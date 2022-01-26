Russian Marathon Hits Record Low -53C (-63.4F); Ottawa’s Record Cold January; Parts Of Turkey See First Snow Since 1993; Greece’s Worst Snowstorm Since 1968; + Montenegro Suffers Its Coldest Temp Ever

Russian Marathon Hits Record Low -53C (-63.4F)

Siberia’s ‘Pole of Cold Marathon‘ has just entered the Guinness Book Of Records as the world’s coldest ever race.

The marathon, held annually in Russia’s frozen Yakutia republic, took place on Jan 21 this year. A total of sixty-five runners entered, from as far a field as the U.A.E and the U.S..

Organizers were forced to start the race early as temps were set to exceed -60C (-76F) later in the day; but still, a low of -53C (-63.4F) was logged during the run, making it the coldest marathon ever, busting the previous record of -52C (-61.6F) set in 2019.







For those interested, the winner was a Russian (no surprises there) — Vasily Lukin crossed the finish line in 3:22.





Ottawa’s Record Cold January

Ottawa’s extremely frigid January, during which multiple extreme cold warnings have been issued, is forecast to reach a new level of cold in the wee hours of Wednesday, as potentially record-breaking temperatures sweep the Canadian capital.

Environment Canada has said temperatures will drop between -27C (-16.6F) and -34C (-29.2F) overnight Tuesday, with wind chill values taking those lows into the -40s.

Wednesday morning could reach -31C (-23.8F) in Ottawa, and if it does, that would be the city’s coldest temperature since 1996 (solar minimum of cycle 22).

Readings that low can lead to frostbite developing within minutes on exposed skin. In response, Ottawa Public Health has issued this frostbite warning:





“This is about as frigid and as snowy as it possibly can get in the Ottawa area,” Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV News Ottawa. “And it’s the duration of the cold that is quite headline-making. You just don’t see that length of freezing that goes on for so long.”

Environment Canada has issued a warning for nearby Toronto, too.

After the city’s near-record snowfall earlier in the month, which was followed by more snow and nine straight days of extreme cold weather alerts, the most frigid temps of the season are expected to hit Wednesday morning.

“Bitterly cold arctic air settles over the region once again,” reads a recent ECCC report, which adds that minimum temperatures will range from -21C (-5.8F) to -27C (-16.6F), with wind chill values between -28C (-18.4F) and -33C (-27.4F) — lows that are among the city’s coldest on record.







Longer range forecast also reveal there is no end to winter in sight, across North America:





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Feb 4 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Feb 10 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Parts Of Turkey See First Snow Since 1993

Extreme frosts and blizzards are continuing to grip the Middle East and Southeastern Europe.

Iran and Iraq had suffered record low temperatures over the weekend –of -27.4C (-17.3F) and -30C (-22F), respectively– with the region’s chill actually intensifying as the new week progresses.

This has caused Iran’s domestic heating demand to hit record highs, which in turn has seen the country cut gas supplies to its western neighbor Turkey. This move couldn’t have come at a worst time for the Turkish government, which has been forced to implement 3-days a week power outages as the country battles its own record-breaking Arctic blast, with lows of -39.7C (-39.5F) logged in some parts, and record snowfall.

The disruptive snow totals that settled over the weekend, which delivered a meter (3.3ft) to parts of Istanbul and stranded thousands of vehicles, have been followed by the first flakes since 1993 hitting parts of Turkey’s southern coast, including in Antalya, Mugla and Dalaman.







The coastal snow has been unusually deep, too — totals that these region have never witnessed before, according to local reports.



Greece’s Worst Snowstorm Since 1968

Continuing west, Greece’s snow over the past few days has been the heaviest since at least 1968.

In Athens, historic totals of 50cm (1.64ft) –and beyond– have been documented. And across the city, many schools and business have been closed, hundreds of roads blocked, and thousands of flights either delayed or cancelled.





Daytime temperatures in Athens have struggled of late, ranging from below-freezing to highs of just 3.8C (38.8F).

In Florina, northern Greece, a bone-chilling -17.3C (0.9F) was measured recently.

While in the nation’s mountainous valleys, record lows have been observed of between -20C (-4F) and -25C (-13F).

Looking ahead, these powerful winter conditions are set to persist.

The likes of Ukraine, Turkey, the Caucasian region, NE Africa, and the Middle East are all expecting a further intensification of the cold, further increasing the region’s already record-high heating demand, and further depleting already chronically low energy reserves. The picture doesn’t look good, to put it mildly. And there’s the threat that the east’s power crisis spreads into Western Europe, too, impacting nations like Germany and France who themselves have invested heavily into failing renewables at the expense of cheap and reliable, though politically out of favor, fossil fuels.





Montenegro Suffers Its Coldest Temp Ever

Staying in Southeast Europe, the continent’s Balkan region is also suffering an all-time, record-breaking chill this week, as a meridional jet stream flow continues to funnel brutal Arctic air anomalously far south.

In Kosanica village, Montenegro the mercury plunged -33.4C (-28.1F) on Tuesday, setting a new record for the lowest temperature ever recorded in the country — the reading busted the previous national low of -32C (-25.6F) set in Rožaje during the January of 1985 (solar minimum of cycle 21).





Montenegro might have new record minimum temperature.

Current record is -32.0°C in Rožaje set on 13/01/1985.

Even in the country’s metropolises, well-below average lows have also been registered.

In Plevlja, for example, -19.7C was noted — a reading some 12C below the average.

And elsewhere in the Balkan’s, record lows have been reported — the -31.1C (-24F) in Serbia being most notable.





A Quick Word On The U.S.

Along with the lingering winter chill –as briefly touched on above– the U.S. should also prepare for a powerful nor’eastern which is threatening to develop and launch up the Eastern Seaboard this weekend. It’ll still be a few days before forecasters can give any certainties, but snowfall totals, as current projections stand, are set to be record-challenging.

In the meantime, Burlington busted a snowfall record yesterday (Jan 25) that had stood for more than a century.

The National Weather Service in Goodland, Kan. has confirmed that the 20 inches that has settled in Burlington has smashed the locale’s previous benchmark of 12 inches set during the winter of 1918-19.

Other nearby areas with significant snowfall included Sharon Springs, Kan. with 20 inches; Kanarado, Kan. with 14 inches; and Joe’s, Col. with nine inches.





And Finally…

It’s also been holding exceptionally cold across India this week.

In Bhopal and Indore, for example, out of 33 weather stations, 18 have logged record lows.

While in Delhi, the official temperature –logged at the Safdarjung station– struggled to a high of just 12.1C (53.8F) on Tuesday, which is some 10C below the capital’s average and its lowest daily max in nine years.

Delhi has been holding frigid for the majority of January. So far this month, the city has logged 11 days with daytime temperatures below 17C (62.6F) . This is the most since January 2015, which also saw 11 cold days. But with almost week left to run, and with India’s anomalous chill forecast to persist, IMD meteorologists are expecting this winter to breach 2003’s record stretch.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING–in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).





Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be and grow your own.





