“Dangerous” Level 6 Alert issued in South Africa as Antarctic Blast Nears, Australia’s “Remarkable” Snowfall Visible from Space, + UK Wind Farm admits ‘Safety Breaches’ after Worker Froze to Death

Here’s your daily dose of ‘climatic reality’, unreported by the MSM.

Our planet is COOLING in line with a historic drop in solar activity.

This truth can’t be concealed for much longer…







“Dangerous” Level 6 Alert issued in South Africa as Antarctic Blast Nears

In preparation for the incoming blast of polar cold, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a “dangerous” level 6 alert for vast stretches of the country, particularly across the Western Cape.

Heavy rain, blizzard-conditions, and large hail are expected to bring flooding, mudslides, and widespread power outages.

“Good luck to those of you living in the City of Cape Town this week,” reads the opening line of thesouthafrican.com.

“The heavens are set to open,” continues the article, “capping off a bleak and bitter winter season”:







SA’s latest round of Antarctic chills looks set to break additional low temperature records.

Historic cold will blast much of Southern Africa beginning Friday, Aug 27 and running to Monday, Aug 30–the big freeze will engulf Botswana and Namibia, as well as SA, and is forecast to drop temperature some 20C below the winter average.

Saturday, Aug 28 still looks set to be the coldest day:





Aug 28:

GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Aug 28 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Although Sunday won’t fair much better, as the freeze sweeps eastward:



Aug 29:

GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Aug 29 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



This cold front shouldn’t be taken lightly, and SAWS is doing everything it can to convey the severity of the blast:





“Heavy downpours are likely to lead to flooding of roads, formal and informal settlements which may lead to damage to property/infrastructure and displacement of vulnerable communities. Essential services such as water and electricity may be affected. Prepare for disruption of traffic due to roads being flooded, with increased travel time.”

“Mudslides and rockfalls may also occur in susceptible areas. Be cautious on the roads and avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles. If trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon it and climb to higher ground. In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level.”





Heavy snow is also expected across the Western Cape.

“The Western Cape is set to become a winter wonderland this week,” reports thesouthafrican.com, “with a wide coverage of snowfall forecast over the next few days.”





⚠️Intense cold front expected to make landfall over the Western and Northern Cape tomorrow (Thursday 26 August 2021). Widespread rainfall, very cold conditions, snow and very rough seas can be expected. Impact based warnings will be issued shortly. (Satellite image: Eumetsat) pic.twitter.com/s9YQ7N1gp4 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 25, 2021



The SAWS warning continues:



“Significant lowering of local atmospheric freezing levels is anticipated … allowing for disruptive snowfall in some places.”

“The snow may result in the closure of mountain passes and cause traffic disruptions. Small stock farmers are advised to move livestock to shelter at an early stage to mitigate losses.”





Australia’s “Remarkable” Snowfall Visible from Space

A satellite image has shown the startling impact of New South Wales’ recent Antarctic front.

The image, posted by weatherzone.com.au, showed the heavy snowfalls in the Central West region were visible from space.

The stark white patch near Oberon on Shooters Hill reveal the substantial accumulations.

“Take a good, long look at the image below, because it’s not something you’ll see very often,” wrote Weatherzone’s Anthony Sharwood in a recent article:





Snow on the Oberon Plateau. To the right is the Sydney basin, with clouds offshore. [Himawari-8]



It’s not often you get snow more than a few centimetres deep, continued Sharwood, or snow that lasts on the ground more than a few hours in areas beyond the Snowy Mountains, in the New South Wales’ southern locales.

But that’s what happened over the last couple of days as a significant cold outbreak delivered 30 cm (11.8 inches) of global warming goodness to parts of the Blue Mountains and Central Tablelands–“as clearly evidenced by the old chair-o-meter,” joked Sharwood:







“What’s remarkable is that the snow persisted into Thursday morning as temps warmed across the state,” added Sharwood, who notes the 10:10 am date stamp on the ‘Thu 26 Aug’ satellite image above.







The below ‘loop’ is courtesy of Weatherzone developer Andrew Miskelly.

It illustrates how so much snow accumulated in areas that usually only get a few centimetres, at best, from winter storms:





Stationary blue shades in this false colour imagery highlight areas where there is snow cover (between Crookwell and Lithgow). pic.twitter.com/BkeyWM2Ot4 — Andrew Miskelly (@andrewmiskelly) August 25, 2021



And while the lower-elevations of SE Australia logged rare 30 cm totals, a meter+ (3.3+ft) has been reported in the mountains.

The conditions on the Barrington overnight Wednesday, for example, were described as “blizzard like”, according to scone.com.au, “with the strong winds causing many large trees to fall.”









UK Wind Farm admits ‘Safety Breaches’ after Worker Froze to Death

File this one under ‘the absurdities of the AGW cult’…

In a bid to stave off supposed ‘catastrophic global heating’, wind farms are being hastily erected across the western world. Tragically though, an extreme blast of climatic reality (aka polar cold) back in 2018 took the life of a security guard at one wind farm construction site near New Cumnock, Scotland.

Ronnie Alexander, 74, literally “froze to death,” reports the BBC.

Mr Alexander had been “exposed to extreme weather conditions” for several hours at the Afton wind farm construction site.

Another security guard was also exposed to the heavy snow and cold, though he survived.

The tragedy unfolded on Jan 21, 2018, after The Met Office issued a yellow “be aware” warning for heavy snow–note also that this was a month before the infamous ‘Beast From The East’ which ran from Feb 24, 2018 to Mar 4, 2018, killing 95 people and resulting in damages of £1.2 billion.

Mr Alexander’s family became concerned when he failed to return from a 12-hour shift at the wind farm near New Cumnock.

A search was soon mounted after Mr Alexander’s grandson raised the alarm at about 20:20.

The family were told at 01:00 that Police Scotland’s Mountain Rescue Team had found the security guard about a mile from his cabin.

Mr Alexander was pronounced dead on Jan 22, with the cause confirmed as hypothermia.

This story is returning the news today because at Ayr Sheriff Court, construction firm Northstone (NI) Ltd and security firm Corporate Services Management have admitted failing to provide a reliable source of heating at the site. The companies also failed to provide an adequate system of communication so their staff could contact the emergency services.

Following the court hearing Northstone issued a statement:

“Northstone accepts that on this occasion at Afton Windfarm we did not meet the high health and safety standards that we seek to achieve to protect our employees, customers, clients, subcontractors and communities. We deeply regret that this resulted in the death of Mr Ronald Alexander. Our thoughts and sincerest sympathies remain with his family and friends.”





In Other News…

Frost damage leads to record Brazilian zucchini prices.

The price of Brazilian zucchini soared +63% month-on-month — the highest level since the price series were started in 2014. The increase is largely attributed to supply shortages, caused by the severe freeze in late-July/early-Aug.

Brazil saw some of its coldest weather in documented history in recent weeks, with sub-zero temperatures and record snow persisting for a prolonged period.

The losses in coffee, corn and sugarcane have been well-documented, but the freeze has also impacted fresh vegetables, and extreme frost damage has been reported across the main zucchini producing states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, and Parana.

Zucchinis are among the most consumed vegetables, and have the highest economic value and production in Brazil — a loss in production will cause additional shocks to Brazil’s current economic woes, as supermarket shelves run dry…

Based on recent weather outlooks, a continuation of the cold weather is expected to continue.

Source: mintecglobal.com







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





