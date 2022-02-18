Kansas City Breaks 129-Year-Old Snowfall Record; Denver Off To Its Snowiest Start To A Year On Record; + Historic Accumulations Continue To Build In Japan

Kansas City Breaks 129-Year-Old Snowfall Record

As the snow continues to settle in the Kansas City area, NWS data confirms KC busted a century-old record on Feb 17.

An official total of 7 inches had accumulated in the City on Thursday, a reading that broke the previous daily snowfall record of 6 inches set way back in 1893 during the Centennial Minimum.





Snow is done at Kansas City (MCI) and the record total for the day is 7.0" breaking the old daily record of 6.0" set back in 1893. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 17, 2022



As reported by local news outlets, the heavy snow led to the closures of schools, businesses and religious services, with multiple school districts canceling classes Friday, too, after the metro area received as much as 10 inches.







Denver Off To Its Snowiest Start To A Year On Record

At the end of 2021, mainstream media outlets were all-too keen to blame Denver’s lack of snow on global climate heating change. Activists reporters were angrily shaking their fists at the skies and yelling “damn you carbon dioxide!”

As of mid-February, however, the story of Denver’s snow has flipped 180, yet, predictably, there’s barely a peep from the MSM.

Denver hasn’t seen a week without snow starting Dec 31, 2021–when 5 inches accumulated. And from Jan 1 – Feb 16, the area has picked up more than 32 inches of snow at its official Central Park weather station, making for the snowiest start to a year in the city’s history books, which date back to the late 1800s.







All of this snow (double the usual precipitation since Dec 30) is also easing Denver’s drought.

On Thursday, the official drought monitor improved the needle from ‘severe’ drought to a ‘moderate’ one–and that doesn’t even count the precipitation from the most recent storm. Crisis averted, activist reporters — don’t you feel silly.





snow snow snow snow snow snow snow snow snow snow snow snow snow snow snow snow snow snow snow snow snow snow snow snow snow snow snow snow! — Denver Snow ❄❄❄ (@denversnow) February 11, 2022



Looking ahead, Denver, as well as North America as a whole, can expect more of the same over the next 10 days.

The final half of February will have a sting in its tail, with widespread Arctic air masses descending down:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Feb 18 – Feb 28 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Feb 18 – Feb 28 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Historic Accumulations Continue To Build In Japan

In what’s already been a historically snowy winter for East Asia, prefectures along the Sea of Japan coast have been receiving more record totals this week, with Japan’s Meteorological Agency (JMA) warning of even more unprecedented falls to come.

The heavy snowfall is due to an intense a low-pressure system traversing the Sea of Japan where it is meeting a brutally cold air mass — record-breaking low temperatures have been noted in the Tohoku and Chugoku regions, among others, Fuji TV reported.

While the nation’s “snow monsters” have been particularly impressive this year:







According to JMA data, by noon Thursday, 64 cm (25.2 inches) of snow had settled on Ono City in Fukui Prefecture, with 63 cm (24.8 inches) accumulating Shirakawa City in Gifu Prefecture — both new records. The agency added that the heavy snow was expected to continue Friday, too, with the Hokuriku and Tokai regions forecast a further 60cm (23.6 inches).

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency and local police officials are urging residents in areas where there is heavy snow to exercise caution when clearing the roof — a record-high number of people have been clearing snow this season.





Snow has blanketed areas along the Sea of Japan coastline, and weather officials caution there could be another heavy dump on Friday. pic.twitter.com/psN7g9JTOn — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) February 17, 2022



The snow has been truly historic — among a seemingly never-ending list of new daily and monthly records, a host of all-time benchmarks have also been falling, including in Esashi, Uwano-kogen, and Noheji:





An intense low-pressure system has been spinning near Japan, dumping record-breaking intense #snow. More records may be broken into Friday.



It's the same system that dropped heavy snow over Beijing, disrupting the Olympic games on Sunday⛄ pic.twitter.com/BHdrYy8iWO — Sayaka Mori (@sayakasofiamori) February 17, 2022

Record-shattering heavy #snow has hit parts of Japan. #Sapporo had 60cm of snow in 24 hours (Sat-Sun) making it the heaviest since records started in 1999. All trains to and from JR Sapporo Station have been suspended Monday🚆 pic.twitter.com/H8IX54eNga — Sayaka Mori (@sayakasofiamori) February 7, 2022



And I’ll close with another look at that Northern Hemisphere Total Snow Mass chart, which speaks for itself:







“Snowfalls are just a thing of the past” — the AGW narrative.



The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).





Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





