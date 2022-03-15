Greenland Gained A Record-Breaking 10 Gigatons Of Snow And Ice Yesterday, As Northern Hemisphere Total Snow Mass Increases Just Days Away From Spring

Greenland Gained A Record-Breaking 10 Gigatons Of Snow And Ice Yesterday

Data from the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) shows that Greenland ice melt slowed significantly during the past decade, and that the trend has now swung to one of growth — media tizzies of ‘mass ice loss’ are wildly unfounded.

The Greenland ice sheet has been faring increasingly well in recent years. Since 2016, a sharp uptick in the Surface Mass Balance (SMB) –a calculation used to determine the ‘health’ of a glacier– has been detected, and daily/monthly records have routinely been broken.

Decades of reliable satellite measurements have allowed trends to be detected, and while it is true that the world’s largest island lost mass from around 1995 to 2012, that trend of loss has now reversed, and like the gradual turning of a vast ship, from 2010 to 2015 Greenland’s SMB changed course and has been on an upward trajectory ever since.

This is clearly visible on the below chart which plots the total mass balance since 1985:





Most recently, 2021/2022 is continuing that trend of growth, and impressive totals have been posted across the Greenland ice sheet all season. None more so, however, than yesterday’s 10 Gigatons gain which, it turns out, is a new record for the time of year:





10 Gts gain, March 14, 2022 [ DMI ].



More telling than just one data point, however, is the fact that the entire season’s SMB has now nudged above the 1981-2010 mean (shown below), meaning Greenland is on course to log yet another above average season–something that’s become a routine occurrence since 2016.





Above average SMB season [DMI].





To that point: Starting in 2016-2017, Greenland has consistently posted above average SMB gains (excluding the 2018-2019 season). The year 2016 also happens to coincide with the peak of global average temperature record. Since then, Earth’s temperature, according to the 15x NASA/NOAA AMSU satellites that measure every square inch of the lower troposphere (where us humans reside), has been falling and is now down some 0.71C:







If you want proof of mainstream media lies then you need look no further than their reporting of the Greenland ice sheet. The above data very clearly outlines the reality, yet here is how the Western corporate media –whose job it is to instill fear and forward agendas, not to impart truth– has been misinforming the masses: “Phenomenally high rates of melting have been discovered at the base of the Greenland Ice Sheet”, reports Cambridge Independent; “Melting Ice Sheet in Greenland Becomes the Largest Contributor to Global Sea Level Rise”, reads a Nature World News headline from Feb 23, 2022.

The science, in all fields, has been hijacked by vested interests. And that quote from Dr. Paul Reiter again rings true: “As far as the science being ‘settled,’ I think that is an obscenity. The fact is the science is being distorted by people who are not scientists.”





Northern Hemisphere Total Snow Mass Increases Just Days Away From Spring

We may just be days out from the vernal equinox, but snow is going against the historical trend — it is increasing.

Looking at the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s Total Snow Mass for the Northern Hemisphere chart (shown below) we can see that things took a noticeable turn up as of the latest data point (March 13), bucking expectations for astronomical spring:







What we’re witnessing re. Greenland, global temps and NH snow mass is a complete impossibility under the global warming hypothesis. What further evidence do the climate alarmists need to accept the truth? And how can we aid their switch of allegiance? Genuinely. I think all of us reading this once believe in AGW, right? I know I did. And this is key — TPTB losing what’s left of their crucial support base –the trust of the masses– will likely bring the entire house of cards crashing down.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

