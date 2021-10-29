Majority Of U.S. States Forecast Snow By Mid-November, + The Sun Releases Its First Earth-Facing X-Flare In Years

Majority Of U.S. States Forecast Snow By Mid-November

A meridional jet stream flow –driven by the historically low solar activity our planet has been receiving– is set to plunge frigid Polar cold into the majority of North America over the next two weeks–into all-but six U.S. states.

According to the latest GFS run (shown below), winter is arriving historically early for many parts of the CONUS, with states like Texas, Arkansas and even North Carolina expecting unprecedented early-season flurries by November 10:





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Oct 29 – Nov 14 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Focusing in on the Midwest, truly jaw-dropping totals are set to batter the states of Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota (among others):





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Oct 29 – Nov 14 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



While out west, additional dumps will also increase the already record-breaking accumulations seen over the mountains and ski resorts in recent days:





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Oct 29 – Nov 14 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



The propagandizing MSM and spineless pop-scientists alike will attempt to blame this influx of early-season polar cold on a ‘Warming Arctic’ and the resulting ‘Polar Vortex’. This favorite is always rolled out to explain-away record setting freezes–as if no other forcing is capable of causing Arctic outbreaks anymore; however, the theory is deeply flawed.

For starters, if “Polar Amplification” –the theory’s official name– is indeed a thing, then why isn’t the same phenomenon also occurring at the South Pole–a region which has just suffered its coldest 6-month period in recorded history but where bouts of severe polar cold have still invaded southern hemisphere land masses, such as South America, South Africa, and Australia?

And secondly, the Arctic has actually held anomalously cool this summer, and as a result, sea ice has enjoyed its best year since 2014: “We had a reprieve this year—a cool summer with less ice melt,” said Mark Serreze, director of the NSIDC. So, the question is: if the Arctic has been holding unusual cold, then why is this year’s “Polar Vortex” looking so severe, and early?

These are square pegs that the AGW Party can’t logically round and so they don’t even bother, relying instead on the compliant masses inability to think critically and/or question the authoritative explanation laid out before them.

Once again, and for the record, a weak and wavy ‘meridional‘ jet stream flow is responsible for the climatic extremes planet earth has been witnessing of late–and this can account for spells of both heat and cold, of drought and flooding.

Historically low solar activity –the weakest in the past 100+ years– has meant less energy is entering the jets, which in turn is increasingly reverting their usual tight ZONAL flow to a wavy MERIDIONAL one. This is not new science by the way, this mechanism has been understood and accepted for many decades, but as it jars with today’s all-powerful Anthropogenic Global Warming narrative it has been dismissed, swept under the rug…





Article from 1975, Science Mag.



The Sun Releases Its First Earth-Facing X-Flare In Years

While the sun’s historically low output is on course to persist through Solar Cycle 25 –and beyond– the ramp-up to solar maxima can still be a highly active time.

On Thursday, October 28 the sun fired-off its first X-Flare in years. The global eruption began at 1535 UT when sunspot AR2887 unleashed an X1-class solar flare — the blast created a massive tsunami of plasma that rippled across the entire solar disk:







The plasma wave was about 100,000 km tall and moved through the sun’s atmosphere faster than 700 km/s (1.6 million mph), explains Dr. Tony Phillips over at spaceweather.com, and such waves often herald the launch of a coronal mass ejection (CME).

And yesterday’s eruption didn’t disappoint: SOHO coronagraphs recorded a powerful CME racing away from the sun faster than 1260 km/s (2.8 million mph):







The movie is full of “snow”–speckles caused by solar protons striking the coronagraph’s CCD camera. These particles were accelerated toward the spacecraft, and Earth, by shock waves in the leading edge of the CME — that’s right, this outburst is Earth-bound, with an ETA of Saturday, October 30.





The SWPC has the CME impacting Earth at around 1700 UT on Oct 30 [watch the animation HERE ].



According to Dr. Phillips, a strong G3-class geomagnetic storm is possible upon impact. Such storms can spark naked-eye auroras as far south as Illinois and Oregon (typically 50° geomagnetic latitude) and photographic auroras at even lower latitudes. Lesser G1 and G2-class storms could persist through Halloween as Earth passes through the CME’s wake.

Moreover, Saturday’s main event is expected to be Earth’s first real test in decades–likely since the X4.5 that darkened Quebec back in 1989. Given our planet’s ever-waning magnetic field (due to its migrating magnetic poles, among other forcings) outbursts from the sun are having a greater and greater impact here on the ground–far greater than was seen back in 1989. Field strength is the number one cause for concern for our modern tech-driven civilization, it is our protection against cosmic radiation — a big enough plasma discharge, or a weak enough shield, would lead to a total failure of the grid, globally.

Earth’s magnetic field is weaker than we’ve all realized:

In the year 2000 we knew the field had lost 10 percent of its strength since the 1800s.

Another 5 percent was lost by 2010.

Further accelerations occurred in recent years, 2015 and 2017, but we laymen were not privy to any additional loss data–with guesses on why that might be quickly sending you down a conspiracy rabbit hole.







As touched on above, the sun’s ramp-up into Solar Cycle 25 occurring simultaneously with Earth’s drastically reducing magnetic field is the biggest threat we humans have faced in hundreds –potentially thousands– of years, given how completely and utterly technologically-dependent we’ve all become.

And while this weekend’s X-Flare –should it indeed hit Earth– isn’t powerful enough to deliver that ‘knock-out blow’ or ‘killshot’, it is still a crucial test–one that has every chance of leading to localized disruptions to the power/internet.

That destructive X-flare (that X9+) will come soon enough –it is a matter of when and not if— and when it does hit, you can kiss our modern civilization goodbye. We’ll be on our own, to fend for ourselves: no more grocery stores/food, no more pharmacies/medicine, and, God forbid, no more ‘how-tos’ on YouTube. This apocalyptic scenario has a 50 percent chance of playing out by the solar maximum of SC25 (currently expected in the year 2024), with localized grid failures all but guaranteed by then.

But get prepared, not scared — this event, like a GSM, is entirely survivable, even thrive-able: it spells freedom from a increasingly controlling Totalitarian regime.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.



Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.



