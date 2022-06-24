Monthly Lows Fall In New Zealand; Climatic Fallacies; + Germany Braces For Gas Rationing

Monthly Lows Fall In New Zealand

Historically low temperatures have been sweeping New Zealand this week.

Wednesday morning saw the mercury bottom-out at a remarkable -11.2C (11.8F) in Middlemarch, Otago:





🐧 Middlemarch in Otago reached -11.2˚C this morning, the coldest temperature at a non-high elevation climate station so far this winter.



This surpasses the nationwide coldest temperature reading last year (-10.8˚C, Tara Hills). pic.twitter.com/LPPNTkd5I8 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 22, 2022



A frosty -8.6C (16.5F) was registered in Dunedin — a new record low for the month of June, and a reading just 0.2C shy of the city’s all-time coldest temperature ever recorded (at least since weather books began back in 1972):





The Dunedin airport has just broken it's record for the coldest day in June. Since records began in 1972, the -8.6C recorded this morning is the coldest June temperature. ^KL pic.twitter.com/PoeVYRxOJh — MetService (@MetService) June 22, 2022



New Zealand’s record-breaking freeze is forecast to persist into the weekend.

There’s also been unprecedented lows and historic snows in nearby Australia, too; but don’t worry, the corporate media has that covered with their latest explain-away article: “Four ways to understand why Australia is so cold right now despite global warming“. Thanks corporate media. For a minute there, I was in danger of thinking for myself.

In all seriousness though, what scenario would allow me to question catastrophic anthropogenic global warming without being labelled a heretic? If broken *monthly* low temperature records aren’t enough; if Australia’s best start to a ski season ever doesn’t do it; if Earth observing stark cooling since 2016 isn’t it; if Greenland gaining record-smashing mass doesn’t do it — then what would…?

If the answer is “30+ years of cooling data” then it’ll be too late by then, we’d most likely be in the throws of a mini ice age.

A 2C decrease of the global average temperature would see us enter into a very different existence, just as it did during the Dalton Minimum (1790-1820). Historical documentation from that time reveals that the Oberlach Station in Germany –for example– experienced a 2C decline over just 20 years, which devastated the country’s food production.

Today, convincing people that ‘trends change’ feels like an enormous challenge. Modern scientism has taken a modest spell of warming and extrapolated it out to the end of times. This rookie mistake is akin to watching temperatures rise in June, July and August (in the NH) and assuming that by Christmas we’ll be outside cooking the turkey on the BBQ.

However, climatic trends, like the seasons, are not linear, they are cyclic, and they change on a regular, calculable periodicity.

The COLD TIMES are returning:







Germany Braces For Gas Rationing

The global warming hypothesis has been hijacked for political gain, namely in order to advance the controlled demolition of society and the now inevitable Great Reset.

Whichever way you cut it, though, and wherever your allegiances lie, the propagandizing of AGW has resulted in a chronic under investment within the fossil fuel sector. This, although a cause for celebration for the crazed climate alarmists among us, is now seeing the lights go out across even the most developed and prosperous nations.

This week, Germany has taken a step closer to gas rationing by triggering the “alarm” stage of an emergency plan to deal with shortages.

German economy minister Robert Habeck said Russia was using gas “as a weapon” in response to EU sanctions. However, and in line with cries of ‘climate change’, Russia’s antics appear to be another preplanned cog in the demolition of society, as well as the scapegoat for Western governments’ self-inflicted failures: such as spiraling inflation, food shortages, supply chain woes, etc.

Russia reduced flows through its Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 40% capacity last week citing problems with equipment. This move has greatly impacted Germany. The key pipeline is also due to undergo maintenance from July 11 to 21 when flows will stop.

Twelve European Union countries have now been affected by Russia’s cuts to the gas supply, EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said on Thursday, with nations including Poland, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Denmark and Finland cut off over their refusal to comply with a new payment scheme.

And while Putin is receiving terrible press in the West, Russia is being rewarded both politically and financially domestically–where it counts. Moscow has more than offset its lost gas sales to Europe with new markets in Asia and elsewhere, and is making more money than ever.

“We must not fool ourselves. The cut in gas supplies is an economic attack on us by Putin,” Habeck said in a recent speech, before going on to warn Germans that they will likely have to reduce consumption. Chiming with this victim rhetoric, the head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, warned that Russia may cut off gas supplies to Europe entirely and that the continent needs to prepare now.

In response, a desperate German government –perhaps one privately realizing the AGW ruse?– has ordered the recommissioning of its coal-fired power plants. With fairytales of zero carbon tossed out of the window, at least temporarily, perhaps Germany will be able stave off the cold during this upcoming Grand Solar Minimum winter.

But it’s looking like a close call:

Although additional coal can be shipped in from the likes of South Africa and Columbia, gas will be harder to replace.

First off, the LNG terminals that enable the purchase of shipped gas from around the world will need significant investment in order to receive the required higher volumes. This retooling normally takes years, but Germany is exploring the idea of floating terminals that some hope could be ready by the end of the year.

And then secondly, there is the much bigger issue of where the shipped gas actually comes from. Approximately 155 billion cubic meters of Russian gas exported to Europe by pipeline needs to be found from the current 500 billion cubic meters market for shipped LNG.

This of course means that producers need to pump much more gas to meet the demand; but, 1) the Qataris are finding it easy to sell on long-term contracts lasting more than a decade, which won’t work for Germany given its current climate goals; and 2) issues such as the fire at a key U.S. export hub are actually sending global LNG exports in the opposite direction.

As a result of these self-inflicted headwinds (driven by shortsighted climate pledges involving a cynical and pointless outsourcing of carbon emissions to Russia), Europe’s industrial powerhouse now finds itself scrambling to expand its gas import options and at the same time preparing its citizens for “demand management”, i.e. using less energy in its factories and households, which risks recession across Europe, not to mention a winter of blackouts.

Nathan Piper, head of oil and gas research at Investec, said “all bets are off on what could happen next.”

In the summer disrupted gas supplies are “less of a pressing concern”, but Piper added that the situation could become dire in the winter when people need more heating. Whether Germany has to start rationing gas “remains to be seen”, he said, but if prices continue to rise industry will cut back anyway as gas becomes uneconomical.







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).

Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

