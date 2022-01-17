Hunga Tonga’s Plume Was Stratospheric (98,425 ft); At Least 6 Killed In Japan Snowstorms; Record-Breaking Winter Storm Slams East Coast And Canada; + Fight…

Hunga Tonga’s Plume Was Stratospheric (98,425 ft)

According to the Ozone Mapping and Profiler Suite (OMPS) lidar-based satellite, measuring the global distribution of ozone as a remote sensing method, it seems the Jan 15 eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai had a maximum column height of approx. 30km (98,425ft)–and so well into the stratosphere.

Aerosol plumes (tiny droplets of sulfuric acid, as well as fine ash particles) have been spreading out across vast stretches of the southern hemisphere, reports volcanodiscovery.com, exerting a cooling effect as they go. Aerosols shade sunlight and so reduce terrestrial temperatures. Particulates that reach the stratosphere can linger there for years or even decades at a time.





Tonga's Hunga Tonga volcano just had one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite. pic.twitter.com/M2D2j52gNn — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) January 15, 2022



Volcanic eruptions are one of the key forcings driving Earth into its next bout of global cooling.

Today’s worldwide uptick (volcanic AND seismic) is thought to be tied to low solar activity, coronal holes, a waning magnetosphere, and the influx of Cosmic Rays penetrating silica-rich magma.



At Least 6 Killed In Japan Snowstorms

At least six people have died after strong winter storms walloped northern and western Japan.

Late last week and over the weekend, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) urged vigilance against high waves, exceptional cold, ice, and powerful blizzards.

The heaviest snowfall was expected to hit the plains of the country’s Pacific Ocean side through Saturday, particularly in the north, but also in the more central Hokuriku region where localized accumulations were forecast to threaten records.

Almost a meter (3.3ft) of snow ended up falling in the Kanto-Koshin and the Hokuriku regions in just a 24-hour period on Saturday, with substantial falls noted across much of Japan, accumulations that add to the 30cm (a foot) that settled during a 3 hour spell on Thursday:





Putting the work aside for a moment and just taking it all in – chasing sea effect #snow in #Tsunan #Japan pic.twitter.com/8OUZX4pZ94 — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) January 13, 2022



Record-Breaking Winter Storm Slams East Coast And Canada

A major winter storm slammed much of the eastern United States with snow, ice and high winds over the weekend, causing travel chaos and widespread power outages.

Winter weather alerts stretched more than 1,000 miles (1,609 km) from Alabama to Maine, with the governors of Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina all declaring emergencies due to the storm.

200,000 homes and businesses in New York State, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia were STILL without power into the early hours of Monday morning, according to poweroutage.us.

While in North Carolina, where a host of all-time snowfall records were broken, and at least two people are known to have died.

Focusing on the snow records, they were plentiful and widespread. To highlight just a few:

Ronald Reagan Airport and Dulles Airport, both Virginaia, busted daily records over the weekend, and a number of flights were cancelled (a total of 3,000+ into or out of the U.S. on Sunday alone, with 8,000+ delayed, according to FlightAware data).

Buffalo, New York’s 10 inches (25.4cm) of snow on Sunday broke the daily record of 8.3 inches (21cm) from 1958.

While Asheville, North Carolina also received 10 inches on Sunday, which took out the previous record of 7 inches (17.8cm) set back in 1891 (some reports have the year at 1881):





Asheville, NC has received 10" of snow from Winter Storm #Izzy and officially broke the snowfall record that was previously set in 1891! @JimCantore is LIVE from the city and has more details on what you need to know. pic.twitter.com/tumkw4ro6X — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) January 17, 2022



I can’t do the number of new snowfall records justice — they run into the hundreds.

