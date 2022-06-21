Low Temperature Benchmarks Toppled In Canada And US

The out-of-season freeze in Southeast Canada and the Northeast U.S. is producing hundreds of record low readings for the time of the year. Atmospheric confluences are also resulting in dumpings of mid-June snow across the higher elevations.

Daytime highs have held below 10C (50F) in New Brunswick and Maine this week — record low levels for the time of year.

While elsewhere, anomalous readings of 9.3C (48.7F), 10C (50F), 10.6C (51.1F) and 9.4C (48.9F) were noted in Edmundston, NB, Woodstock, NB, and Red Pines and Bathurst, NB, respectively.





Fallen Records as of 10:00 UTC on June 20, 2022.



Record cold has also been noted in Caribou, ME where Monday’s max of 9.4C (48.9F) has gone down as the locale’s latest <50F on records, according to the NWS, surpassing the 47F from June 16, 1958 and also the the 50F registered on June 26, 1941.

Similarly in Pittsburgh, PA, a record daily low of 7.8C (46F) was noted, tying the city’s previous benchmark set way back in 1879.

And it was also a cold and snowy mid-June day atop Mt Washington, NH where a record-challenging -1.1C (30F) was observed:





Mt Washington’s summit [photographed by staff at the Mt Washington Observatory].



However, and despite all of this historic cold, despite the fact that the planet as a whole has cooled since 2016, those wily prevaricators within the AGW Party will still consider these realities mere “inconveniences” and will instead continue to use localized heatwaves and droughts (that have historically and periodically ALWAYS occurred) to prop-up their failing hypothesis.

If you believe in ‘global heating,’ ‘climate broiling,’ ‘Terra-Firma Toasting’ –or whatever the hell you want to label it– then you are part of a grandiose political scam. You are doing harm to society and to our modern civilization. And although you think you’re Earth’s savior (because that’s how they get you), remember that “the road to hell is paved with good intentions,” and that all the do-gooders in the world are really just troublemakers.

As the story goes: “kindly let me help you or you’ll drown, said the monkey putting the fish safely up a tree.”

If you aren’t privy to the facts, or worse still, are willfully blind to them, then this is the danger. The virtuous think they know what is best for EVERYBODY, but their belief is based solely on their own narrow viewpoint. This is isn’t virtuousness, this is a destructive rampage, and one orchestrated from on high.

If you believe in AGW –which is just one modern example– and push for extreme planet-reshaping policies then you are nothing more than a destructive sheep, a useful idiot, and you need to stop enforcing what you think is best on everybody else.

Modern science is an indulgence, largely — it is rarely correct, and rarer still should it be used as a tool to scare the masses into such powerfully dangerous measures.

“Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities” — Voltaire.

People should be free to think, permitted to use their own real-world observations to form their own thoughts and opinions. But clearly, this is not the world we live in. Government funded labs with their endless production line of dire climate models and projections should not be required to prove a point as obvious as ‘catastrophic anthropogenic global warming’ claims to be.

CAGW’s impacts should be palpable by now having been around for some four+ decades: whenever we step foot outside ‘climate change’ should be smacking us in the face — hard; we should be wading through the risen oceans; and baking in the winter sun.

But of course, we aren’t suffering these fates, and we likely never will — these EOTW prophesies are a mere fabrication, a dark Brothers Grimm fairytale and the newest politicized weapon wielded used to control and reshape the masses into working as the powers-that-be see fit.

History has shown us time and time again that it takes a tumultuous, undeniable, world-shaking truth to awake the hypnotized masses from their manufactured psychosis. Perhaps this orchestrated societal collapse landing in conjunction with a cyclical round of global cooling will prove that truth–and on the note, check out what the U.S. has to contend with next, starting this weekend:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) June 26 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



EU Crop Yields Reduced

The EU’s crop monitoring service has reduced its expectations for the bloc’s 2022 winter crop for a third consecutive month, amid drier-than-usual conditions and colder than ideal growing conditions across large parts of the continent.

The June report published by Monitoring Agriculture Resources (MARS) showed that drought continued to have an adverse impact across the regions key growing regions: 2022 yield forecasts for soft wheat, durum wheat and winter barley are now parked below the 5-year average; while the forecast for rapeseed, corn, and sunflowers and were also reduced; soybean and spring barley output are the only crops that were unchanged.

The strongest downward revision, by almost 5%, was for durum wheat in southern Europe; while soft wheat was revised downward in 13 of the 25 EU wheat producing countries, most crucially in Hungary, Romania, Poland and, the bloc’s largest producer, France–where drought in southern and western parts during May lowered the yield outlook of winter cereals.

According to an agricensus.com report, precipitation in early June arrived too late to preserve the yield potential in these regions. Along with this, continues the report, crops in the Baltic Sea region were negatively affected by persistently colder-than-usual weather.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).

Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

