Low Temperature Benchmarks Toppled In Canada And US: Latest <50F on Record In Caribou, 143-Year-Old Low Falls In Pittsburgh, Heavy Snow On Mt Washington; + EU Crop Yields Reduced
Low Temperature Benchmarks Toppled In Canada And US
The out-of-season freeze in Southeast Canada and the Northeast U.S. is producing hundreds of record low readings for the time of the year. Atmospheric confluences are also resulting in dumpings of mid-June snow across the higher elevations.
Daytime highs have held below 10C (50F) in New Brunswick and Maine this week — record low levels for the time of year.
While elsewhere, anomalous readings of 9.3C (48.7F), 10C (50F), 10.6C (51.1F) and 9.4C (48.9F) were noted in Edmundston, NB, Woodstock, NB, and Red Pines and Bathurst, NB, respectively.
Record cold has also been noted in Caribou, ME where Monday’s max of 9.4C (48.9F) has gone down as the locale’s latest <50F on records, according to the NWS, surpassing the 47F from June 16, 1958 and also the the 50F registered on June 26, 1941.
Similarly in Pittsburgh, PA, a record daily low of 7.8C (46F) was noted, tying the city’s previous benchmark set way back in 1879.
And it was also a cold and snowy mid-June day atop Mt Washington, NH where a record-challenging -1.1C (30F) was observed:
However, and despite all of this historic cold, despite the fact that the planet as a whole has cooled since 2016, those wily prevaricators within the AGW Party will still consider these realities mere “inconveniences” and will instead continue to use localized heatwaves and droughts (that have historically and periodically ALWAYS occurred) to prop-up their failing hypothesis.
If you believe in ‘global heating,’ ‘climate broiling,’ ‘Terra-Firma Toasting’ –or whatever the hell you want to label it– then you are part of a grandiose political scam. You are doing harm to society and to our modern civilization. And although you think you’re Earth’s savior (because that’s how they get you), remember that “the road to hell is paved with good intentions,” and that all the do-gooders in the world are really just troublemakers.
As the story goes: “kindly let me help you or you’ll drown, said the monkey putting the fish safely up a tree.”
If you aren’t privy to the facts, or worse still, are willfully blind to them, then this is the danger. The virtuous think they know what is best for EVERYBODY, but their belief is based solely on their own narrow viewpoint. This is isn’t virtuousness, this is a destructive rampage, and one orchestrated from on high.
If you believe in AGW –which is just one modern example– and push for extreme planet-reshaping policies then you are nothing more than a destructive sheep, a useful idiot, and you need to stop enforcing what you think is best on everybody else.
Modern science is an indulgence, largely — it is rarely correct, and rarer still should it be used as a tool to scare the masses into such powerfully dangerous measures.
“Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities” — Voltaire.
People should be free to think, permitted to use their own real-world observations to form their own thoughts and opinions. But clearly, this is not the world we live in. Government funded labs with their endless production line of dire climate models and projections should not be required to prove a point as obvious as ‘catastrophic anthropogenic global warming’ claims to be.
CAGW’s impacts should be palpable by now having been around for some four+ decades: whenever we step foot outside ‘climate change’ should be smacking us in the face — hard; we should be wading through the risen oceans; and baking in the winter sun.
But of course, we aren’t suffering these fates, and we likely never will — these EOTW prophesies are a mere fabrication, a dark Brothers Grimm fairytale and the newest politicized weapon wielded used to control and reshape the masses into working as the powers-that-be see fit.
History has shown us time and time again that it takes a tumultuous, undeniable, world-shaking truth to awake the hypnotized masses from their manufactured psychosis. Perhaps this orchestrated societal collapse landing in conjunction with a cyclical round of global cooling will prove that truth–and on the note, check out what the U.S. has to contend with next, starting this weekend:
EU Crop Yields Reduced
The EU’s crop monitoring service has reduced its expectations for the bloc’s 2022 winter crop for a third consecutive month, amid drier-than-usual conditions and colder than ideal growing conditions across large parts of the continent.
The June report published by Monitoring Agriculture Resources (MARS) showed that drought continued to have an adverse impact across the regions key growing regions: 2022 yield forecasts for soft wheat, durum wheat and winter barley are now parked below the 5-year average; while the forecast for rapeseed, corn, and sunflowers and were also reduced; soybean and spring barley output are the only crops that were unchanged.
