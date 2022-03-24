Unusual March Freeze Grips Mexico; More Than A Foot Of Spring Snow Settles Up North; + April Flurries On The Cards For The UK?

Unusual March Freeze Grips Mexico

The late-season cold currently engulfing much of the CONUS has also dipped unusually far south.

Remarkable cold for late-March has even swept swathes of Mexico this week. Readings of -15C (5F) have been noted in La Rosilla, for example — lows not too far off the locale’s all-time monthly record.







A weak jet stream is responsible for this southern intrusion of cold air into Mexico’s highlands.

In short, low solar activity impacts Earth’s weather/climate via a number of different mechanisms. The most notable being the reduction of energy entering the jet streams. This reduction changes the jet’s usual strong and straight ZONAL flow to more of a weak and wavy MERIDIONAL one. And this, in turn, and depending on which side of the stream you’re on, means you’re either in for a spell of unseasonably cold or warm weather and/or a period of unusually dry or wet conditions:







For more, see:







More Than A Foot Of Spring Snow Settles Up North

Before the aforementioned Arctic air can reach Mexico, though, it needs to traverse Canada and the United States.

More than a foot of heavy snow fell in parts of northern Minnesota on Wednesday, with several locations from International Falls to the North Shore logging more than 10 inches of late-March snow–which proved record-breaking in some instances.

Below are just a handful of the snowfall totals coming out of Minnesota Wednesday afternoon, courtesy of mesonet.agron.iastate.edu — many of which are preliminary due to snow still coming down at the time of collation.

Grand Portage received 14 inches;

Hovland also logged 14 inches;

International Falls has seen 13 inches;

While Silver Bay had registered 10.7 inches.

Those 13 inches at International Falls set new daily records for both precipitation and snowfall.

Furthermore, Minnesota’s heavy wet snow fell in abnormally dry or drought areas which is expected to wipe out the majority of the state’s dry zones by the time next week’s U.S. Drought Monitor update is released (see below)–meaning alarmists will need to go search out another climate ambulance to chase.







Heavy snow has been falling across the U.S. this week, from California, to Texas, through the Midwest and into the Northeast.

Loveland Pass in Colorado was closed Wednesday after an avalanche struck, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). The snow slide hit at about 10:50 AM, shutting down U.S. Highway 6 in both directions between Interstate 70 and Montezuma Road, tweeted CDOT:





Loveland Pass (US 6) is closed due to a small avalanche that impacted one vehicle. CDOT created a path for the motorist to drive out. No injuries. CDOT is conducting avalanche mitigation work through today (3/23) requiring a full closure of Loveland Pass. pic.twitter.com/4DSh15Kr0a — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) March 23, 2022



Unprecedented totals have been building above the border, too — in Canada.

A new all-time snow depth record was set in Dawson City, Yukon Wednesday morning after a whopping 97cm (3.2ft) accumulated. While elsewhere, 151cm (4.95ft) settled at Macmillan Pass, with 122cm (4ft) noted Watson Lake.





Snow at Dawson City, Yukon, as of Wednesday morning, March 23.



April Flurries On The Cards For The UK?

Even the BBC and the Met Office are admitting it could be on the cards–and you know how much that would have pained them. After this week’s sun and warmth, the jet stream looks set to burst the UK’s collective spring bubble as it threatens to buckle and send frigid polar cold, and snow, careening into the four home nations–just as it’s done over North America, too.

The shift from spring back to winter is forecast to begin Tuesday, March 29.

Scandinavian winds will see the new week commence on a frosty note. And then from Wednesday onward, Arctic air is set to dominate, bringing anomalous cold and even snow as far south as southern England as the calendar flips to April.

The Arctic invasion proper is currently forecast to begin April 1:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) April 1 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



With those ‘blues’ and ‘purples’ then expected to have gained territory into central and southern Europe by Sunday, April 3:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) April 3 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



The models are still in the unreliable time frame, so should be taken with a pinch of salt, but widespread April snow in the UK is an incredibly rare event and will likely be one for the record books if the below scene does indeed play out:





GFS Total Snowfall (cm) March 29 – April 9 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Last year –in 2021– the month of March closed out unusually warm across the UK only for the following month to go down as the coldest April since 1922; the start of May was then coldest since record-keeping began back in 1659 and also among the snowiest; and then the month of June suffered rare frosts and record cold even as summer commenced on June 21.

Could 2022 deliver another ‘Year Without A Spring’ to the UK? And could Western Europe’s mild winter and Eastern Europe’s historic freeze be about to ‘switch places’ as we enter April? Stay tuned for updates…





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers, while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions. And most recently, the CCDH has stripped the website of its advertising.

So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email. And also consider becoming a Patron or donating via Paypal (buttons located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile). The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.

Any way you can, help me spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.



