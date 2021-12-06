Greenland Gained 9 Gigatons Of Snow and Ice On Sunday, Australia Suffered Coldest Nov Since 1999, + Monthly Lows (And Rare Snows) Fall in Hawaii

Dr. Murray Salby: “I have an involuntary gag reflex whenever someone says the science is settled. Anyone who thinks the science is settled on this topic is in fantasia.”





Greenland Gained 9 Gigatons Of Snow And Ice On Sunday

Data from the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) shows that Greenland ice melt slowed significantly during the past decade, and that the trend has now swung to one of growth.

Media tizzies of ‘mass ice loss’ are wildly unfounded.

As tracked on Electroverse, the Greenland ice sheet has been faring increasingly well in recent years.

Since 2016, a sharp uptick in the Surface Mass Balance (SMB) –a calculation used to determine the ‘health’ of a glacier– has been detected, and daily/monthly records have routinely been broken.

Decades of reliable satellite measurements have allowed trends to be detected, and while it is true that the world’s largest island lost mass from around 1995 to 2012, that trend has now reversed. Like the gradual turning of a ship, from 2010 to 2015, Greenland’s SMB changed course and has been on an upward trajectory ever since.

This is clearly visible on the below chart which plots the total mass balance since 1985:





[Die kalte Sonne]



2021 has continued that trend of growth started in ≈2012 — record-breaking gains have been posted across the Greenland ice sheet all year, including some that have literally spiked ‘off the charts’:





‘Off the charts’ SMB spike in late-May, 2021 [ DMI ].



Most recently, Sunday’s gains (shown below) also continue the trend.

The 9 Gigatons logged on Dec 5 were unprecedented for the day, and also, according to DMI data (which runs back to 1981), were among the largest daily accumulations ever seen on the ice sheet.

Note: 9Gts is enough to bury Central Park, NYC under 10,000+ feet of ice.







These impressive gains have pushed the ice sheet’s SMB above the 1981-2010 mean (shown below).

This uptrend is expected to continue over the coming weeks/months due to favorable weather forecasts.







If you want proof of mainstream media obfuscation and agenda-driving drivel, you need look no further than their reporting of the Greenland ice sheet. The above data reveals the reality, yet the following headlines are how the masses are being (mis)informed: “Greenland Ice Sheet Experiences Record Loss”, reported The Washington Post recently; “Satellite Monitoring of Greenland Ice Melting Highlights Increasing Global Flood Risk”, read a scitechdaily.com headline from Nov, 2021.

The science, in all fields, has been hijacked by vested interests. That quote from Dr. Paul Reiter again rings true: “As far as the science being ‘settled,’ I think that is an obscenity. The fact is the science is being distorted by people who are not scientists.”





Australia Suffered Coldest Nov Since 1999

The Australian state of New South Wales experienced its coldest November in recorded history last month (in data doing back to the 1800s), but the entire Aussie continent also ran exceptionally cold, suffering its chilliest Nov since 1999.

According to Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), the nation’s average temperature anomaly closed a whopping -1.25C below the 1991-2020 baseline; it even finished an impressive -0.63C below the old 1961-1990 baseline (a historically cool era).







“It was a combination [of] cloud cover and and we also saw just some cool outbreaks” during November, Agata Imielska, manager for the bureau’s NSW and ACT operations, said. With the background warming from climate change “these days are more unusual to what we generally see”, she said.

They just can’t help themselves, can they? It’s beyond a joke now. It’s painful to watch. It’s fraudulent. When that penny does finally drop –re the reality of our cooling climate– boy is it going to drop hard — it’s going to be absolutely devastating.







Monthly Lows (And Rare Snows) Fall in Hawaii

Historic cold and rare blizzards have been buffeting Hawaii in recent days.

Yesterday’s high of 70F (21.1C) in Honolulu may not sound all that chilly, but the reading is now the city’s new lowest-max temperature ever recorded for the month of December. It was also Honolulu’s lowest-high for any month of the year since the 68F (20C) set back in January, 1979:





Historic cold spell in #Honolulu, #Hawaii.



Yesterday's high of 70°F was a new monthly record of lowest high & the coldest high since Jan. 1979! The low of 56°F was 2°F from the monthly record.



Today's high 69°F (so far) would be 1°F shy of the all-time record set in 1979. #HIwx pic.twitter.com/DP2uRyTl4m — Thierry Goose (@ThierryGooseBC) December 6, 2021



Over the weekend, rare blizzard alerts were issued over the islands’ peaks — warnings which are still in force.

The summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa are suffering historic snows, reports bigislandvideonews.com, while torrential rains and thunderstorms, “capable of producing catastrophic flooding”, are hitting the lower elevations, read the National Weather Service in Honolulu’s warning.

As I write, blizzard conditions are prevailing on Hawaiʻi island summits where additional accumulations of 8+ inches as well as winds topping 125 mph are expected in the coming hours.

“Travel should be restricted to emergencies only,” continues the NWS warning.

“Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility,” the agency added.





This incredible timelapse footage shows a snow storm moving in across a volcano summit in Hawaii.

The National Weather Service issued a rare blizzard warning for the area, expecting at least 12 inches of snow and 100mph wind gusts over the Big Island summits. pic.twitter.com/oTQvzoer6v — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) December 4, 2021



Elsewhere

Palau

Shifting 4,800 miles west of Hawaii, and to the Micronesia region of the western Pacific Ocean, Palau –an archipelago of over 500 islands– observed its coldest December temperature ever on Dec 3.

The reading of 70F (21.1C) set at the Koror International Airport was also just 1F off the island’s all-time low for any month of the year.





70F/21.1C might look mild as record cold, but that is ! On 3 December the Babelthuap/Koror Int. Airport of Palau had its lowest December temperature on records and just 1F from its all time low. Note that Palau uses Fahrenheit scale for all purposes. pic.twitter.com/WslsMcmQGo — Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) December 6, 2021



European Snow

Heavy snow has been pounding Europe of late.

On Saturday, an early-season avalanche hit the Salzburg region of Austria killing three people and injuring two.

Record snow is forecast to persist ACROSS the European continent, including in the UK where Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said that power has only today (Dec 6) been fully restored to all 135,000 homes impacted by the “once in a generation” weather event on November 26.

Staying in Britain, a plunging Arctic front is about to combine with recently named Atlantic storm “Barra” — according to the latest model (shown below), the combo threatens record-breaking early-December snow as far south as SW England.

Storm Barra will enter mainland Europe by week’s end, and, in conjunction with other fronts, will deliver some truly astonishing totals as the month of December progresses:





GFS Total Snowfall (cm) Dec 6 – Dec 22 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



The U.S.

A shift from unusually mild conditions will be felt across the pond this week.

The jet stream is sinking south as of Monday, December 6, which will bring extreme polar conditions to northern, central and eastern parts of the United States:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Dec 6 – Dec 7 [tropicaltidbits.com].



Heavy snow has already been impacting parts of the north, including North Dakota which saw near-blizzard conditions on Sunday with blowing snow; but there is much more where that came from, particularly for the Midwest and the Northeast.





GFS Total Snowfall (cm) Dec 6 – Dec 16 [tropicaltidbits.com].



Stay tuned for updates.







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





