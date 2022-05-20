“Historic” Late-Season Snow Headed For The Rockies; Chilly Barbados; + Record Cold Sweeps South America: Brasilia Logs Lowest Temperature In Its History

“Historic” Late-Season Snow Headed For The Rockies

A truly “historic” blast of late-season snow is headed for the Colorado Rockies:





Looks like a historic late season snow for the Colorado Rockies making this hysteria from the phony climate war misinformation media. Colorado’s snowpack is melting at a 'ridiculous' rate. even more ridiculous pic.twitter.com/MuVfNTGfHL — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) May 18, 2022



Substantial accumulations will begin building today, Friday, with the rare late-May flakes set to run through the weekend.

The snow band will cover Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana and across the border into British Columbia, too.

And looking further ahead, another flurry could hit CO as the calendar flips to June, which would be astonishing.





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) May 20 – June 5 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Bone-chilling lows will accompany the late-season snows.

‘Blues’ and ‘purples’ are on course to engulf the majority of the North American continent by the weekend, cold that will extinguish any remaining hopes of a miracle crop-planting recovery:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) May 20 – May 25 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

Planting figures for corn, soybeans and spring wheat across the U.S. ( click for more ).



Chilly Barbados

Just a brief word on Barbados:

April 2022 across ‘the land of the flying fish’ ended with an average temperature of 26.4C (79.5F) which is -0.6C below the multidecadal average.



Record Cold Sweeps South America: Brasilia Logs Lowest Temperature In Its History

Unusual, early-season cold is continuing to wreak havoc on South America’s crops, particularly the key corn crops of Brazil and Argentina which have entered a critical growing stage and which global supplies are reliant on–particularly given the failures in the Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, and also the dire predictions coming out of the U.S. due to a poor planting progress.

With a confirmed reading of just 1.4C (34.5F) on Thursday, Brazil’s capital of Brasilia logged its lowest temperature in recorded history–and with more than a month to go until the official start of winter, too.

Brazil’s meteorological agency, Inmet, is the source of the record-breaking reading. The agency also has an official weather map on their website where they have colored the entire southern half of Brazil ‘orange’ indicating “Cold wave (danger).”





Seeing a cold front enter the tropics: "What you doing here. You not supposed to be here. This is not the place for you."



Record-breaking cold temps (for this time of year) are ongoing across most of Brazil. This cold front will remain south of Guyana and *well* south of T&T. pic.twitter.com/oso5KADAjy — Kalain Hosein (@KalainH) May 19, 2022



Likewise in São Paulo, Brazil’s financial center, the thermometers recently read just 6.6C (43.9F) which was the coldest May temperature since 1990. A windchill of -4C (24.8F) was also logged.

Tragically, the cold is taking lives. Among the perished is a 66-year-old homeless man who died in São Paulo after falling ill in a food line. City Hall has announced the allocation of 2,000 additional shelter beds to help, bringing São Paulo’s total capacity to around 17,000; however, this is still well short of the 32,000 homeless that are estimated to be living on the city’s streets.

The southern state of Santa Catarina has suffered lows of under 2C (35.6F) for several days now, and rare, early-season snowfall has reportedly enthralled locals and tourists alike.





#BREAKING #BRAZIL #BRASIL



🔴BRAZIL :#VIDEO SERRA DE SANTA CATARINA HAS THE FIRST SNOW RECORD OF 2022 MORE THAN A MONTH BEFORE THE BEGINNING OF WINTER!



A polar air mass advances through the South of Brazil towards the Southeast and Center-West. #Flash #Urupema #Snowfall #Neve pic.twitter.com/yeEONGiA0y — loveworld (@LoveWorld_Peopl) May 18, 2022



While elsewhere in Brazil, hundreds of low temperature records continue to be slain, including, but not limited to, the new monthly lows set in Minas Gerais, Sete Lagoas, Diamantina, Belo Horizonte, and also in Goias where Thursday’s reading of 2.7C (36.9F) annihilated the previous May record of 5.6C (42.1F).

Of course, South America’s freeze isn’t just confined to Brazil.

Longstanding benchmarks have also been falling in Argentina, Uruguay and Bolivia–to name just three, with the latter seeing records busted in San Jose, San Matias, and Ascension de Guarayos–again, to name just three.

According to Estael Sias, of the Metsul meteorological agency, the “atypical cold wave” was due to Cyclone Yakecan pushing unusually-far north: “This cyclone is an anomaly, which certainly fits in with extreme events related to climate change,” she said, blindly attempting to jam a square peg (record-breaking cold) into a round hole (global warming). Sias is nothing but a narrative pushing parrot. A buzz-phrase repeater. ‘Experts’ like her need ignoring.

Inmet has warned of “possible consequences” of the cold snap and frost on agriculture in one of the world’s biggest food producers. And looking ahead, a few more days of anomalous, historic polar cold are on the cards:



