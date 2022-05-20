“Historic” Late-Season Snow Headed For The Rockies; Chilly Barbados; + Record Cold Sweeps South America: Brasilia Logs Lowest Temperature In Its History
“Historic” Late-Season Snow Headed For The Rockies
A truly “historic” blast of late-season snow is headed for the Colorado Rockies:
Substantial accumulations will begin building today, Friday, with the rare late-May flakes set to run through the weekend.
The snow band will cover Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana and across the border into British Columbia, too.
And looking further ahead, another flurry could hit CO as the calendar flips to June, which would be astonishing.
Bone-chilling lows will accompany the late-season snows.
‘Blues’ and ‘purples’ are on course to engulf the majority of the North American continent by the weekend, cold that will extinguish any remaining hopes of a miracle crop-planting recovery:
Chilly Barbados
Just a brief word on Barbados:
April 2022 across ‘the land of the flying fish’ ended with an average temperature of 26.4C (79.5F) which is -0.6C below the multidecadal average.
Record Cold Sweeps South America: Brasilia Logs Lowest Temperature In Its History
Unusual, early-season cold is continuing to wreak havoc on South America’s crops, particularly the key corn crops of Brazil and Argentina which have entered a critical growing stage and which global supplies are reliant on–particularly given the failures in the Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, and also the dire predictions coming out of the U.S. due to a poor planting progress.
With a confirmed reading of just 1.4C (34.5F) on Thursday, Brazil’s capital of Brasilia logged its lowest temperature in recorded history–and with more than a month to go until the official start of winter, too.
Brazil’s meteorological agency, Inmet, is the source of the record-breaking reading. The agency also has an official weather map on their website where they have colored the entire southern half of Brazil ‘orange’ indicating “Cold wave (danger).”
Likewise in São Paulo, Brazil’s financial center, the thermometers recently read just 6.6C (43.9F) which was the coldest May temperature since 1990. A windchill of -4C (24.8F) was also logged.
Tragically, the cold is taking lives. Among the perished is a 66-year-old homeless man who died in São Paulo after falling ill in a food line. City Hall has announced the allocation of 2,000 additional shelter beds to help, bringing São Paulo’s total capacity to around 17,000; however, this is still well short of the 32,000 homeless that are estimated to be living on the city’s streets.
The southern state of Santa Catarina has suffered lows of under 2C (35.6F) for several days now, and rare, early-season snowfall has reportedly enthralled locals and tourists alike.
While elsewhere in Brazil, hundreds of low temperature records continue to be slain, including, but not limited to, the new monthly lows set in Minas Gerais, Sete Lagoas, Diamantina, Belo Horizonte, and also in Goias where Thursday’s reading of 2.7C (36.9F) annihilated the previous May record of 5.6C (42.1F).
Of course, South America’s freeze isn’t just confined to Brazil.
Longstanding benchmarks have also been falling in Argentina, Uruguay and Bolivia–to name just three, with the latter seeing records busted in San Jose, San Matias, and Ascension de Guarayos–again, to name just three.
According to Estael Sias, of the Metsul meteorological agency, the “atypical cold wave” was due to Cyclone Yakecan pushing unusually-far north: “This cyclone is an anomaly, which certainly fits in with extreme events related to climate change,” she said, blindly attempting to jam a square peg (record-breaking cold) into a round hole (global warming). Sias is nothing but a narrative pushing parrot. A buzz-phrase repeater. ‘Experts’ like her need ignoring.
Inmet has warned of “possible consequences” of the cold snap and frost on agriculture in one of the world’s biggest food producers. And looking ahead, a few more days of anomalous, historic polar cold are on the cards:
5 Thoughts to ““Historic” Late-Season Snow Headed For The Rockies; Chilly Barbados; + Record Cold Sweeps South America: Brasilia Logs Lowest Temperature In Its History”
Really strange isn’t it how the weather and political problems have “cooperated” to bring about the Globalists mass depopulation and starvation plans for the world! A blind man could see far from being just a result of the Sun’s activities, weather manipulation is alive and well and is actively being pursued. Gates, Bezos, et. al. have deep financial interests in the control and distribution of food. Food equals control over the dumbed down masses. It’s all designed to get you to get the kill shot with the coming Beast system. Be aware of what this is all about.
Dig It! #143: NEW Global Food System – MUST WATCH!
https://youtu.be/lEdEhwAqHQA
While I agree with the overall statement, I think this exceeds human-induced weather manipulation
Would it be plausible that TPTB simply knew in advance there would be a major climate shift, something that couldn’t be interfered or countered with any known human weather manipulation? That’s where I lean in analyzing things. They planted a war only in UA since there conditions aren’t at all that terrible for the seeding of crops this year. Or better said, conditions wouldn’t be terrible if it weren’t for the shooting; I won’t use either “war”/”invasion” or “special military operation”, since they are both inaccurate.
… perhaps psyop(s) and just another part of the planned agenda as per RAFO.
CRP – 2022.05.20 I No Longer Trust Scott Ritter [for good reason] -May 20, 2022
…. “false/extreme reports of his torture and death… was a funny and weird out of body experience”… no kidding, eh? [a double agent alt media/MSM psyop shill… the chickens always come home to roost.]
CRP – 2022.05.20 Dad Joke
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ8SjlHOwAY
CRP – 2022.05.20 The West’s Hysterical Decisions