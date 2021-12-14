Moscow Breaks Multidecadal Snowfall Records, “Tremendous Snow Totals” Hit Sierra Nevada Mountains, + Snowiest Greece Since 2004
Moscow Breaks Multidecadal Snowfall Records
Much of transcontinental Russia has been holding exceptionally cold of late — from the far east to the far west, records have been falling, and now, so has the snow…
According to Phobos meteorologist Yevgeny Tishkovets, Moscow has busted multiple December snowfall records.
Back on Dec 7, the heaviest snowstorm in 72 years struck the Russian capital — not since 1949 had more snow settled this early in the season.
Then we have the accumulations over the weekend (Dec 11-12), which included the biggest single-day dumping since 1993.
And most recently, on Mon, Dec 13, we hear that 20+% of the city’s monthly snow has now fallen, thanks to largest December drop for the date since 1989.
After a brief reprieve, Western Russia’s anomalous cold and snow is forecast to return with a vengeance on Dec 20:
In fact, much of Europe will be impacted — a scenario that threatens to further deplete already record-low energy supplies:
“Tremendous Snow Totals” Hit Sierra Nevada Mountains
Despite the CONUS holding unusually warm in recent weeks (a natural phenomenon btw), a powerful storm system has managed to tear across the Western U.S., including California where it’s dropping feet upon feet of snow on the Sierra Nevada.
The moisture-rich storm –a 3 on the UC San Diego Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes’ scale— was forecast to produce inches of much needed rain across the Bay Area, Mount Hamilton and coastal Monterey County, as well as feet of snow across the higher elevations:
And true to predictions, the Sierra Nevada mountains have indeed been pounded:
By Tuesday evening, 6+ feet of global warming goodness is expected to have accumulated in the Donner Pass and Lassen Volcano National Park, with a whopping 8+ feet on the Sonora, Carson and Ebbetts passes:
Lake Tahoe ski resorts, including Kirkwood Mountain Resort, have shut down operations until the heavy snowfall lets up, reports timesheraldonline.com. Kirkwood tweeted on Monday: “With 17 inches of snow overnight and high winds preventing snow safety and lift operations we will not be able to open today.”
The snow will gain ground eastwards as the week progresses, impacting most Western states by Thursday–and most every state by the end of the month:
And Christmas is currently setting up to be a frosty one, at least for the West:
Snowiest Greece Since 2004
And finally, the month of December in Greece has already seen two “annual records for rainfall and snowfall” busted, according to the National Observatory of Athens, and as reported by ekathimerini.com.
By Dec 12, the annual rainfall reading at Theodoriana meteorological station reached 342.5cm (135 inches), exceeding a 15-year record. And by Dec 11, satellite data revealed that 19% of the country was under cover of snow, beating a 17-year record. Note: Greece’s average daily snow cover in early December is approx. 4%, added the observatory.
NH Snow
Taking a look at the FMI’s Northern Hemisphere Total Snow Mass chart (below), this season is progressing exceptionally well — snow mass has held above the 1982-2012 average all season, and is currently some 300Gts above the norm, and accelerating:
Furthermore, the global average temperature dropped 0.29C last month, and now stand at just 0.08C above the baseline:
–both are impossibilities under the original AGW hypothesis.
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.
7 Thoughts to “Moscow Breaks Multidecadal Snowfall Records, “Tremendous Snow Totals” Hit Sierra Nevada Mountains, + Snowiest Greece Since 2004”
Ehm, Cap? The rainfall in Greece is 3,425 mm. Not centimeters 🙂
Cause that would have been almost 3,5meters of water, ending the existence of Greece.
There is ‘.’ in there — 342.5cm (135 inches) — and this is for the year to date.
It’s possible I’m missing something though. Help me out if I am.
Best,
Cap
No, you’re doing great (work). I missed the dot here 🙂
You can not any more relay on Danish Meteorolgy. Their well known statistics over Arctic ice have been “ajusted”some week ago. Now the Arctic ice have lost a lot of it´s thickness. Check with Tony Hellers video´s from the last month!
If this ajustment also will happen over Greenland statistics is not known yet.
Russia don´t know about the lost thicknes, when they make large efforts of saving +20 ships stuck in the ice-fields super-early of the year. Some of them might be crushed from ice, if not saved.
Looks like Danish Meteorology have got a new boss, who is a pc-activist.
The section leader for the Arctic at DMI is Rune Andersen, and he’s been in that post since before 2019.
Too bad California, who is in the middle of a drought (from what the news sites tell us) doesn’t have a way to store all of the runoff from the heavy snow in the mountains. Years ago voters approved a ballot measure to fund more dams but, surprise, surprise, nothing has happened yet – or will.