Moreover, this winter storm is far from over with the highest snow totals still to come–most notably along the spine of the Appalachians as well as across the lower Great Lakes, but also along much of the eastern seaboard, as well as further inland:





Record breaking snow across the South, hurricane force winds for Northeast coast, hundreds of thousands without power, tornado damage in Florida, flooding concerns and bitter cold air still to come. Please stay safe and alert of all the latest advisories. pic.twitter.com/XfYg3e2M3M — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 17, 2022



Dear libs,



If global warming is real, then why is it snowing in Nashville?



Yours skeptically,

Michael — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 16, 2022



Accompanying the record snow was a pervasive blast of polar cold.

Frigid temperatures lingered across New England on Sunday, with wind chills in northern Vermont reported at -27F (-33C).

While in Boston, a cold emergency was declared over the weekend as wind chills held below zero (-17.8C).

Turning attention to Canada, the storm is forecast to dump between 20 to 40cm (8 to 16 inches) of snow through Monday morning over much of southern and eastern provinces, including Ontario, where blizzards have already caused widespread issues. In Toronto, home of Canada’s busiest airport, accumulations of 20cm (8 inches) are expected, according to Environment Canada, as a record-challenging chill persists and compounds the country’s record-high electricity demand, energy shortages and skyrocketing prices — a new snowfall record will likely be set in Ottawa for Jan 17, surpassing the current record of 11.7cm (4.6 inches), set back in 1972.



Fight

The “climate crisis” is just one cog of The Great Reset. In that regards, at least to my mind, the pieces are beginning to fit together, things are making more sense. CAGW is an excuse for a tougher, stricter world where government interference and limits to our freedoms become commonplace–with the Pandemic and the stoking of racial tensions being others, of many.

However, these so-called ’emergencies’ haven’t been severe enough to justify the colossal transfer of power and wealth that we’ve seen in recent years, not by a long shot — I struggle to imagine a scenario where they ever could be. Government interference is bad for both the individual and the wider civilization as a whole. The literature is very clear on that.

For those still in doubt, look around you, objectively — look at Canada and Australia: ‘the test cases’. Today, even at these latter stages of the disease, an experimental medication is still not only being prescribed to people but forced upon them, including upon children, and draconian restrictions are being tightened. But to what end? What is their reasoning for such a middle-finger to humanity? To protect others? Ha. The vaccines aren’t and never were capable of slowing the spread of COVID. This was a lie used to dupe the trusting and the fearful. Jabbing children makes even less sense. The best I can come up with here is that it may shield the wider community (i.e. adults). But who wants to live in that world? Honestly, who are the adults out there that believe injecting kids, an age group never been at risk from COVID, with a rushed drug, one with such concerning side effects, to protect themselves is a sacrifice worth taking? This is cowardly. And illogical.

You also have to ask why dissenting voices are being censored? Why is it that all the critical thinkers, the ones seeking the truth by asking pertinent questions, are being removed from the public discussion? Why is every query, even those made by prominent experts in the relevant fields of study, shut down by the ‘fact-checkers’ (Orwell’s ‘Thought Police’)? Why is spreading ‘vaccine hesitancy’ considered a sin? Why is thinking out loud now a crime?





“Tolerance will reach such a level that intelligent people will be banned from thinking so as not to offend the imbeciles.”





Additionally, the information they sought must, by now, be compete. They now know how all of us respond to such a shake-up of the routine, both individually and as a collective. They know who they can count on to behave, and who will be the troublemakers. Depressingly, the numbers are on their side–even with this recent turning of the tide, which I fear is to little, too late.

The implementation of their ‘end goal’ must be nigh. Whether that comes in the shape of a financial crash rivaling The Great Depression, with bank bail ins, universal basic income rolled-out, and the introduction of a digital ‘Fed Coin’ completing the enslavement, is still anyone’s guess… but one thing’s for sure, if their track record is anything to go by, the next stage surely won’t be good for freedom, for autonomy, and for humanity.





Fighting isn’t yet futile, so stand up.

It’s not dark yet, but it’s getting there.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).





Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be and grow your own.





