On Saturday, Greenland’s Surface Mass Balance Gained A Record-Smashing 7 Gigatons…
If you want proof of mainstream media manipulation and agenda driving drivel, you need look no further than the “official” reporting of the Greenland ice sheet–the poster child for anthropogenic global warming. If today’s intensifying energy crisis wasn’t rooted in said obfuscations, all of this would be laughable.
Impressive surface mass balance (SMB) readings –a calculation to determine the ‘health’ of a glacier– have been posted across the Greenland ice sheet all season. But the cherry, at least for me, is taken by Saturday’s record-smashing 7 Gigaton GAIN–particularly when you consider the glacier should be losing mass at this time of year.
The MSM appears to love dumb, decontextualized headlines to advance their AGW narrative. So here’s one for them:
Greenland’s Recent SMB Gains Enough To Bury Central Park, New York City Under 7,833 Feet Of Ice… (it’s true, do the math).
This unprecedented mid-June GAIN has helped push the ice sheet’s SMB well-above the 1981-2010 average:
Greenland is defying AGW Party orders, refusing to melt as prophesied. And this year is far from an anomaly. Since 2016, an overall net gain has been detected.
Here’s the 2016-2017 season:
And here’s 2017-2018:
The incompetence/fraud is clearer than ever.
Also on full display is the power of propaganda and indoctrination.
Despite decades of reliable satellite measurements, which have resulted in unambiguous and unalarming data, the official narrative remains one of fire and brimstone, one hellbent on pushing a suicidal demonizing of affordable and reliable fossil fuels.
It is indeed true that the Greenland ice sheet lost mass from around 1995 to 2012; however, that trend of loss has now reversed, almost completely. Like the gradual turning of a vast ship, from the year’s 2010 to 2015 Greenland’s SMB changed course and has been on an upward trajectory ever since:
And now we have 2021/2022 season advancing that trend of growth:
If ever you want to convince someone ‘on the fence’ of the global warming scam, point them to the “official” reporting of Greenland’s surface mass balance. It also stands that even the staunchest of alarmists can have no comeback to the blatant obfuscation and propagandizing on show.
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).
Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.
6 Thoughts to “On Saturday, Greenland’s Surface Mass Balance Gained A Record-Smashing 7 Gigatons…”
“ If ever you want to convince someone ‘on the fence’ of the global warming scam, point them to the “official” reporting of Greenland’s surface mass balance.”
They definately have to be on the fence. Ordinary people just get cognitive dissonance.
A few years back I debated this subject with min brother in law. He has a degree in civil engineering and work with numbers and graphs and that kind of stuff.
He called me conspiracy theorists with the kind of arrogance only true ignorants do.
I took the computer out and went to polar portal and showed him the SMB and the later some NASA sat pics that showed the glacier advances. He looked at it for a while and then he violently pushed the PC away really upset and angry, and dismissed it all and left the room.
It’s was an encounter that flashed before my eyes the day I listened to Desmets “Mass formation” theory. The perfect example when people that should know better is exposed to a reality that triggers cognitive dissonance.
It was really a frightening experience and that’s why I tend to believe that the threshold for convincing the masses must be immense. Reality will not do the trick I am afraid.
Another thing s that city people and people from universities are usually much more stubborn in their conviction and immunity to change than people living in the country.
This will end really bad.
Just the same ignorance with the covid fraud…the longer it goes on, the more difficult it is to turn the ignorant around. Some of them like climate warming believers, refuse to see the glaring evidence and only deceive themselves. To admit they are wrong is too much to stomach…they prefer to cocoon their minds in a denial bubble and preserve their inferiority or embarrassment…their pride would be wrecked to admit being on the losing side again.
The susceptibility to government narratives has been measured and studied:
Those susceptible to government propaganda increases with increased formal education.
However that trend reverses sharply at PHD level where study is self directed.
Obfuscation is the name of the game and in Australia they play it the same.
The following web site purports to discuss the scientific issues regarding the jet stream anomalies but includes the classic throw away statement. “..We found these changes, which are related to global warming..”
https://www.weatherzone.com.au/news/changes-in-the-jet-stream-are-steering-autumn-rain-away-from-southeast-australia/642978
Just had one of the coolest weekends that I can recall for middle of June in New England. Sundays high temperature was only 61. The forecast for next 10 days is for below normal temps.
Talked to my mom yesterday [Father’s Day] coincidentally just after she had watched one the MSM docu-cons on AGW global warming, showing ice cores being recovered from the Arctic and Antarctica and the standard clips of icebergs calving off from Greenland… the regular made for TV glurge. Told her that there are two realities being presented that are readily available to the masses… one for the TV zombies that are buying into the MSM narratives while also taking the vaxxes and one for the internet reality seekers/truthers that quantitatively analyze, reveal and openly and discuss the technical data. So while we live in parallel reality(s) the ultimate objectives are the same… to effect an efficient eugenical cull to high-grade the herd as we enter into the next cooling phase of the current repeating sunspot/mag/rev cycle. Everybody chooses what “information” or disinformation they prefer and everybody is conducting their own chemistry experiment(s) with their bodies/minds based on what they believe to be true. Eugenics works… and it’s OK.