Temperatures at the capital Canberra plunged to an anomalous -6C (21.2F) at its official weather station, located at the Airport.

While Hillston airport, with its reading of -4C (24.8F), just suffered its coldest June temperature on records, pipping the -3.9C (25F) set on June 18, 1958 (the reading was also only 0.6C from the locale’s all time low).

And looking ahead, something colder and much more widespread is on the cards as the calendar flips to July:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomaly (C) July 1 – July 4 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).

Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

