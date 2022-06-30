Summer Frosts In The Highlands Of Portugal & Spain, As Record Heat Sweeps Italy: Low Solar Activity & A ‘Meridional’ Jet Stream, Explained

Unusual summer chills have been gripping Western Europe over the past 7-10 days.

Spain and Portugal have witnessed a drastic cool down, with even rare summer frosts suffered in the highlands.

Remarkable minimums for the time of year have been registered, including yesterday’s 4C (39.2F) at Burgos; the 10C (50F) at Bilbao Airport; the 10.5C (50.9F) at Granada; the 9.7C (49.5F) at Beja and the 2.3C (36.1F) at Xinzo de Limia.







Contrastingly, note the anomalous heat simultaneously sweeping more central regions of the continent.

Tuesday, June 28 was a historic day in the “eternal city” of Rome. The MSM is raving about a reading of 40.8C (105.4F) logged at Rome Macao, which is said to be the highest “reliable” temperature ever recorded in downtown Rome.

Additional record highs were also set across Italy on Tuesday, including Campobasso’s 37.4C (99.3F) and Ronchi dei Legionari’s 36.7C (98.1F).

However, rather than serving as an illustration of catastrophic global warming, as proponents of the AGW Party would have you believe, Europe’s stark temperature divide –between summer frosts and record June heat– is the result of a slumberous Sun.

Low solar activity impacts Earth’s climate via a number of different mechanisms. The most notable of which is the reduction of energy entering the jet streams — this reverts the jets’ standard straight ZONAL flow to a weak and wavy MERIDIONAL one:





In times of meridional flow, a region’s weather is determined by which ‘side’ of the stream it’s on. If it is located ‘above’ the stream (in the NH) then it’s in for a spell of unseasonably cold conditions–as it is open to influxes of Arctic air; while conversely, if the locale is ‘under’ the jet stream then it is set for anomalously hot conditions–subject to air masses dragged up from the tropics.

A ‘wavy’ jet stream flow also increases the prevalence of swings between extremes; that is to say, intense bursts of heat will linger in one area, while a teeth-chattering chill will dominate nearby. These regions are also open to ‘flipping on a dime’ — and it is this unpredictable ‘chopping and changing’ that will hasten the failure of our modern food production systems as growers fail to adapt quickly enough.

Staying in Europe, Portugal experienced a burst of intense heat in early/mid-June, while central nations were noted to be freezing; but now, barely a week later, record lows are being challenged across the country with summer frosts gripping the highlands, while central Europe bakes in an early-season heatwave.

And looking ahead, yet another ‘swing’ is forecast to take place, when these regions once again ‘switch’:





Currently, Western Europe is cool while Central regions are hot.

But next week, Western Europe will be hot while Central regions will be cold.



Proponents of the global warming hypothesis are very confident at explaining Rome’s record heat: “rising CO2 levels increase the global temperature making heatwaves more likely”; however, when it comes to the record cold currently infecting Western Europe, the official explanation turns murkier and rather lackluster: “climate change” is the blanket terminology used, with no mechanism offered to explain it.

Given the prevalence of this meridional flow in recent years, the AGW Party have, at times, attempted explanations that still maintain their CAGW juggernaut. Depressingly, this is how modern science works — findings are reverse engineered: powerful entities (multinational conglomerates/governing bodies) offer their desired results and task (pay) researchers to fit the pieces together in order to obtain the ‘correct’ outcome. This can often see scientists jamming square pegs into round holes. However, as soon as that outcome has the branding ‘science says’ slapped upon it, then it can’t be touched, it’s as good as Gospel.

Still, today’s scientific ‘consensus’ –not a scientific word by the way– has pulled together a weak explanation for this observed uptick in meridional flows–one that isn’t widely agreed upon, however, but one that is still used by the MSM to explain-away those pesky and increasingly regular polar outbreaks.

The consensus states that “because the Earth’s polar regions are warming more quickly than the rest of the world, the temperature contrast that drives jet streams has decreased (making for weaker jet streams)”.

‘Polar Amplification’ is the theory in a nutshell, but for it to work BOTH poles need to warm, which simply hasn’t been the case.

Official data reveals that East Antarctica, which covers two thirds of the continent, has cooled 2.8C over the past 40-or-so years, with West Antarctica cooling 1.6C.

Climate alarmists love long-term trends, and to them, forty years is regarded as a long-enough time-frame by which to draw significant climatic conclusions. But the evaluation of the past 4-decades can result in only one irrefutable summation: Antarctica is cooling yet the southern jets are still weakening, which blows apart the mainstream’s ‘polar amplification’ explain-away.

Moreover, this Antarctic cooling has actually been intensifying in recent years.

As discussed in more detail here, between April and September 2021 the South Pole’s temperature averaged a penguin-hugging -61.1C (-78F) — the locale’s coldest six month spell ever recorded, and one that comfortably usurped the South Pole’s previous coldest ‘coreless winter‘ on record–the -60.6C (-77F) from 1976 (solar minimum of weak cycle 20).

Furthermore, the entire year of 2021 (not just the winter) was also a record-breaker.

The South Pole averaged just -50.5C (59F) throughout 2021, making it the continent’s coldest year since 1987 (solar minimum of cycle 21) and also the third coldest on record in weather books dating back to 1957.

And more recently still, the unusual chill has extended into 2022, too.

The month of April 2022 –for example– at the South Pole Station finished approximately -2C below the multidecadal norm; while an anomaly of -3C was noted at the infamous Vostok station against the 1958-2021 mean.

And since April 2022, the continent as a whole has consistently logged remarkable anomaly after remarkable anomaly; and now, today, in the final day of June, a reading of -5C below the 1979-2000 base has been observed by the Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine (also worth noting is that the global temp stands at just 0.1C against the multidecadal norm, where it has remained for a while now):







To conclude, the establishment’s explain-away theory that ‘warming poles’ are to blame for a weak and wavy jet stream flow, and in turn the correlated violent swings between extremes in the weather (dubbed ‘climate change’ by the MSM), is, to put it scientifically, complete and utter BS.

Antarctica is undoubtedly COOLING, and so are the regions surrounding the continent.

The southernmost tip of South America, for example, has in “the most recent decades” seen its climate deteriorate to the coldest sea surface temperatures of the last 10,000 years (Bertrand et al., 2017); while additional studies show that not only has the sea ice around Antarctica been advancing in recent decades –in tandem with Southern Ocean cooling (Fan et al., 2014)– but also that the entire Southern Hemisphere’s sea ice extent has been creeping northwards since the 1970s (Comiso et al., 2017).

And now, a new study (Salame et al., 2021) reports that Southern Hemisphere sea ice has been creeping so far northwards since 2000 that it now extends well into the 54°S southern Chilean fjords, or up to 100 km further north than the NSIDC’s previous extension limit estimates (55°S).

I have so much more to say, but this isn’t the place for rambling essays. Instead, I’ll leave you with my favorite image of the past few years which serves as a powerful example of dirty mainstream media tricks, obfuscations and outright lies:





Everywhere is warming twice as fast as everywhere else.



Reject the politicized cries of “climate emergency”, they are not rooted in science. Instead, prepare for the next big freeze: climate is cyclic, after all, never linear, and the COLD TIMES are returning…



