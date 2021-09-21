Heels Dug, Not Budging + China’s Corn Imports Jump 221%
Today, the message the elites and their MSM lapdogs are feeding us now palpably contrasts reality. ‘They’ may as well be telling us that water isn’t wet.
From claims of ‘transitory’ inflation, to a ‘smooth’ Afghanistan withdrawal, to ‘no issues’ at the border, to the larger issues–top among them being the pandemic/vaccines and, of course, catastrophic global warming — it’s all BS.
To still believe the controlling narrative spouted by the powers-that-be demonstrates a brainwashed mind.
The scientific establishment has been utterly corrupted.
And this is indisputable when you consider the evidence.
Case in point, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) used to be entirely funded by tax-payers money. But guess who funds them now? Yep, the FDA –the government body tasked with “protecting the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs and biological products”– now obtains almost half of its money from the very same big pharma companies seeking approval for their drugs, via payments called ‘user fees’.
See a conflict of interest there…?
Oh, and it goes far deeper and darker than that, but given the level of stick I receive when drifting away from topics of ‘climate’ and ‘weather’, I’d best leave it there. But briefly, and on the topic of the vaccines, I will urge that you watch this video released yesterday by Project Veritas — it has already been deleted on platforms such as Facebook, so watch ASAP before it’s pulled from YouTube, too:
To have maintained trust in ‘the system’ given the events of the past few years shows a mastering of cognitive dissonance.
It also requires blind belief as well as the passing over of history.
Those unseen elites have never had our back; and this time, things will not be different.
China’s Corn Imports Jump 221%
China’s monthly corn imports in August 2021 jumped by 221.2% versus the same point of last year, as the country’s major flooding events from earlier in the year begin to really hit home.
The country brought in 3.23 million mt of corn in August, the second-highest level on record and up 12.9% compared to the prior month, data from China’s General Administration of Customs (CGAC) shows. It lifted total corn imports from January to August 2021 to 21.4 million mt, up by 283.7% from the levels at the same period in 2020.
As mentioned above, this surge is linked to the devastating floods, but is also the result of other inclement growing conditions, including record freezes, suffered across large swathes of China this year.
Demand from the feed industry is one factor in the rise, as the country rebuilds its pig herd after both flooding and the deadly African swine fever (ASF) outbreak. Animal feed production in August was up by 6.5% month-on-month and 14.9% on the year to reach 27.23 million mt, data from China Feed Industry Association (CFIA) has shown.
At the same time, data from CGAC released Monday showed that China’s soybean imports from Brazil in August 2021 jumped by 10.9% from the same month in 2020.
Wheat was up 710,000 mt August, which pushed the China’s wheat imports between January to August 2021 to 6.96 million mt, up 39.7% from the same point in 2020.
Barley imports this year so far is 7.11 million mt, a jump of over 115.4% on the year.
And finally, sorghum imports were up 27% from a year earlier.
China appears to be prepping.
The question is, for what?
————————————–
I’m going to leave it there for today.
A much loved family member has their funeral in a few hours.
It stands that I know no one that has died after contracting COVID, but I personally know two people that have passed after taking the vaccine. I know no one that has suffered at all after contracting COVID, but I personally know five people that have suffered serious side effects after taking the vaccine (and I don’t know very many people that have been jabbed–I think its 12).
I continue to trust my own eyes and intuition over government ‘advice’ and MSM agenda-driving reporting, but this stance is getting harder and harder to hold due to 1) a progressively indoctrinated public, and 2) discriminatory societal hurdles.
My heels are firmly dug-in though, and I will not be budged.
I’ll see you tomorrow.
Enjoy today.
Prep.
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.
One of the most interesting sites on the internet. Talk about whatever the hell you want and joke em if they can’t take a fk.
Cap,
Thanks for “the video”. A word to the wise is sufficient.
Just buried someone near and dear. We consider him fortunate to be leaving this world in peace at this particular point in time, especially since he was close to God and went to a better place.
I have heard of one covid death, two severe covid cases and one magnetic arm after vax in people who were known by someone I know.
I want to share this story. It may be helpful to someone.
A family my daughter knows recently had a member who contracted covid. They were treating her at home with alternative therapies, but her oxygen got too low so they had to take her to the hospital.
The hospital put her on a ventilator against the family’s wishes and would not allow the alternative therapies to continue. She began to sink.
The family took her home on hospice.
HOSPICE HAD TO GIVE HER OXYGEN.
With oxygen and alternative therapies, she recovered.
This is a possible way to remove your loved one from the clutches of the hospital.
Find a Doctor who will give you Ivermectin, Z Pak and a pharmacist who will fill these scrips. That is all you need. Now if you live in the city – MOVE to a rural area as we have. Land and clean air/water. AND zero COVID deaths – just regular Old Age deaths as normal.
We are in the country. A few covid cases, no vax deaths-yet-and that was actually the 2nd magnetic arm I’ve heard of.
