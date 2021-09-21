Heels Dug, Not Budging + China’s Corn Imports Jump 221%

Today, the message the elites and their MSM lapdogs are feeding us now palpably contrasts reality. ‘They’ may as well be telling us that water isn’t wet.

From claims of ‘transitory’ inflation, to a ‘smooth’ Afghanistan withdrawal, to ‘no issues’ at the border, to the larger issues–top among them being the pandemic/vaccines and, of course, catastrophic global warming — it’s all BS.

To still believe the controlling narrative spouted by the powers-that-be demonstrates a brainwashed mind.

The scientific establishment has been utterly corrupted.

And this is indisputable when you consider the evidence.

Case in point, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) used to be entirely funded by tax-payers money. But guess who funds them now? Yep, the FDA –the government body tasked with “protecting the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs and biological products”– now obtains almost half of its money from the very same big pharma companies seeking approval for their drugs, via payments called ‘user fees’.

See a conflict of interest there…?

Oh, and it goes far deeper and darker than that, but given the level of stick I receive when drifting away from topics of ‘climate’ and ‘weather’, I’d best leave it there. But briefly, and on the topic of the vaccines, I will urge that you watch this video released yesterday by Project Veritas — it has already been deleted on platforms such as Facebook, so watch ASAP before it’s pulled from YouTube, too:







To have maintained trust in ‘the system’ given the events of the past few years shows a mastering of cognitive dissonance.

It also requires blind belief as well as the passing over of history.

Those unseen elites have never had our back; and this time, things will not be different.





Members of the German public prosecutor’s office announce that pharmaceutical company executives will go on trial over the thalidomide case March 15, 1967 [see theconversation.com for more on modern FDA corruption].



China’s Corn Imports Jump 221%

China’s monthly corn imports in August 2021 jumped by 221.2% versus the same point of last year, as the country’s major flooding events from earlier in the year begin to really hit home.

The country brought in 3.23 million mt of corn in August, the second-highest level on record and up 12.9% compared to the prior month, data from China’s General Administration of Customs (CGAC) shows. It lifted total corn imports from January to August 2021 to 21.4 million mt, up by 283.7% from the levels at the same period in 2020.

As mentioned above, this surge is linked to the devastating floods, but is also the result of other inclement growing conditions, including record freezes, suffered across large swathes of China this year.

Demand from the feed industry is one factor in the rise, as the country rebuilds its pig herd after both flooding and the deadly African swine fever (ASF) outbreak. Animal feed production in August was up by 6.5% month-on-month and 14.9% on the year to reach 27.23 million mt, data from China Feed Industry Association (CFIA) has shown.

At the same time, data from CGAC released Monday showed that China’s soybean imports from Brazil in August 2021 jumped by 10.9% from the same month in 2020.

Wheat was up 710,000 mt August, which pushed the China’s wheat imports between January to August 2021 to 6.96 million mt, up 39.7% from the same point in 2020.

Barley imports this year so far is 7.11 million mt, a jump of over 115.4% on the year.

And finally, sorghum imports were up 27% from a year earlier.

China appears to be prepping.

The question is, for what?





I’m going to leave it there for today.

A much loved family member has their funeral in a few hours.

It stands that I know no one that has died after contracting COVID, but I personally know two people that have passed after taking the vaccine. I know no one that has suffered at all after contracting COVID, but I personally know five people that have suffered serious side effects after taking the vaccine (and I don’t know very many people that have been jabbed–I think its 12).

I continue to trust my own eyes and intuition over government ‘advice’ and MSM agenda-driving reporting, but this stance is getting harder and harder to hold due to 1) a progressively indoctrinated public, and 2) discriminatory societal hurdles.

My heels are firmly dug-in though, and I will not be budged.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





