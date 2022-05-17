Minnesota’s Latest ‘Ice-Outs’ On Record; Intense Cold To Blast Southern Africa; + Fierce Freeze Grips South America

Minnesota’s Latest ‘Ice-Outs’ On Record

Minnesota’s ‘year with out a spring’ has resulted in some of the latest ice-out dates on record (ice-out: the disappearance of ice from the surface of a body of water, such as a lake, as a result of thawing).

According to Minnesota DNR, and as reported by mprnews.org, ice-out on many northern MN lakes has neared/broken records.

White Iron lake, for example, is reporting an ice-out date of May 10 — the latest in record books dating to 2003; while at Sawbill Lake, ice-out was reported as May 14 — just a day shy of the latest ice-out date in books extending back to 1990.

Much of Minnesota received over 100 inches of snowfall during the winter just gone. Heavy snow was still coming down well into April, too, which busted many long-standing records. That deep snowpack and frigid weather patterns helped keep the region historically cold ALL spring, which, in turn, helped keep lake ice in place far longer than usual.





It's really snowing hard now pic.twitter.com/5rHFa8VBc6 — Bryan Hansel (@bryanhansel) April 21, 2022



Intense Cold To Blast Southern Africa

South Africa is on course for a “shocking” temperature drop this week.

An intense punch of Antarctic cold is quickening the autumnal transition: it’s summer to winter in 24-hours this Thursday/Friday.





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) May 19 – May 22 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Could South Africa be setting up for a repeat of the historically cold and snowy winter of 2021, when a myriad of all-time benchmarks were toppled?







Fierce Freeze Grips South America

The approaching polar chill I highlighted yesterday has now arrived: South America is shivering.

Antarctic air has begun invading the mid-latitudes and is forecast to advance north towards the tropics over the coming days. delivering record-threatening cold even to low elevations, particularly in northern Argentina, Paraguay and southern Brazil.





16 MAY | #Temperaturas mínimas (°C) 🌡️🥶



Maquinchao -12

Chapelco -5,6

Uspallata -5,3

Perito Moreno -5

Villa Reynolds -5

Malargüe -4,7

El Bolsón -4,1

Neuquén -3,7

El Calafate -3,2

Santa Rosa de Conlara -2,5

Victorica -2,5

Esquel -2,4

Bariloche -2,2 pic.twitter.com/inZRh9V1Gh — SMN Argentina (@SMN_Argentina) May 16, 2022



I don’t mean to sound like a broken record here, but crop loss…crop loss…crop loss…

This is crucial time of the growing season across South America. For a successful harvest, a lot hinges on the weather in April through July. However, and as occurred last year, deep, early-season freezes are looking set to throw a spanner in the works.

According to local analysts, Brazil’s center-south areas, including the states of Parana and Minas Gerais, will likely be hit by frosts in coming days, raising concern about corn, coffee and sugarcane crops. Freezes are also expected in the key coffee growing regions of Alta Paulista and Mogiana, in Sao Paulo state, where there are also sugarcane crops. These areas were among those strongly hit by frosts last year, a scenario that drove coffee prices to 11-year highs.

During the past two decades, Brazilian farmers have gotten used to “double-cropping” soybeans and corn. This is the main reason Brazil has risen to become the main competitor to U.S. exports for both crops — double-cropping has allowed the country to efficiently use its unique climate to increase annual yields.

However, the window is tight.

And, as you’d expect, the Grand Solar Minimum appears to be closing that window.

Like most tropical locales, Brazil has a distinct wet and dry season. Over the past few decades, the wet season has lasted roughly September to May, allowing a good soybean crop in the spring and summer, followed by a good front-half to the corn season before turning drier. If the season does not go as planned for any reason, catastrophe can easily strike; and cold is the threat this season, and was the reality last year as record-breaking chills routinely buffeted the South American continent.







Data just in reveals that April 2022 was a colder-than-average across Argentina, overall.

Anomalies dipped as low as -2C below the multidecadal average in the Tierra del Fuego:





April was unusually cold in nearby Uruguay, too.

Averages ranged from -0.5C below the 1981-2010 norm in the Montevideo area, down to -1.5C below in the NW and NE:







And now, the month of May is also proving anomalously-cold across much of the continent.

Lows of -12C (10.4F) were registered in Maquinchao, Argentina yesterday, May 16 (see tweet above); but looking ahead, there’s much more where that came from as the month progresses:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) May 16 – May 22 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Heed the warnings handed down by the elites: prepare for spiraling food prices, and shortages.

Shortfalls in South America would be manageable if they were an anomaly, but with the missing yields in the Ukraine, Russia, the U.S., Kazakhstan, and elsewhere–name your nation, this is a cause for great concern, and TPTB are sounding the alarm.

Most recently, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said surging food prices/shortages could have “apocalyptic” consequences for the poorest people in society and the global economy.

This after Rockefellers, the World Bank, the IMF and the WEF all recently broadcast similar warnings:







Also, China is buying everything up at the minute. Reports suggest the regime has stockpiled a whopping 62% of the world’s grain. Why? What do they know? What are they preparing for? War? A Grand Solar Minimum? Both? Neither? Speculation is speculation — only China knows for sure. Bottom line, however: GROW YOUR OWN to mitigate the risk.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