Please stay within your expertise. Covid is my area of expertise. Your erroneous statements about the virus and the vaccines causes me to question your reputation in other areas. As I teach my medical students and residents, “We all rise to our level of incompetence. And its okay as you know where to stop. Fools go beyond.”
I don’t think I’ve gone “beyond”.
Vaccine side effects are largely going unreported, and the FDA, for example, are paid ‘user fees’ by Big Pharma to approve their drugs — or do I have those two things wrong?
Cap
Keep it up Cap Allon, there are shifts beginning to appear: it will take time but us dogged sheep (if I can say that!) will win in the end. It will be dire and very difficult, our entire ‘civilization’ is in process of collapsing NOW, which will bring many many deaths from starvation, lootings, etc. But nothing worthwhile is achieved without pain – this particular turning point is vaster than has been seen perhaps since Noah’s flood: but our so-called civilization is actually DEAD now, just in the process of falling down. We will see totalitarianism consolidating – for now. All the furore etc over AGW, Covid, etc will disappear as no longer relevant (by the way did you notice Sars-Cov-1 coming through some years ago? Most people I have asked did not – ho-ho.) Some of us will survive (in my 80s I don’t expect to). Something new will arise. It’s in the hands of our children / grandchildren: a lot of strong willed ones are being born these days.
That’s enough of this: just keep going, you are doing a valuable job (even though you do over-egg it sometimes!)
Thank you for your kind comment (“over-egging” and all).
I am raising three young children now, and am hoping I do a good job prepping them for what is looking like a brutal future.
Best of luck to you and yours,
Cap
Cap, please keep up the articles on Covid and other topics as well as the weather/climate, regardless of what the brainwashed majority say. It’s not all that easy to find alternative points of view on these topics.
Also we should never forget the strong similarities between Covid and climate change, e.g. selective use of modelling over real world data, censorship of dissenting opinion, the global elite creating fear in order to control us etc.
Living in a very crowded city(Manchester UK) and having a large extended family, I have only heard of a handful who have had “it” and no one who has died from it. I do know somebody who knows people who have died from it and they are from the Pakistani community. It’s not hard to work out, as we are 53 degrees north, that people with darker skin may not have very high vitamin D levels….and so it is proving to be. Sadly with information being very hard to get here, I’ve not seen anybody damaged by the vaccine apart from one person off the TV. We are far too secretive but there you go……..
Talking of secrets, the James Bond film is out soon….this is England after all…..
Its obvious whats been going on right from the start, but most are still very naive, and unfortunately will bare the consequences.
They were never on anyones side but there own, driven by the dollar as always. When people have been slowly trapped in a corner through mortgages, reliance on supermarkets and other intentional entrapments, theyre in a lot of trouble. Its been drop by drop over a very long time. If people think its a conspiracy theory, like the corrupt have set it up to look like, theyre in serious trouble.
Google “The secret covenant”.
Call it what you will, but its spot on.
ITS THE TIME OF THE SIXTH SUN.
Astrological cycles that are ongoing.
And we are at the end of a major one right now.
Hence lower solar activity.
Know that, or perish.
The “Light that people see when they die is the Sun.
The way to the father, is through the Sun.
The Sun turned water into wine which is photosynthesis.
The Sun of God.
Theres no Jesus. Its all about the Sun.
Not many know this.
Theyre already scanning the injection site with a scanner.
And a long list of personal details are coming up on the body injected.
Do some truth searching and you will ‘See it with your own eyes”.
Wake up or suffer the consequences of what you “Believe” and not “Know”.
In Australia there are 508 vaccine related deaths since 1/1/21 with over 50,000 injuries, and 470 in the last 3 weeks alone.
As well there are 128 pages of side effects and growing by the day. Theraputic and Gooda Admistration website.
In other words the FDA in Australia.
Good luck with the “Believing”.
It leads to nowhere.
Here we go… China takes all the food and then food prices will go up. 20 years ago, food prices were 1/3 of what it is now. Half a year ago, food prices were 2/3 of what it is now.
Apparently, arctic ice has reached it’s minimum as a “catastrophic” 12th lowest, 1.34 million sq km above the record minimum, 2012.
‘Invisible rainbow’ the author states the pandemics start when em radiation is added to the environment. Pandemic is then intensified through iv drugs . Furthermore he believes that during grand solar minimum,
people can be healthier because reduced radiation. Arthur also states that automobiles cause global warming , though probably meant the autos doing burnouts on his road .
The cold weather is going to get a whole lot worse before it gets much warmer. Science knows the warmer it gets the more glaciers melt the more water covers ground the more sunlight it reflects back to space, more ice forms, more heat is blocked. Earth begins to freezes into a snowball earth. It happens over and over. Its called snowball earth.
Israeli testimonies so far. Never comply!
https://www.vaxtestimonies.org/en/
As we all know, Ice Ages always start from when it is the warmest.