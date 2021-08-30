Historic Snowfall Hits South Africa, Rare Snow Blankets Chilean Desert, “Disappointing” Temps Besiege Europe, La Niña Watch Issued, + CME Update

Historic Snowfall Hits South Africa

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) had issued a Level 4 Warning for the weekend as “disruptive” snow and record cold threatened to sweep the nation’s higher-elevations, including the Drakensberg.

A SAWS statement read: “widespread snowfall is expected on the high-lying areas with disruptive snow in the south-west.”

However, the flakes fell much further afield than forecast — in Hilton, Hillcrest, Dalton and other parts of the province, too.

Even low-lying regions such as Drummond copped a historic blast of wintry showers.

Sleet fell here, for the first time ever!

“There were was huge excitement,” said Drummond resident and SAPeople contributor Carol Malley.

“Very rare indeed,” she added.





Rare snow transforms the KNZ into a “winter wonderland” [Murray Staats].



It was snowing in Killarney, for the first time in living memory.

An excited Juandre Vorster (aka The Weather Hooligan) said: “Staff arrived at Killarney before dawn on the morning of Saturday 28 August, to find sections of the infield still blanketed with snow!”

Juandre shared photos from KZN residents which showed areas covered in snow for the first time in recorded history:







Temperatures plunged upon the arrival of the intense polar front.

In response, residents cranked up their electricity usage–but with this being South Africa, a high volume of electricity faults were soon reported across KZN.

Utility company Eskom issued a statement, saying it would endeavor to restore power “as quickly as possible”.

However, unplanned power interruptions continued into Sunday, Aug 29 keeping large swathes of the region in the dark and without heat as the record cold and historic snow persisted.





As much as I love snow this was truly an exception in #CapeTown #Snow #Ceres just fantastic 💙✨ pic.twitter.com/6pTRwAeIBm — Werner Truter (@wernertruter) August 29, 2021



Substantial flurries were reported in other parts of the country, too — particularly in the Eastern Cape:







Another cold front is forecast to roll through Mon, Aug 30, though, thankfully, it is expected to be weaker.







Rare Snowfall Blankets Chilean Desert

A rare dumping of late-season snow has surprised the residents of El Salvador, a small town located in the Chilean desert of Atacama.

Such substantial accumulations are rare for late August, explains local local meteorologist Daniel Diaz.

Even in June or July this event would be considered relatively uncommon, occurring once every 3-or-so years; but heavy settling snow as the month of September looms (aka spring in the southern hemisphere) is “unusual,” says Diaz.







Looking ahead, much of the South American continent should brace for additional waves of late-season cold:



SEPT 9:

GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Sept 9 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

SEPT 10:

GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Sept 9 [tropicaltidbits.com].



These September freezes will impact already devastated crops in the continent’s key growing regions, Brazil and Argentina:







“Disappointing” Temps Besiege Europe

Across Europe, “disappointing” temperatures are setting in as a miserable summer draws to a close, reports BBC Weather.

Cool weather is setting in across central Europe now, said BBC Weather’s Chris Fawkes, “and temperatures are disappointing for August, with only 18 degrees Celsius (64.4F) in Berlin and 16 degrees Celsius (60.8F) in Copenhagen.”

This cool-down is actually forecast to intensify as the week progresses.

By Thursday, much of central and eastern Europe, as well as the Iberian Peninsula, will begin copping fall-like temperatures:





SEPT 2:

GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Sept 2 [tropicaltidbits.com].



By the weekend, eastern Europe is set to suffer temperature departures some 16C below the summer norms:





SEPT 5:

GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Sept 5 [tropicaltidbits.com].



And if we follow that mass of polar chills eastwards, we see that a large portion of transcontinental Russia will also be affected:





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Sept 5 [tropicaltidbits.com].



As will Kazakhstan, by Sept 11:





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Sept 11 [tropicaltidbits.com].



The summer growing season has been cut short, just at the intensification of a Grand Solar Minimum foretells…



La Niña Watch Issued

The Climate Prediction Center has issued a La Niña watch for November 2021 through March 2022.

Since 1950, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has used sea surface temperatures to categorize the amount of temperature that deviates from the average.

NOAA uses Niño 3.4, a region of sea-surface temperatures (SST) in the central equatorial area of the Pacific Ocean, as the standard for classifying El Niño (warmer-than-normal SST) and La Niña (cooler-than-normal SST) events.

These above- or below-average SSTs have a profound impact on the climate via the upper-level winds.

Basically, La Niña produces a more significant amount of ‘upwelling’ and acts as a gigantic air conditioner for the Earth.

A strong La Niña event arriving in line with the historic drop in solar activity we’ve witnessing of late will only intensify the global cool-down documented since 2016–with Earth’s average temperature down some 0.7C since then:







For a more detailed look at this coming La Niña, see below:







CME Update

Two Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) are about to hit Earth.

The first, hurled toward us by last Thursday’s solar tsumani (C3), is expected to arrive on Aug 30.

The second, ejected by Saturday’s solar flare (M4.7–shown below), could impact on Aug 31-Sept 1.







Neither CME is particularly bright or powerful, says Dr. Tony Phillips of spaceweather.com; however, the two arriving in quick succession AND in conjunction with Earth’s ever-waning magnetic field could see us in for a bumpy few days.





Stay tuned for updates…







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





