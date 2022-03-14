Greece Breaks National Low Temp Record; Historic Snow Falls On Turkish Beaches; U.S. Sets Hundreds Of New Cold Records As Bomb Cyclone Hits The East; + Portugal Admits It’s Rationing Food

Greece Breaks National Low Temp Record

Temperature readings at dolines/sinkholes may not be officially accepted in climatologist record books, but yesterday, March 13, the mercury at the Greek doline of Vathistalos/Mt. Parnassos (1780m) plunged to -28.1C — a new record low for the country in the month of March.

The below charts (meteo.gr) plot the temperature and the wind speed at the doline.

Note the 13C plunge in just one hour, correlating with the wind stopping:





The temperature plunges to -28.1C….

…as the wind speed drops off.

Record lows have bee sweeping Southeastern Europe and The Middle East in recent days. The same can be said for all of Eastern Europe, too. It was another rcord-breaking cold morning on Saturday, March 12: Montenegro suffered -30.1C at Kosanica; Serbia saw -27.8C at Karajukica Butari; Turkey shivered through -24.6C lows; Bulgaria observed -24.2C; while Bosnia saw -17.8C.





Historic Snow Falls On Turkish Beaches

Late-seasons snow is also taking many Europeans by surprise.

The recent freezes and flurries in Turkey, for example, have recalled the memories of the record breaking event of March 1987. Below is footage of is Anamur, Southern Turkey, where snow is an extremely rare occurrence; in fact, accumulations have been noted there on just one previous occasion: the February of 1983.





Anamur sahilde kar yağışı. Gece 2.8 oldu şu an 4 derece pic.twitter.com/GdLTzgTT0R — Yaşar TÜRKER (@yturker) March 13, 2022



The sheep can blindly bleat ‘climate change’ all they want, but what actual meteorological mechanism do they propose is causing snow to fall on southern Turkish beaches in mid-March–or is even asking such a question considered heresy within their cult…?

As was the case during the March of 1987, today’s late season snow is falling during a bout of low solar activity, which is this is the mechanism I’m proposing: During times of reduced solar output the jet stream loses energy, its usual tight ZONAL flow reverts to a weak and wavy MERIDIONAL one, and this wavy flow can either drag polar cold down to unusually low latitudes (such as Greece, Turkey and The Middle East), or, conversely, can pull warm tropical air anomalously-far north.







The below chart reveals the state of solar activity during 1987–the previous time Turkey’s shores saw mid-March snow:





The year 1987 falls within the solar minimum of cycle 21 [ swpc.noaa.gov ]



And while March 2022 isn’t technically within the grips of a solar minimum, it is within the two weakest solar cycles of the past 200 years (since the Dalton Minimum). Below are those two recent cycles (24 and 25) compared to the weakest cycles post Dalton (12, 13, 14, and 16), which takes us from 1878 through 1933 (and so also includes The Centennial Minimum):







I’ve also included solar cycles from 5 (the Dalton Minimum) through the onset of 25 (shown below).

SC25 is currently tracking SC24, which the majority of forecasts claimed it would; however, we shouldn’t ignore the few outliers which predict that the cycle will pick up from here (see “The Termination Event“). But regardless of exactly how SC25 plays out, it’s always been my contention that SC26 will be the onset of the next Grand Solar Minimum proper, so during the early 2030s.







U.S. Sets Hundreds Of New Cold Records As Bomb Cyclone Hits The East

A weak and wavy meridional jet stream plunged deep into the CONUS over the weekend, felling long-standing benchmarks for both cold and snow.

Starting with the low temperature records, the below animation from coolwx.com paints the scene. It shows that over the past 24 hours (to 07:00 UTC March 14) hundreds of new records have either been neared, tied or broken:



Heavy snowfall and high winds caused near-blizzard conditions across a swath of the Northeast on Saturday, with blizzard warnings active for many, including at Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains for the first time since 2016.

Rockwood, Maine, located near the center of the state, was among the snowiest spots across the region with 14 inches falling from Friday through Saturday; Readsboro, Va., located near the border of Vermont and Massachusetts, finished second with 11.3 inches of accumulation; and Moscow, just outside of Scranton, Pennsylvania, claimed third spot with 11 inches of snow.





Snow in East Memphis. Oh and look our branches are still on the curb from the February ice storm. @memphisweather1 @NWSMemphis pic.twitter.com/D8lIzpkhqL — Alice Shotwell (@aliceshotwell) March 12, 2022



It’s been historically snowy up in Alaska, too.

Tok, located in the southeast Interior, received an additional 13 inches this week, driving the season’s total to over 9ft, which, as pointed out by ‘climate specialist’ Rick Thoman on Twitter, is far more than any other winter on record:





Tok, Alaska (southeast Interior) received 13 inches (32cm) of snow this week, bringing the seasonal total to over 9 ft. This is more than three times normal & far more than any previous winter on record. Perhaps @Climatologist49 will call for a complete and total shutdown? #akwx pic.twitter.com/mCZSC7qHNu — Rick Thoman (@AlaskaWx) March 12, 2022



Snow mass for the entire Northern Hemisphere continues to hold exceptionally strong, too — still at some 250 Ggatons above the 1982-2012 norm:







Portugal Admits It’s Rationing Food

National producers in Portugal have admitted to food rationing, with price increases of 30% expected in the coming days. “We are in a food emergency situation like I don’t remember having lived through”, said Eduardo Oliveira e Sousa, president of the Portuguese Agriculture Confederation (CAP).

“In addition to an increase in prices, there will be a shortage of products, which leads to speculation, which in turn leads to a further increase. It is impossible to know how far the climb will go,” continued Oliveira e Sousa. “The stock of some products, such as flour for pasta, is so low that in a month or two we may have to go into rationing as happened in the 70s,” he said.

Sousa is also seeing farmers giving up growing various seasonal crops, such as corn, vegetables and some fruits, because of spiraling production costs. Arable farmers, meat producers, dairy farmers, bakers, poultry farmers and all the industries within the food sector have never seen or experienced anything like the issues stacked up against them, reports portugalresident.com.

The director-general of the Portuguese Association of Branded Product Companies, Pedro Pimentel, foresees “a scenario identical to queues at gas stations, with people buying non-perishable products in advance”. And the president of the Food Bank against Hunger has warned that “Food poverty will reach a level that we haven’t seen in years.”

These troubles aren’t just confined to Portugal, of course — shortages and crippling inflation are sweeping the globe. Also worth accepting here, and something the corporate media is trying its darnedest to distract us from, is that these are troubles long predate the War in Ukraine. This catastrophe has been on the cards for years, decades even. Its a fully orchestrated one. And one, at least to my mind, that is approaching its end game… stockpile food…







I’m going to have to leave it there today. I have a fever, which is starting to cause the words to jump about my screen. Hopefully I’ll be back with it tomorrow. Enjoy your Monday. Best, Cap.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

