Greenland Gained 9 Gigatons Of Snow and Ice On Sunday, Australia Suffered Coldest Nov Since 1999, + Monthly Lows (And Rare Snows) Fall in Hawaii
Dr. Murray Salby: “I have an involuntary gag reflex whenever someone says the science is settled. Anyone who thinks the science is settled on this topic is in fantasia.”
Greenland Gained 9 Gigatons Of Snow And Ice On Sunday
Data from the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) shows that Greenland ice melt slowed significantly during the past decade, and that the trend has now swung to one of growth.
Media tizzies of ‘mass ice loss’ are wildly unfounded.
As tracked on Electroverse, the Greenland ice sheet has been faring increasingly well in recent years.
Since 2016, a sharp uptick in the Surface Mass Balance (SMB) –a calculation used to determine the ‘health’ of a glacier– has been detected, and daily/monthly records have routinely been broken.
Decades of reliable satellite measurements have allowed trends to be detected, and while it is true that the world’s largest island lost mass from around 1995 to 2012, that trend has now reversed. Like the gradual turning of a ship, from 2010 to 2015, Greenland’s SMB changed course and has been on an upward trajectory ever since.
This is clearly visible on the below chart which plots the total mass balance since 1985:
2021 has continued that trend of growth started in ≈2012 — record-breaking gains have been posted across the Greenland ice sheet all year, including some that have literally spiked ‘off the charts’:
Most recently, Sunday’s gains (shown below) also continue the trend.
The 9 Gigatons logged on Dec 5 were unprecedented for the day, and also, according to DMI data (which runs back to 1981), were among the largest daily accumulations ever seen on the ice sheet.
Note: 9Gts is enough to bury Central Park, NYC under 10,000+ feet of ice.
These impressive gains have pushed the ice sheet’s SMB above the 1981-2010 mean (shown below).
This uptrend is expected to continue over the coming weeks/months due to favorable weather forecasts.
If you want proof of mainstream media obfuscation and agenda-driving drivel, you need look no further than their reporting of the Greenland ice sheet. The above data reveals the reality, yet the following headlines are how the masses are being (mis)informed: “Greenland Ice Sheet Experiences Record Loss”, reported The Washington Post recently; “Satellite Monitoring of Greenland Ice Melting Highlights Increasing Global Flood Risk”, read a scitechdaily.com headline from Nov, 2021.
The science, in all fields, has been hijacked by vested interests. That quote from Dr. Paul Reiter again rings true: “As far as the science being ‘settled,’ I think that is an obscenity. The fact is the science is being distorted by people who are not scientists.”
Australia Suffered Coldest Nov Since 1999
The Australian state of New South Wales experienced its coldest November in recorded history last month (in data doing back to the 1800s), but the entire Aussie continent also ran exceptionally cold, suffering its chilliest Nov since 1999.
According to Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), the nation’s average temperature anomaly closed a whopping -1.25C below the 1991-2020 baseline; it even finished an impressive -0.63C below the old 1961-1990 baseline (a historically cool era).
“It was a combination [of] cloud cover and and we also saw just some cool outbreaks” during November, Agata Imielska, manager for the bureau’s NSW and ACT operations, said. With the background warming from climate change “these days are more unusual to what we generally see”, she said.
They just can’t help themselves, can they? It’s beyond a joke now. It’s painful to watch. It’s fraudulent. When that penny does finally drop –re the reality of our cooling climate– boy is it going to drop hard — it’s going to be absolutely devastating.
Monthly Lows (And Rare Snows) Fall in Hawaii
Historic cold and rare blizzards have been buffeting Hawaii in recent days.
Yesterday’s high of 70F (21.1C) in Honolulu may not sound all that chilly, but the reading is now the city’s new lowest-max temperature ever recorded for the month of December. It was also Honolulu’s lowest-high for any month of the year since the 68F (20C) set back in January, 1979:
Over the weekend, rare blizzard alerts were issued over the islands’ peaks — warnings which are still in force.
The summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa are suffering historic snows, reports bigislandvideonews.com, while torrential rains and thunderstorms, “capable of producing catastrophic flooding”, are hitting the lower elevations, read the National Weather Service in Honolulu’s warning.
As I write, blizzard conditions are prevailing on Hawaiʻi island summits where additional accumulations of 8+ inches as well as winds topping 125 mph are expected in the coming hours.
“Travel should be restricted to emergencies only,” continues the NWS warning.
“Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility,” the agency added.
Elsewhere
Palau
Shifting 4,800 miles west of Hawaii, and to the Micronesia region of the western Pacific Ocean, Palau –an archipelago of over 500 islands– observed its coldest December temperature ever on Dec 3.