The strongest downward revision, by almost 5%, was for durum wheat in southern Europe; while soft wheat was revised downward in 13 of the 25 EU wheat producing countries, most crucially in Hungary, Romania, Poland and, the bloc’s largest producer, France–where drought in southern and western parts during May lowered the yield outlook of winter cereals.
According to an agricensus.com report, precipitation in early June arrived too late to preserve the yield potential in these regions. Along with this, continues the report, crops in the Baltic Sea region were negatively affected by persistently colder-than-usual weather.
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).
Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.
Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers, while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions. And most recently, the CCDH has stripped the website of its advertising.
So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email. And also consider becoming a Patron or donating via Paypal (buttons located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile). The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.
Any way you can, help me spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.
11 Thoughts to “Low Temperature Benchmarks Toppled In Canada And US: Latest <50F on Record In Caribou, 143-Year-Old Low Falls In Pittsburgh, Heavy Snow On Mt Washington; + EU Crop Yields Reduced”
Always interested in your coverage of solar activity; hoping you’ll comment on this: https://www.newsweek.com/sunspot-surface-sun-doubles-size-solar-flare-earth-1717343
That sunspot is moving out away from Earth.
Ian Morris, a British-born classics and history professor at Stanford who is otherwise such a brilliant historian, toes the AGW line and believes that this AGW is so much worse for our planet than the Medieval or Roman Warm Periods. This is especially telling, as he’s written books like Why the West Rules – For Now: The Patterns of History and What They Reveal About the Future (2010) and Geography Is Destiny: Britain and the World: A 10,000-Year History (2022) that argue that physical geography (including climate) has played a preeminent role in human history, such as the Industrial Revolution and the accompanying predominance of the West in global affairs until now. To me, it’s disconcerting that he looks back at thousands of years in human history, including warm periods, and yet conclude that AGW is changing the global climate more thoroughly than at any other time since the last Ice Age.
I guess he does this for the same reasons so many academics tout Marxism as the solution to humanity’s problems. Despite Marxism leaving behind graveyards containing millions of people these people still think, “WE can make it work!” Their politics drive their study of history. It should be the other way around. I have a degree in history and my study causes me to abhor both Marxism and the false idea of human-caused climate change. I further think both are one and the same.
10 forecasts in the madistan, wi area are well above average with a brief but typical cool down for June but overall temps have been above normal since our mostly below normal winter and spring. Time will tell.
happy solstice in the northern hemisphere ,summer is here..modern industrial civilisation has reshaped our natural world so much that most of us agree a return to a closer relationship with the earth is better than polluting, abusing and destroying the planet. This is the underlying agenda with agw but it will take a doomsday scenario to persuade the masses to avert their own destruction. if you already live that lifestyle then god bless. if you live in a city, polluted with ozone and pm, so2 and no2, eat junk food then god have mercy on you and change your lifestyle. what are the reasons why the lower atmosphere is still warming even through a low sunspot cycle , that means that solar irradiance isnt the main contributory factor, that must mean something else is doing that? any takers?
What protects us from the sun?
Is it getting weaker or stronger and at what pace?
What percent of that is from intentional geoengineering to make it happen?
Related articles today on S O NEWS:
“If you believe in ‘global heating,’ ‘climate broiling,’ ‘Terra-Firma Toasting’ –or whatever the hell you want to label it– then you are part of a grandiose political scam.”
I have not seen you this ‘aggressively on point’.
Many in America, in Rural areas and Farms realize that AGW is crap. They are educating themselves on why the weather is so volatile ad finding out that Earth is cooling.
Only Progressive weenies keep backing/believing the AGW crap. If you mention what Mann, Gore, Europe’s Mad Hatter, AOC and others have declared to be fact (decades ago) and they say you are lying, you are a Racist and that you are Anti Science. In other words … they will never answer the question!
Really appreciate this information and the work you do to keep us informed of reality! Thanks again for your work!
I always like to see arguments for both sides of a contention. But, for AGW, how do we get too hot when we are ?3/4 through the Holocene and our descendents have 90 thousand years of cool to get through? They will have to emigrate to the equatorial regions, no doubt wondering why their forebears used up so much fossil fuel.
Plus, going back 500 million years when our forebears were highly developed grubs on the sea floor sorting a doable body shape, how come that we and everything else alive on this planet has thrived? The gases surrounding the planet have sustained us. Obviously!
Furthermore, is there really anyone on this planet who understands all the variables affecting climate at any single moment? Nope.
Grandma