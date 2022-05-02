Hong Kong’s Coldest May Day In Over 100 Years; Argentina Freezes; + April In Antarctica Finishes -3C Below 1958-2021 Average

Hong Kong’s Coldest May Day In Over 100 Years

Hong Kong recorded its coldest May temperature for more than a century on Monday morning.

The Hong Kong Observatory reported a minimum temperature of 16.4C (61.5F) in Tsim Sha Tsui, the lowest reading in May since 1917 (The Centennial Minimum), and breaking the previous record-low from 2013 of 16.6C (61.9F).

Meteorologist Leung Wing-mo, a former assistant director at the Observatory, said such a low temperature in May was “rare”, and was about 7C lower than the average minimum temperature of 23.3C (74F).

The chill hasn’t been confined to Hong Kong, either; the month of May has commenced with low temperature records falling across southeast Asia. Serving as just two examples: on May 1, the mercury dropped to -6.3C (20.7F) at Sumakawa in Japan and +1.7C (35F) at Munsan in South Korea — both new record lows.

The intense cold has now entered the tropics where additional records are expected to tumble over the next few days.





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) May 1 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Argentina Freezes

Checking in with South America –a region of the world crucial for this season’s grain crops (with Ukraine/Russia offline and te U.S. suffering extensive planting delays)– Argentina, like SE Asia, is also suffering an intense spell of cold.

Hard frosts were observed in Southern and Central areas of Argentina on May 1.

As a result, a myriad of new monthly low temperature records have been set, including Maquinchao’s -11.2C (11.8F); San Antonio Oeste’s -6.8C (19.8F); Puerto Madryn’s -5.2C (22.6F); and Trelew’s -3.9C (25F).

The snow has been just as impressive.

Below is a look at the 100+cm (40 inches) that struck just west of Patagonia at the end of April:





#NEUQUÉN | ¡Muchísima #nieve en Copahue! ❄️😱



Las #nevadas intensas de los últimos días provocaron diversas complicaciones en el oeste de #Patagonia. La nieve acumulada superó los 100 cm de manera local. En las próximas horas ya no se esperan precipitaciones.



📸@chechealumine pic.twitter.com/qJECu5kxzU — SMN Argentina (@SMN_Argentina) April 28, 2022



Argentina’s freeze is further bad news for the nation’s crops, particularly corn, which, in early May, is at a crucial stage of growth.







Looking ahead, the polar cold is forecast to continue its march ‘up’ the South American continent over the next few days, and is expected to have engulfed southern Brazil by Wednesday.



April In Antarctica Finished -3C Below 1958-2021 Average

Preliminary data for stations across Antarctica are in for April 2022, and it was anomalous-cold one.

April at the South Pole Station finished approx. -2C below the multidecadal norm.

While a -3C anomaly was noted at the infamous Vostok station against the 1958-2021 mean.

Antarctica’s April chills continue the unmistakable cooling trend witnessed over the past few years:







If you want proof of MSM obfuscation you need look no further than their bogus reporting of Antarctica.





