Greenland Gains Record Volumes Of Snow And Ice For The Time Of Year; Official Estimates Lower Argentinian Wheat Exports Amid Cold Weather Woes; Cold Taiwan; + Australian’s Instructed NOT To Charge Their EVs Due To Energy Crunch

Greenland continues to defy AGW Party orders, refusing to melt as prophesied. Data from the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) reveals that the island’s ice melt slowed significantly during the past decade, and that the trend has now swung to one of growth — media tizzies of ‘mass ice loss’ are wildly unfounded.

The Greenland ice sheet has been faring increasingly well in recent years. Since 2016, a sharp uptick in the Surface Mass Balance (SMB) –a calculation used to determine the ‘health’ of a glacier– has been detected, and daily/monthly records have routinely been broken.

Decades of reliable satellite measurements have allowed trends to be detected. And while it is true that the world’s largest island lost mass from around 1995 to 2012, that trend of loss has now reversed, almost completely, and like the gradual turning of a vast ship, from the year’s 2010 to 2015 Greenland’s SMB changed course and has been on an upward trajectory ever since.

This is clearly visible on the below chart which plots the total mass balance since 1985:







And most recently, the 2021/2022 season is continuing that trend of growth.

Impressive spikes have been posted across the Greenland ice sheet all season.

And on Tuesday, June 14 a record-breaking SMB gain –for the month of June– of over 4 Gigatons was posted:







Even more impressively, Tuesday’s gains push this season’s SMB totals above the 1981-2010 mean:







If you seek proof of mainstream media lies then you need look no further than their reporting of the Greenland ice sheet.

The above data very clearly outlines the reality, yet here is how the Western corporate media –whose job it is to instill fear and forward agendas, not to impart truth– has been misinforming the masses: “Phenomenally high rates of melting have been discovered at the base of the Greenland Ice Sheet”, reports Cambridge Independent; “Melting Ice Sheet in Greenland Becomes the Largest Contributor to Global Sea Level Rise”, reads a Nature World News headline from earlier in the year.

The science, in all fields, has been hijacked by vested interests. And that quote from Dr. Paul Reiter again rings true: “As far as the science being ‘settled,’ I think that is an obscenity. The fact is the science is being distorted by people who are not scientists.”



Official Estimates Peg-Back Argentinian Wheat Exports Amid Cold Weather And Inflation Woes

There were some early, optimistic expectations that Argentina would be able to capitalize on the Black Sea debacle, but these hopes are fading fast as a combination of early-season frosts and freezes, spiraling inflation, and political uncertainty combine to thwart the country’s Agricultural sector.

The 2022/23 winter wheat crop, which is going in the ground now, is the first of Argentina’s main crops to be sown since the Russia invaded the Ukraine. But a myriad of issues are being reported. According to agricensus.com, South American farmers are planting under the lingering impact of a second-consecutive La Nina, and amid fears of an extremely rare third-consecutive La Nina in the months ahead, dry conditions and intense freezes have slowed the planting progress.

A total of just 30% of the area has been planted with wheat as of June 8, down 6.2% from the same levels of a year ago, according to the latest estimates from the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange (BAGE), with further delays expected.

Also, and as is the case across globe right now, record-high prices and shortages for key inputs, such as fertilizers, are seeing growers even more reliant on the elements being favorable.

“This year there are going to be less hectares planted with wheat and less use in fertilizers this season,” said Jeremias Battistoni, Market Analyst from AZ Group.

A lack of inputs also drastically reduces the end yield, particularly in wheat and corn which require the highest application.

Battistoni also fears that farmers could scrap their wheat area and migrate to barely instead which is cheaper to grow.

“But wheat export dynamics are surging this year, with around 90% of the exportable quota filled already,” he points out. “However, only 30% of the crop has been planted … so there is a risk there.”

It is looking as if Argentina won’t be able to fulfill its export quota this year, which, more than likely, will have catastrophic knock-on effects for import nations. Domestic supply is likely to suffer, too. Interventionist measures have been a key theme for global agricultural markets this year. And the Argentinian government is no different, with President Alberto Fernandez imposing a series of protective measures to tackle ever-rising domestic inflation levels in the country, warning of increases in export taxes and potential additional measures to protect the domestic market, which is bringing further uncertainty into the farming sector.

The measure that has greatest impact for the grains trade is the so-called “equilibrium volumes” imposed for the first time for wheat in December 2021, whereby an automatic ban on exports and other restrictions are triggered when a threshold volume determined by the Government are achieved.

For wheat, the export quota for has been set at 10 million mt for 2022/23, some 4.5 million mt below the exports achieved in 2021/22.

“There is a lack of responsibility from the Argentine government, that instead of encouraging the sowing of wheat so that we reach 20 or 22 million mt, they have stopped exports at ten million tonnes,” Luis Miguel Etchevehere, from the Rural Society of Argentina (SRA), said at a global conference at the end of last week.

“The world should not expect Argentina to contribute significantly to export volumes this year,” said an Argentina-based grain analyst. And the same can be said for the key export nations of Brazil, which is also suffering from cold weather woes, inut shortages, political pressures and global supply chains breakdowns.





Cold Taiwan

May 2022 in Taiwan finished markedly cooler than the norm.

An average temperature of 21.93C (71.5F) was noted for the month, which is -1.37C below the multidecadal norm.

The below anomaly map comes courtesy of the CWB:







Australian’s Instructed NOT To Charge Their EVs Due To Energy Crunch

This is where an unchecked spread of ill-informed ideologies gets you. It’s where spineless politicians, bowing to a crazed mob of placard brandishing hippies, have led us. And the world is suffering. Big time.

There is no data to back-up catastrophic anthropogenic global warming: global deaths from natural disasters (including heatwaves and wildfires) are at all-time lows; Earth’s average temperature isn’t increasing inline with CO2 emissions (it’s actually fallen quiet substantially since 2016); and the planet’s glaciers are refusing to melt (as highlighted above re. Greenland).

I call on every person believing in the AGW Party doctrine to stop ingesting the propaganda, to instead open your eyes to the data, to the world around you. You have been misled by a powerful racket hellbent on destroying our civilization so to allow them to rebuild it in their name and vested interest alone. They call it The Great Reset. I call it a technocratic tyranny. And it is behind every single crisis of the past few years: that’s global warming, COVID-19, and the war in Ukraine–to name the ‘biggies’.

The warnings have been sounding for years. And now Australians, despite living in the world’s largest coal exporting nation, are being warned by their pandering, weak-kneed, timorous, placating and cowardly government that they need to conserve power in order to avoid blackouts, steps which include not charging their electric vehicles (a laughable request that has also just been asked of Texans in the U.S., too).

Australia’s energy crisis is showing no signs of abating, either. And earlier today the nation’s Energy Market Operator made an unprecedented intervention by suspending the whole east-coast electricity market until further notice.

One Aussie told me via email today: “Here in South Australia we have had two warnings this week to reduce energy consumption to avoid blackouts. Today, Friday, and earlier in the week. All this and the Federal Government has an 80% renewable target by 2030.”

The world is going to hell; and tragically, the indoctrinated greenies, buoyed by the support of a corrupt establishment, are merrily hopping aboard the handbasket. And they’re taking us all with them. But where’s the democracy? Where’s my vote?

Revolution…?





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).

Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