The reading of 70F (21.1C) set at the Koror International Airport was also just 1F off the island’s all-time low for any month of the year.
European Snow
Heavy snow has been pounding Europe of late.
On Saturday, an early-season avalanche hit the Salzburg region of Austria killing three people and injuring two.
Record snow is forecast to persist ACROSS the European continent, including in the UK where Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said that power has only today (Dec 6) been fully restored to all 135,000 homes impacted by the “once in a generation” weather event on November 26.
Staying in Britain, a plunging Arctic front is about to combine with recently named Atlantic storm “Barra” — according to the latest model (shown below), the combo threatens record-breaking early-December snow as far south as SW England.
Storm Barra will enter mainland Europe by week’s end, and, in conjunction with other fronts, will deliver some truly astonishing totals as the month of December progresses:
The U.S.
A shift from unusually mild conditions will be felt across the pond this week.
The jet stream is sinking south as of Monday, December 6, which will bring extreme polar conditions to northern, central and eastern parts of the United States:
Heavy snow has already been impacting parts of the north, including North Dakota which saw near-blizzard conditions on Sunday with blowing snow; but there is much more where that came from, particularly for the Midwest and the Northeast.
Stay tuned for updates.
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.
Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions.
So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email (the box is located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile).
And/or become a Patron, by clicking here: patreon.com/join/electroverse.
The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.
So any way you can, help us spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.
Grand Solar Minimum + Pole Shift
11 Thoughts to “Greenland Gained 9 Gigatons Of Snow and Ice On Sunday, Australia Suffered Coldest Nov Since 1999, + Monthly Lows (And Rare Snows) Fall in Hawaii”
This is a clip from a movie, “My Dinner with Andre”, which can be found on youtube. At the very least, it explains why I threw my television away 15-20 years ago.
https://youtu.be/E8I_lUGizkE
With all of these record colds being broken, next year may prove to be the one where we will begin to see that the records being broken are from the previous year.
Once that trend sets in, we will know that the GSM/mini(?) ice age has begun in earnest.
Just as many warm records are being broke so I wouldn’t think so.
Weather is always variable, so records of every sort are always being broken. Trends/ patterns are what count. But now I wonder if we are not already starting to break last year’s records, but these do not get reported because they are not as dramatic as hundred year records and so on. And year to year fluctuations obfuscate everything. Long term graphs clarify, and that’s exactly what the AGW crowd tries to avoid.
If you are referring to one area of the world than you may be right but, here in the south east US warm records for around this time of year have been broken for the last 2-3 consecutive years. So, you would need a broader metric on temperatures and like cap said; we are still 0.8 C above the 3o year average.
With all of these cold records being broken, next year may prove to be the one where we begin to see that the records being broken are from the previous year.
Once that trend sets in, we will know the GSM/mini(?) ice age has begun in earnest.
Just track the low year points on the Greenland Ice Mass Balance chart, plus the average one can plainly see we reached a turning point back to the cold side.
The current chart shows a clear jump to a higher level, never touching 0 for six weeks somewhat flat average then going up at a 45 degree average for the next six weeks til present.
I would look for a flat average gain again at another higher level average.
Definitely 2021 has been a very very real pivot point towards the cold side.
I expect this to continue the next 3-10 years due to the planetary alignment of Jupiter-Saturn-Neptune-Uranus gravity pulling the earth out of orbit over 1,000,000 miles in Dec 2024 plus the GSM and cosmic rays generating more cloud cover and rain/floods. Also look at the unprecedented volcanic activity pumping more ash in the skies. Could this last be gravitational push/pull heating up the magma of the earth, much like kneading dough or modeling clay will increase it’s temperature?
I fully expect the hammer to drop Jan-Feb-March 2022!!!
AGAIN, like it did in Texas Feb 14 2021!~!
I think the German Mass Balance graph is suspect. Its not consistent with the Danish DMI graph on the right. Where does it come from?
I was told on Facebook comment by a member of DMI about 3 years ago, that their graph does not include carving i.e. loss from Glaciers going into the sea, which they estimate at 200 GT, but as far as I know they have no way of really measuring it. As Greenland’s 2 largest Glaciers have been growing the last few years you would expect if SMB was increasing. I cannot see how the German Mass Balance graph net loss can be true. The DMI net gains have been far larger than their estimated 200 GT carving loss in recent years. The carving loss is going to change more slowly than the surface mass balance, which has been positive between 200 and 500 GT a year since 2012.
calving