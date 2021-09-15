Intensifying Seismic Crisis at La Palma Volcano: Mega-Tsunami Potential

The seismic crisis at La Palma of the past few days continues with no signs of slowing.

More than 250 sizable quakes were detected during the past 24 hours, and more than 3000 in total have been logged over the past 4 days, reports volcanodiscovery.com.

During the past 24 hours, earthquakes have been moving westwards and have become shallower, reveals data coming out of the National Geographic Institute (IGN). This is a concerning development, and likely indicates continued magma intrusion and migration under the surface, a contention which is also supported also by the continued deformation of the surface in the same area as the quakes — in places, the ground has been uplifted by 1.5 cm (almost one inch) already.







The likelihood of an eruption has thus increased, continues the volcanodiscovery.com report — earthquake swarms are often an indication of an impending eruption.

Furthermore, this week’s swarm is occurring at the south of the island — the worst possible location (for reasons explained below).





Locations of recent quakes under La Cumbre Vieja volcano [ www.ign.es ].



Additionally, and according to the most recent update, the quakes are becoming shallower.

This is another sign of an impending blow-off.

A magnitude 3.2 quake popped-off early Wednesday morning at a depth of just 4 km.

This can be seen at the large green signal on the seismic trace graph:





Seismic traces of quakes under La CUmbre Vieja volcano (La Palma, Canary Islands) (image: IGN)





Many already know the threat that La Palma poses.

And many models have simulated the catastrophic aftermath of an eruption.

According to a study conducted by Steven Ward and Simon Day:

“Geological evidence suggests that during a future eruption, Cumbre Vieja Volcano on the Island of La Palma may experience a catastrophic failure of its west flank, dropping 500 km3 of rock into the sea. Using a geologically reasonable estimate of landslide motion, we model tsunami waves produced by such a collapse. Waves generated by the run-out of a 500 km3 slide block at 100 m/s could transit the entire Atlantic Basin and arrive on the coasts of the Americas with 10-25 m height.”

This is a very dangerous volcano, and not for the reason most volcanoes are concerning (i.e. particulate ejection). La CUmbre Vieja on the island of La Palma threatens to send a 80+ foot tsunami washing over the entire eastern seaboard. In fact, the majority of Atlantic coastal towns and cities could be washed away — including those in Canada, Greenland, Iceland, the UK, Portugal, and all of western Africa.

Watch the simulation of Ward’s and Day’s study for more information (made in 2012):







You likely won’t hear of this event via the mainstream media.

I very much doubt they’ll even inform you if the volcano actually blew its top.

And that’s because the MSM’s aim is not to keep you informed, or to give you a heads-up regarding real-world threats; instead, its purpose is to manage your behavior and to keep you controlled. Needless to say, controlling the 8.5 million inhabitants of New York City, for example, in the event of inbound 80 ft high tsunami would prove problematic. It has actually been suggested that informing people of an incoming wave could lead to more lives lost, as the ensuing chaos would likely prevent the informed few from escaping (due to jammed roads, etc.).





This is an ongoing event.

So stay tuned for updates.





We also await to see what impact the incoming space weather has on the seismic swarm.

According to Dr. Tony Phillips of spaceweather.com, confidence is growing that a coronal mass ejection (CME) might graze Earth’s magnetic field on Sept 17, possibly sparking minor G1-class geomagnetic storms.

The CME (shown below) left the sun on Sept 13, and was propelled outwards by an exploding filament of magnetism.

Tracking this CME has been tricky, because in coronagraph imagery it overlapped two other storm clouds.

However, confidence is growing that it could deliver Earth at least a ‘glancing blow’.







