Greenland’s Ice Loss Trend Has Now Reversed, Danish Data Reveals — Crisis Averted

Pfizer and Moderna are making a combined profit of $1,000 every second — God bless ‘The Science’.

But Big Pharma can’t take all the credit — the world’s governing bodies also need commending: Helpfully, the WHO’s guidelines re natural immunity vs vaccine immunity went through a fundamental rewrite last year, so as to support said ‘The Science‘.

These people are on our sides, folks. Please stop being so bloody paranoid.







Whisper: Pfizer paid the largest criminal fine in U.S. history, in 2009, for “healthcare fraud” — trust ‘The Science’.





Greenland’s Ice Loss Trend Has Now Reversed, Danish Data Reveals

Data from the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) shows that Greenland ice melt slowed significantly during the past decade, and that the trend has now swung to one of growth. Media tizzies of ‘mass ice loss’ are wildly unfounded.

As closely tracked on Electroverse, the Greenland ice sheet has been faring increasingly well in recent years. Since 2016, a sharp uptick in the Surface Mass Balance (SMB) has been detected, and daily/monthly records have routinely been broken.

Serving as just one recent example, a jaw-dropping 10 Gigatons of snow and ice accumulated September 12, 2021 (shown below) — that was enough to bury Central Park, NYC under 11,190 feet of ice.





SMB, Sept 12 [DMI].



Never before in DMI record books (which date back to 1981) had the Greenland ice sheet GROWN by anywhere near this much at that time of year. And this is a situation we’ve found ourselves in many times this calendar year, particularly throughout the summer melt season, but I also recall that literally ‘off the charts’ spike in late-May:





‘Off the charts’ SMB spike in late-May [ DMI ].

Zoomed-out view of Greenland’s SMB from Sept 2020 – July 2021 [ DMI ].



Overall, and as noted by German climate website Die kalte Sonne, a new trend has now emerged across the Greenland Ice Sheet, and it’s one of catastrophic embarrassment for the AGW Party.

Decades of reliable satellite measurements have allowed trends to be detected, and while it is true that the world’s largest island lost mass from around 1995 to 2012, that trend has now reversed. Like the gradual turning of a grand ship, from 2010 to 2015, Greenland’s SMB changed course and has been on an upward trajectory ever since.

This is clearly visible on the below chart which plots the total mass balance since 1985:





[Die kalte Sonne]



Despite this irrefutable shift, as well as the whopping 30 billion tonnes of net gain since this July, mainstream media outlets are continuing to sound off those clickbaity doomsday alarms of runaway ice melt and impending global catastrophe.

Die kalte Sonne summarizes in typically direct German fashion: “The usual media narrative of an alleged increasingly rapid ice melt in Greenland is thus not correct.”





Further reading:



“Serious Snow Drifts” Pound Mount Washington

In other news, the snow is beginning to pile up atop Mount Washington, reports boston.cbslocal.com.

On Tuesday, the Mount Washington Observatory shared the below post: “High winds and about 10 inches of snow on the ground lead to some serious snow drifts (and lots of shoveling!) this morning,” reads the accompanying text.







These impressive accumulations will add to the Northern Hemisphere Total Snow Mass chart (shown below), which, as of the latest data point, is tracking comfortably above the 1982-2012 average (dashed line), and accelerating:







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





