Historic Chills In Boise; Cold-Records Still Plaguing B.C.; Colder-Than-Average April In Thailand; + Global Diesel Shortage Inbound

A powerful spring snowstorm on Monday, May 9 set new records in Boise.

During the month of May, the Idaho city typically sees very little snowfall, averaging just 0.10″. On Monday, however, Boise logged a significant 0.50″ and in the process bested the previous record of a Trace set back in 1983.







Another longstanding record was busted on Monday — the record for low-maximum temperature. The prior coldest daytime high for Boise was the 47F set back during the May of 1908 (the Centennial Minimum) — the high on Monday reached just 44F.







Very cold temperatures prevailed in April, too, and these late-season freezes are now extending into May. This is predicted by a Grand Solar Minimum. As are the mounting concerns for U.S. farmers re. planting delays. Corn planting in Idaho –America’s largest corn growing state, no less– was already well-behind schedule but this fierce May chill is further extending the delays.

Clear skies overnight will see the mercury plummet into the upper 20’s and low 30’s in the valley Wednesday, before a potential respite. However, looking a little further ahead, by May 22 another all-encompassing mass of polar cold is forecast to descend unusually-far south on the back of a solar activity induced weak and wavy meridional jet stream flow:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) May 19 – May 27 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



This forecast, if it were to play out, would likely see a lot of U.S. farmers throw in the towel. If the seeds aren’t in the ground by mid-May then there’s little point in proceeding, the yield simply won’t be there come the end of this season. This is a game-over scenario which, in line with the widespread input shortages (fertilizers etc.), would lead to cripplingly-high food prices and empty grocery store shelves.

Cold-Records Still Plaguing B.C.

Alarmist concerns of ‘no more snow‘ have been revised into concerns of disastrous flooding–due to too much snow.

As has been the trend the past couple of months, below-average temperatures are set to dominate the B.C. narrative once again this week –- and perhaps they’ll be record-breakingly cold, reports theweathernetwork.com.

According to meteorologist Tyler Hamilton, the coast will see highs in the single digits, which is “unheard of for parts of Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver for the second week of May … It’s a temperature recorded hundreds of times for coastal stations in January, but to see the mercury fail to reach double-digits in May is troublesome,” writes Hamilton.

As well as harvest-wrecking cold, snowfall is also a big concern, continues Hamilton.

“By mid-May, the snowpack is usually on the downward trajectory, adding meltwater into the watershed … What was running a little behind schedule a couple of weeks ago is now beyond fashionably late … it’s now downright problematic … A higher snowpack is associated with an increased risk of flooding,” adds Hamilton.

Astonishingly, B.C.’s snowpack is actually forecast to grow over the next 10-or-so days, well into mid-May:







A sudden and intense warm-up would likely bring catastrophic flooding to parts of the province, warms Hamilton. But he calls that scenario “a low probability event”. Looking at the forecast, there is in fact zero cause for alarm for the next 7-10 days as prevailing cold will only add more strain to the watershed.

“Come on, stubborn snowpack,” concludes Hamilton — “it’s time to come down, just not all at once.”



Colder-Than-Average April In Thailand

May is proving exceptionally frigid across much of SE Asia, and a host of monthly temperature records have fallen. But the month of April, it turns out, was also colder than normal for many Asian nations, including Thailand.

April 2022 in Thailand finished with an average temperature of 28.8C, which is -0.7C below the multidecadal average.

It was coldest in the NE of the country, where numerous records were toppled.







April 2022 was also anomalously cold across swathes of Europe, too

Added to the countries highlighted in recent Electroverse articles, we now have the data for Belarus, the Ukraine and the Czech Republic.

Belarus was exceptionally chilly last month. The average national temperature was just 5.7C — a whopping -2.1C below the multidecadal norm.

The Ukraine’s Hydrometeorological Center is back up and running, in time to reveal that temperature anomalies for April across the majority of the country ranged between -0.6C to -2.6C below the average.

And finally, in the Czech Republic, April was very cold here, too — an anomaly of 2.1C below the baseline was noted:







Global Diesel Shortage Inbound

Farmers are already faced with a shortage of parts, seeds and crop inputs; and now, due to increased demand and a drop in production, a diesel shortage is likely the next stage of TPTB’s ‘controlled demolition’ of our modern civilization.

The largest diesel distribution hub in the U.S. is sitting on supplies at a 30-year low This news contributed to diesel prices hitting a fresh record again this week. The national average price of diesel is now $5.54 per gallon, which is an increase of 22 cents from just last week–when the most recent record was set. There’s no state currently seeing diesel prices below $5.12 per gallon.

As with the shortages seen in most-other commodities, this lack of diesel is due to a cocktail of self-inflicted cock-ups: such as 1) the Russia/Ukraine conflict, 2) poor supply chain forethought, and 3) lower production along the East Coast.

“Diesel supply is short all over the world due to sanctions against Russian oil and much higher post-pandemic demand as supply restocking takes place,” says Peter Meyer with S&P Global Commodity Insights.





We are looking at a nightmare in terms of global diesel shortage that will shock people starting June.



Diesel inventory on the east coast is 18 million (About 3 days demand) as of today, we will run down to sub 10 million. 🚨



Meyer adds that the ‘just in time’ supply chain model is further exacerbating the problem as the supply chain works through issues that date back to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is a potentially catastrophic situation–one that TPTB are dong NOTHING to prevent, quite the opposite. There isn’t a global shortage of oil, even with the sanctions against Russia. No, this issues is entirely self-inflicted and, at least where the U.S. is concerned, is tied to a shortage of refining capacity on the East Coast.

“East Coast capacity has been cut in half from 1.6 million barrels per day to 800,000 barrels per day over the past 10 years as half of the refineries in the east have shuttered,” explains Meyers. And this is where the global warming ruse enters the frame. Environmentally hamstrung politicians have been rolling-out extreme, society-threatening policies in order to combat rising CO2 emissions for years now; while simultaneously, the investment from Wall Street has steadily been withdrawn from out-of-favor fossil fuels — the upshots of both are coming home to roost.

Some farmers are reporting farm diesel prices are higher than on-road diesel, which is typically not the case. And while record-high prices are one thing, getting your hands on enough diesel is likely the next and most concerning issue for farmers.

“Certain areas of the country have seen shortages already and we expect that to continue. Supplies at New York Harbor –a hub for diesel distribution– are at a 30-year low,” says Meyer. “As such, the East Coast of the U.S. has been hit especially hard, resulting in diesel prices above $6.00 per gallon in that area, well over the equivalent of $250 per barrel. Exports of U.S. gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel to Latin America is also very high, adding to the tightness.”







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

