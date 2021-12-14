Moscow Breaks Multidecadal Snowfall Records, “Tremendous Snow Totals” Hit Sierra Nevada Mountains, + Snowiest Greece Since 2004

Dr. Richard Courtney: “The empirical evidence strongly indicates that the anthropogenic global warming hypothesis is wrong.”





Moscow Breaks Multidecadal Snowfall Records

Much of transcontinental Russia has been holding exceptionally cold of late — from the far east to the far west, records have been falling, and now, so has the snow…

According to Phobos meteorologist Yevgeny Tishkovets, Moscow has busted multiple December snowfall records.

Back on Dec 7, the heaviest snowstorm in 72 years struck the Russian capital — not since 1949 had more snow settled this early in the season.

Then we have the accumulations over the weekend (Dec 11-12), which included the biggest single-day dumping since 1993.

And most recently, on Mon, Dec 13, we hear that 20+% of the city’s monthly snow has now fallen, thanks to largest December drop for the date since 1989.





In early #December, #Moscow received a record #snowfall in recent decades. City services managed to cope with its consequences in less than two days. 10 thousand pieces of equipment and 71 thousand people went out to #clean the city.#Russia #Snow #WINTER #weather https://t.co/wCuYrew6HV — PURUSHOTTAM SINGH (@singhpuru2202) December 11, 2021



After a brief reprieve, Western Russia’s anomalous cold and snow is forecast to return with a vengeance on Dec 20:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Dec 20 – Dec 29 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



In fact, much of Europe will be impacted — a scenario that threatens to further deplete already record-low energy supplies:







“Tremendous Snow Totals” Hit Sierra Nevada Mountains

Despite the CONUS holding unusually warm in recent weeks (a natural phenomenon btw), a powerful storm system has managed to tear across the Western U.S., including California where it’s dropping feet upon feet of snow on the Sierra Nevada.

The moisture-rich storm –a 3 on the UC San Diego Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes’ scale— was forecast to produce inches of much needed rain across the Bay Area, Mount Hamilton and coastal Monterey County, as well as feet of snow across the higher elevations:





Over 5 FEET of snow forecast for the Sierra Nevada. “Total snow accumulations will be tremendous,” the National Weather Service in Sacramento wrote in a forecast discussion, calling it “easily the biggest snowstorm so far this season.” by @hazardwriter https://t.co/3TXnghNUfq — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) December 13, 2021

Sure, you've heard of "Elf on the Shelf", but how about "Fountain on the Mountain"?



5+ FEET of snow are forecast for parts of the Sierra Nevada through Wednesday, making travel in the mountains extremely difficult to impossible.https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP pic.twitter.com/1aFtmE6M9e — National Weather Service (@NWS) December 13, 2021



And true to predictions, the Sierra Nevada mountains have indeed been pounded:







By Tuesday evening, 6+ feet of global warming goodness is expected to have accumulated in the Donner Pass and Lassen Volcano National Park, with a whopping 8+ feet on the Sonora, Carson and Ebbetts passes:





This is what Donner Pass, Ca looks like right now. White out conditions from #AtmosphericRiver #WX #CaWx pic.twitter.com/CvLArBJfZr — WxChasing- Brandon Clement (@bclemms) December 13, 2021



Lake Tahoe ski resorts, including Kirkwood Mountain Resort, have shut down operations until the heavy snowfall lets up, reports timesheraldonline.com. Kirkwood tweeted on Monday: “With 17 inches of snow overnight and high winds preventing snow safety and lift operations we will not be able to open today.”

The snow will gain ground eastwards as the week progresses, impacting most Western states by Thursday–and most every state by the end of the month:





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Dec 14 – Dec 30 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



And Christmas is currently setting up to be a frosty one, at least for the West:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Dec 25 – Dec 27 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Snowiest Greece Since 2004

And finally, the month of December in Greece has already seen two “annual records for rainfall and snowfall” busted, according to the National Observatory of Athens, and as reported by ekathimerini.com.

By Dec 12, the annual rainfall reading at Theodoriana meteorological station reached 342.5cm (135 inches), exceeding a 15-year record. And by Dec 11, satellite data revealed that 19% of the country was under cover of snow, beating a 17-year record. Note: Greece’s average daily snow cover in early December is approx. 4%, added the observatory.





NH Snow

Taking a look at the FMI’s Northern Hemisphere Total Snow Mass chart (below), this season is progressing exceptionally well — snow mass has held above the 1982-2012 average all season, and is currently some 300Gts above the norm, and accelerating:







Furthermore, the global average temperature dropped 0.29C last month, and now stand at just 0.08C above the baseline:







–both are impossibilities under the original AGW hypothesis.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





