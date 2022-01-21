Nashville’s Snowiest Jan Since 1985; Mississauga Records Most Snow Since 1944; Four Die In Rare Canada To U.S. Border Crossing Attempt; Ice-Covered Streets In St. Petersburg; + Three-Quarters Of Japan Below Freezing

Nashville’s Snowiest Jan Since 1985

So far this month, Nashville, Tennessee has received 9.3 inches (23.6cm) of snow, which makes it the city’s snowiest January since 1985 (solar minimum of cycle 21) with 10 days left to run.

This is far above the National Weather Service’s 30-year average of 4.7 inches (11.4cm).

Also, Jan 1985 was considered one of the ‘big months’ for snow during that decade — a total of 9.8 inches fell.





Most snow in Nashville during the month of January since 1985. Doubt we'll get to the record… but at this rate… who knows. @foxnashville #tnwx #kywx #Nashville pic.twitter.com/C4JT6E9e2Z — Katy Morgan (@katymorganwx) January 20, 2022



Mississauga Records Most Snow Since 1944

The 45cm (17.7 inches) that dumped on Mississauga on Monday was the area’s highest single day snow total since 1944 (back during the solar minimum of cycle 17, when the city was known as ‘Toronto Township’).

The winter storm slammed much of southern Ontario, and it busted a host of records across the province.

Regarding Mississauga’s snowfall, Mayor Bonnie Crombie praised the city’s winter maintenance crews: “It was truly an all-hands-on-deck effort,” Crombie said, also noting that no major roads ended up having to close despite “the historic storm”.

Still, and as reported by insauga.com, many residents across the city became stranded in their homes by huge windrows of hard, chunky snow and ice that blocked many driveways and residential courts. Windrows are the collections of snow left at the bottom of driveways, and sometimes at the entrance to streets and courts, after snow plows clear the main part of the street.





Snowbanks are high after the snowstorm this week and can impact visibility



🚗Drivers – Watch for pedestrians, cyclists and other vehicles when entering and exiting driveways or roadways pic.twitter.com/LsotRTM38u — City of Mississauga (@citymississauga) January 20, 2022



Ward 3 Councillor Chris Fonseca, who tabled a Mississauga City council emergency motion which passed snow clearing operations to not only tackle main roads but secondary roads, too, said many residents were “just beside themselves” and couldn’t get out of their homes or their streets.

Mickey Frost, the City’s director of works operations and maintenance, said Mississauga deployed hundreds of snow-clearing vehicles in the wake of the major winter blast. But after another, albeit smaller snowstorm hit Tuesday, snow plows were pulled from neighborhood roads and sent back to the city’s major routes, compounding the exasperation of some trapped locals.

Staying in Canada, after two rounds of accumulating snow hit Montreal this week, temperatures plummeted and the region is suffering some of its coldest readings in years.

The overnight low Thursday night in Montreal is expected to drop to -29C (-20.2F). That would be a new record for the date, beating out the old benchmark of -27.5C (-17.5F) set in 2005. The last time Montreal saw a reading that cold (on any day of the year) was back on Jan 15, 2004 when the mercury touched -29.1C (-20.4F).

Looking ahead, a repeat performance is expected overnight Friday with forecasts once again calling for a low -29C (-20.2F). If that played out it would be a new record for Jan 22, besting the current record low of -28.3C (-18.9F) from 1976 (solar minimum of cycle 20).

January 2022 has been one of the coldest we’ve seen in a few years, reports montreal.ctvnews.ca.

So far, in the first 21 days of the month, the mercury has dropped into the -20s a total of nine times — a stark comparison to the last few years. Montreal dipped below -20C just once in Jan, 2021; and not at all in Jan, 2020. This year’s nine beats out 2018’s eight, but with 10-days of the month left to run, and with temps expected to drop into the -20s at least a handful more times, far older records are set to fall.

It’ll be even chillier in the nation’s capital with the low dropping into the -30s.

In response, Environment Canada has issued ‘extreme cold warnings’ for Ottawa.





Four Die In Rare Canada To U.S. Border Crossing Attempt

And in Manitoba, the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found near the United States border in what Mounties believe was a failed crossing attempt during a -35C (-31F) blizzard.

“It is an absolute and heartbreaking tragedy,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy told a news conference Thursday.

It’s believed they died from exposure, she said.

Officers found three bodies together –a man, a woman and a baby– just 10 metres from the border. Their search continued and a teen boy was found a short distance away. They were wearing winter clothing, MacLatchy said, but with the frigid conditions it would not have been enough to save them: “These victims faced not only the cold weather but also endless fields, large snowdrifts and complete darkness,” added MacLatchy.

It is believed that the crossing attempt was an illegal one, perhaps brought about by Canada’s draconian COVID laws.

In the past, it has been far more common to see crossings northwards from the U.S. into Canada rather than the other way round, said MacLatchy.

Dave Carlson, Reeve of Emerson-Franklin (Reeve: an elected local official) said, “If you look at the political climate on both sides of the border, it’s just mind-boggling to me that anyone had that sense of desperation to try and cross in extreme conditions.”

Deputy Patrick Klegstad, with the Kittson County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota, said his department is supporting the American side of the investigation. Klegstad echoed Canadian officials, saying it’s uncommon to have people make the journey from Canada into the U.S.: “It’s not very often we have southbounders.”





Ice-Covered Streets In St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg residents have seen the most ice coverage on their streets and sidewalks in many a moon this week.

As reported by themoscowtimes.com, hundreds of people have landed in hospital after slipping and falling, while local authorities face criticism for failing to deal with the situation.







Exceptionally cold conditions gripped St. Petersburg back in December, too.

As meteorologist Mikhail Leus documented at the time, the chill was so severe that all-time records were broken: “Today (Dec 6), St. Petersburg set a new daily cold weather record. Temperatures in the Northern Capital fell to minus 20.9 degrees, which is 0.4 degrees lower than on the same day back in 1893,” Leus wrote in a Facebook post.







Three-Quarters Of Japan Below Freezing

And finally, it was cold day in Japan yesterday, Jan 20, with ≈75% of the nation’s weather stations below 0C (32F) at 7AM.

As noted by Thierry Goose on Twitter, the coldest station was that at Sumarinai, Hokkaido with its low of -27.7C.





It's a cold day in #Japan 🇯🇵 with 74% of all the weather stations [913] below 0°C at 7 am.

The coldest station was Shumarinai (#Hokkaido) with -27.7°C.

Heavy #snowfall on the west coast of Honshu.

Graph and tables from @wni_jp & @JMA_bousai.

📷 Matsunoyama (#Niigata Prefecture). pic.twitter.com/Jw3oz2qSpA — Thierry Goose (@ThierryGooseBC) January 20, 2022



The widespread freeze comes as national power usage records were already falling as heating demand soars.

The cold also follows rounds of unprecedented snowfall in recent weeks, particularly in northern parts where snow records from 1893 have been falling:





#Snow records have been broken in Japan. Hikone has 73cm of snow on the ground, making it the heaviest for December since records began in 1893⛄



Meanwhile, #Sukayu, one of the snowiest inhabited areas in the world, has 213cm. Yet more snow is on the way. pic.twitter.com/f7fIyWMTnD — Sayaka Mori (@sayakasofiamori) December 27, 2021



The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).





Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be and grow your own.





Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers, while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions. And most recently, the CCDH has stripped the website of its advertising.

So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email. And also consider becoming a Patron or donating via Paypal (buttons located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile). The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.





Any way you can, help me spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.



