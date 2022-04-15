Little Ice Age; “A Long Cold Winter” Forecast For Argentina As Food And Energy Shortages Mount; + U.S. Continues To Fell Cold Records

Little Ice Age

Floods powerful enough to carry away cattle, winds strong enough to sink flotillas, and deep freezes and weeks-long snowstorms brutal enough to kill livestock and destroy crops — no, these aren’t the looming doomsday scenarios caused by increasing CO2 emissions (i.e. CAGW), they are in fact documented events during ‘The Little Ice Age’, a time in history of low solar activity and increased volcanic eruptions.

The LIA (proper) persisted from 1300 through 1860. Back then, or at least for a great chuck of that period, thermometers hadn’t been invented and ‘tornado’ hadn’t entered the lexicon. Weather was something one only experienced and didn’t measure, and many climate particulars of those miserable days have been lost to time.

Now, Western researchers have pulled those details into the present by scouring historical narratives, such as diaries and political treatises, and pinpointed specifically what extreme weather events took place, when and where.

Those details are part of a new geographic information system (GIS)-mapped database full of primary-source stories that illuminate daily particulars and larger trends of extreme weather during The Little Ice Age in England — and they can be found in more detail here in an article entitled, Western University Researchers First To Map Effects Of England’s ‘Little Ice Age’.

The takeaway: The causes of the Little Ice Age are not known for certain; however, climatologists contend it may have had its roots in reduced solar output, increased volcanic activity, or a shift in atmospheric high- and low-pressure circulation. Furthermore, a central lesson for the researchers was that people living through these times were forced to adapt to the changing conditions, rather than be duped unto thinking their actions and indeed sacrifices could prevent it.

“A lot of the response to climate change today seems to be, ‘well, how do we control this?’ And one of the interesting things I’m finding in this early research is that there was much less of an interest in controlling weather and much more of an acceptance of having to work with it and be flexible and adjust,” said literary historian Madeline Bassnett, a Western professor in the department of English and writing studies and director of the project.

Bassnett concluded: “I think there was a different conception then of human relationships with the weather and with the natural world more generally. Maybe we can learn from the past and see what we can integrate today in terms of our own thinking and grappling with our future.”





“Storms so fierce, they ‘hath not been seene, nor heard of in this age of the World.”

Translated to today: “Man’s CO2 emissions continue to intensify storm systems.”



“A Long Cold Winter” Forecast For Argentina As Food And Energy Shortages Mount

South America suffered a historically cold winter in 2021 which decimated crop yields, in particular Brazilian corn. And now this year is shaping up to be depressingly similar, only with the added misery of fuel shortages–which I see as being tied to the controlled demolition of civilization, from which ruins will come The Great Reset and the formation of global totalitarianism.

A fuel shortage is causing political turmoil and social unrest in Argentina, and is expected to result in food shortages as the South American nation’s grain transporters call for a strike in the face of sky-high fuel prices, reports oilprice.com.

A blow to Argentine grain exports would have sweeping consequences both at home and overseas, as the country is a major exporter on a global scale. According to local analysts, “the second quarter of the year is the time when the bulk of soybeans and corn are harvested.” Although crippling, it isn’t fuel shortages alone that are set to hamper harvesting efforts. Last year, this crucial season was plagued by historic freezes which decimated crops in not only Argentina but in Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, and also in another key South American exporter, Brazil — and in recent weeks, cold waves have begun encroaching unusually far north, a scenario that looks set to intensify as the key harvest season draws closer, perhaps hinting at a repeat of 2021:





GFS Temperature Anomalies (C) April 14 – April 18 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Ironically, Argentina is one of the most gas-rich countries in the world, continues the oilprice.com report, but in spite of its vast natural gas reserves the government is facing the very real possibility that the natural resource will have to be rationed as the [orchestrated] global energy crisis intensifies.

Argentina has long dreamed of being a shale powerhouse thanks to the vast reserves in the massive Vaca Muerta shale play (world’s second shale gas reserves and world’s fourth shale oil reserves). But a cash-strapped economy has results in underdevelopment of the sector and an insufficient pipeline capacity to transport gas from remote Patagonia to urban and industrial areas, where it is increasingly desperately needed. As a result, not only has Argentina not become a major exporter of LNG, it hasn’t even been able to establish energy independence, instead relying on natural gas imports (mostly from the United States and Qatar). This has left Argentina competing with much larger economies for precious shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on the international market right as winter sets in in the southern hemisphere and demand for energy expands.

The BNN Bloomberg report, entitled “War turns Argentina’s shale boom dream into a gas buying nightmare”, explains that in all likelihood Argentina will simply be unable to afford the amount of LNG it needs. The country already suffers from ongoing shortages of the hard currency used to pay for imports, and the skyrocketing prices of fuel are leaving Argentina between a rock and a hard place.

If its shale sector was developed to reach its full potential, Argentina could not only be energy independent, it could also be selling off excess LNG. However, there isn’t the political will to achieve this. It would require a huge investment, for one, and secondly, there’s the wide-held belief that all that gas would be better left in the ground in the face of ‘the climate crisis’. And that’s the game here. Energy is abundant on planet Earth, but TPTB simply don’t want us accessing it. Affordable energy loosens their controlling grip on the masses, and they have instigated this elaborate lie (CAGW) in order to justify this callous rationing.

“It’s going to be a tough winter ahead for fuel supplies with the way access to hard currency is in Argentina,” said Agustin Gerez, head of Argentine state energy company Ieasa. And in the bigger picture, it’s going to be a long cold winter for the world if solar activity continues its multi-cycle slump:







U.S. Continues To Fell Cold Records

Hundreds of cold records are continuing to fall across North America as Arctic air expands southwards and eastwards:





GFS Temperature Anomalies (C) April 15 – April 20 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Seattle suffered its two coldest back-to-back April days in recorded history this week.

The NWS confirmed the feat, tweeting that in their 77 years of weather books, there have never been back-to-back days this cold. On Weds, the high in Seattle was 44F, then 44F on Thurs, too — April days had never previously reached a high of sub-45F .





The NWS confirmed the feat, tweeting that in their 77 years of weather books, there have never been back-to-back days this cold. On Weds, the high in Seattle was 44F, then 44F on Thurs, too — April days had never previously reached a high of sub-45F.



The NWS added that it was the coldest April morning at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport since April 1, 2008 (solar minimum of cycle 23); and also that the last time freezing temperatures were recorded so late in the season at Sea-Tac was back on Apr 21, 1985 (solar minimum of cycle 21).

While in Wenatchee, WA “vaporized” its April snowfall record in one day this week, and also tied its coldest April temp.

Prior to this week, a half-inch was Wenatchee’s snowfall record for the month of April, but on Thursday alone, NWS meteorologists officially tallied 7-10 inches in town, with 16 inches settling just south of town.











The atmosphere remains ripe for a repeat performance, too, only in a different part of the Inland Northwest between Spokane and Pullman.

And in addition to the record-smashing snow, temperatures plummeted to benchmark-rivaling territory, too. Not since the April of 1981 has Pangborn Memorial Airport, in East Wenatchee, suffered such a low reading — thermometers struggled to a record-equaling 26F at the airfield on Wednesday.



The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

