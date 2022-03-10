March Snowstorm Sweeps Greece; “Polar Vortex” To Bring Record Low Temps And “Monster” Nor’Easter To U.S.; + Russian Soldiers Expected To Die In -20C (-4F) Cold As Their Tanks Turn Into “Iron-Clad Freezers”

March Snowstorm Sweeps Greece

Unseasonable lows are sweeping much of Greece this week, as the arrival of storm Filippos drops rare and heavy snow over much of southeastern Europe–even over the region’s lower elevations–even over Athens (20m/65ft):







According to the National Observatory of Athens, the freeze is caused by an influx of frigid air from N Europe riding which is riding unusually far south on the back of a weak and wavy jet stream flow. The snow arrived in SE Europe Monday, with nations such as Macedonia, Kosovo and Bulgaria shutting schools as the mercury plunged below zero. The wintry conditions continued south, expanding into Thessaly, central Greece, and also into the mountains of Crete by Wednesday.

On the Greek mountain Pilio, as well as in the nearby city of Volos, drivers have been advised to use snow chains. While in Attica, police have barred trucks from using Greece’s main Athens-Lamia highway due to heavy snow,

Given that the calendar is approaching mid-March, snow, particularly heavy snow, is an incredibly rare phenomenon in this part of the world — and it has many locals completely confuzzled:







“Polar Vortex” To Bring Record Low Temps And “Monster” Nor’Easter To U.S.

Spring is also refusing to spring in Canada and across much of the United States, too. Major winter storm Quinlan is descending south into the CONUS, set to reach the Gulf Coast, Florida, and the East Coast Friday. Heavy snow is forecast to begin across the South before the system becomes the next big Nor’Easter on Saturday.

This winter storm will be extreme for mid-March, and so threatens hundreds of low temperature records from Canada into the Great Plains, and from Florida up to New England. Temperatures in Minnesota, for example, are forecast to hold nearly 40F below normal. While eastern Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and northern Arkansas can all expect lows some 25-35F below the average. Central Texas will suffer around 25F colder than normal, with the Gulf Coast experiencing 20F below average.

Preceding the worst of the record-breaking cold, however –and proving the highest concern for authorities– is the rapidly developing low. The system emerged over the Rockies Thursday, where it began blanketing the central and southern Plains with late-season snow — by the time Friday is done, inches+ are forecast to have hit northern Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, and also northern parts of Mississippi and Alabama.

The storm is then set to deepen as it traverses the Southeast, and will rapidly intensify as it turns towards the Northeast on Saturday. The system is expected to become the next bomb cyclone as it nears the East Coast, where a major snowstorm is likely to develop as the front collides with fiercely frigid Arctic air. Severe winds, deep snow and blizzard conditions will likely impact millions across the Northeast over the weekend, reaching New England late Saturday. This is a violent Nor’Easter. Don’t take it lightly. Even the MSM is labeling this “explosive” and “a monster” of a snowstorm.





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) March 10 – March 15 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



As touched on above, a significant cold blast will follow the storm, putting the central and northern U.S. into a deep freeze while delivering near-freezing temps along the Gulf Coast of Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, before the system ejects farther east.







GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) March 9 – March 13 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



And looking further ahead –and admittedly into the unreliable time frame– the models are also seeing yet another Arctic outbreak as the calendar nears April. The GFS has been gaining confidence over the [ast few days, and is now doubling-down on a mass of polar cold descending deep into the CONUS March 23 – 25 (one to keep an eye on, at least):





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) March 23 – March 25 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS Total Snowfall (inches) March 15 – March 25 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



This week’s extreme freeze can likely be tied to events high above the Arctic where a mass of cold air usually locked in place by the stratospheric polar vortex has broken free. This vortex had held strong throughout the entire winter season, but now, and as reported at the end of Feb, it is finally losing strength. The vortex’s impact on lower atmospheric/latitude weather has been cast into doubt recently –a contention supported by the U.S. experiencing a string of Arctic outbreaks this season despite the vortex holding strong– yet it is still widely accepted that there is a connection.



Russian Soldiers Expected To Die In -20C (-4F) Cold As Their Tanks Turn Into “Iron-Clad Freezers”

The war in Ukraine is a geopolitical affair. It is the inevitable –and gamed out– upshot of years of U.S. vs Russian corporate and political maneuvering within the country. ‘Putin bad man’ is an oversimplification that the Western corporate media is successfully selling to an ever benumbed public–a public merrily lapping it all up with the gusto of horse at a Yew tree, thanks, in no small part, to a factory-modeled schooling system bent on producing compliant drones rather than free-thinking spirits. The suffering of civilians and soldiers alike is disgusting and needless, and once again, humans are considered cannon fodder in a larger politicized game, the largest ever played: The Great Reset.







Russian troops within that infamous 40-mile convoy just outside Kyiv are facing lows of -20C (-4F), and beyond, as polar cold grips much of the European continent, particularly Central, Southern and Eastern regions.

Sub zero lows are expected to see troops freeze to death in their tanks, so says one former UK army chief. The vehicles will become “40-ton freezers” for those still inside, which will destroy morale, claims former British Army Major Kevin Price. And a number of MSM outlets have run with Price’s claims, reporting that tanks will be “icy tombs for the Russian soldiers in the coming days” as record low temperatures grip the region (AGW fears on hold then? Also, no chance of the soldiers contracting and dying of COVID in the tanks? The narrative has moved on, clearly). Whereas Glen Grant, senior defense expert at the Baltic Security Foundation, expects the Russians to surrender so as to avoid freezing to death, telling Newsweek, “They are not stupid.”

The 40-mile convoy has been stuck on roads located around 30 miles from Ukraine’s capital for almost a week amid claims of mechanical issues and empty fuel tanks. However, such reports should be read with a healthy skepticism as they are written by the very same corporate Western media outlets whose backers are directly involved in fighting for ownership of the Ukraine.







Case in point, we’re expected to believe British military sources when they say “Vladimir Putin’s Moscow fighters are not equipped for cold war fighting.” Where is it they’ve been training to fight then…? The Caribbean…? Everyone’s an idiot.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be and grow your own.

Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers, while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions. And most recently, the CCDH has stripped the website of its advertising.

So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email. And also consider becoming a Patron or donating via Paypal (buttons located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile). The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.

Any way you can, help me spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.







Also, is it true the U.S. government has approved the release of Bill Gates’ GMO mosquitoes in Florida? If so, then that’s it — we’ve lost ALL control.