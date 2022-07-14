Going-To-The-Sun Road Ties Its Latest Opening On Record; Additional Cold Records Fall In Tropical Queensland; + Germany Braces For A Cold, Dark Winter Of Blackouts

[electroverse.net is migrating to electroverse.co due to technical and censorship issues. Reading all new articles over there will help me out a lot; however, posts will continue to be published on .net, too.

Going-To-The-Sun Road Ties Its Latest Opening On Record

On Wednesday, Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun-Road finally opened to traffic, matching the latest opening on record since the alpine byway debuted to the public in 1933.

Since its opening back in 1933, Going-to-the-Sun Road has experienced only four openings in the month of July.

These were July 1, 2007 and July 2, 2008 (solar minimum of cycle 23), July 10, 1943 (solar min of cycle 17), and July 13, 2011 (the very start of the space-age-record-weak solar cycle 24).

Park officials and road crews attributed this year’s delayed opening to late-spring snowstorms that significantly slowed down plowing progress. New snow accumulations at higher elevations lead to frequent avalanches and rockslides, occasionally forcing crews to clear sections of road multiple times.

On June 13, an unusual late-season atmospheric river slammed into the region, dumping record volumes of snow onto the mountains. SNOTELs -in nearby mountain ranges- logged 2 to 4 feet of snow in less than 72 hours, with levels dropping to 4,500 feet.

The storms from early May into mid-June delivered 28 inches to the region, and left snowpacks 340+% of the median on June 18.

“Unprecedented winter snows and late spring snowstorms slowed plowing progress on Going-to-the-Sun Road this spring,” reads a statement issued by Glacier National Park officials at the end of June, an inconvenient reality for the AGW Party.

Even more of an inconvenience, and serving as further evidence of how so-called ‘climate experts’ can get it spectacularly wrong, let’s recall the predictions made by the Montana National Park Service (NPS) back in the early 2000s.

For almost two decades the NPS warned the world that glaciers at Glacier National Park would be gone by the year 2020. They even went to the trouble of erecting signs across all of its visitor centers prophesying the 2020 doomsday date.

Embarrassingly for these spineless, bandwagon frauds, however, that deadline of doom uneventfully pass, and, laughably, the NPS sheepishly pulled all ‘2020 signs’ from its displays after the ‘super computers’ it relied upon at the turn of the new millennium –which foretold of unending glacial retreat– turned out to be woefully inaccurate.

In fact, the opposite is actually occurring: in a supposedly catastrophically warming world, Going-to-the-Sun-Road just tied its latest opening on record due to a heavy, record-setting snowpack.







Additional Cold Records Fall In Tropical Queensland

Temperatures across Far North Queensland once again fell below zero Thursday morning, busting additional benchmarks.

On the Tablelands between Ravenshoe and Malanda, the mercury dipped well into negative figures, while on the coast, a low of 8C (46.4F) was noted at Cairns Racecourse, and 10C (40F) at the Airport — their coldest readings in years.

More impressive records were busted a little further south.

Innisfail, for example, with its low of 4.7C (40.5F), just shivered through its coldest night on record. Note: that particular station has only been open for six years; however, when looking at Innisfail’s previous station, an all-time low of 6.2C (43.2F) is shown from 1984.

Up on the Tablelands, widespread frost has been observed with potentially record breaking temperatures — I say ‘potentially’ because the only weather station up there –located at Ravenshoe– mysteriously went offline yesterday (that’s the BoM for you).

However, according to photos of temperature gauges taken by locals, Wondecla got down to –3.6C (25.5F) — a new record.

Frost damage has been extensive across the tropical state, said Beverley Poyner from the Nerada Tea plantation at Malanda.

“It was unexpected shall we say, they (the BoM) told us it would be 6C, but it would have been down in the negatives,” she said.

BoM forecaster Steve Hadley has warned of more frost on the Tablelands overnight Thursday.

“It’s because of the dry air south and west of Atherton,” he said. “On the coast, the moisture could be pushed back for milder conditions but for areas to the west it’ll still be really dry there tonight, particularly at elevation. You could definitely see another frost.”

Here, again, we have a rather long climatic ‘explain-away’ from a government agency who got it wrong–long at least compared to the press release had Australia been witnessing record high temps, which would of been a simple two-worder: ‘climate crisis’.

The cold conditions are being created by a large high over South Australia and a low pressure system over the Tasman Sea — this setup is funneling a rare Antarctica airmass over Queensland, right up into the tropics.

See ‘meridional’ jet stream flow and low solar activity for more…







Germany Braces For A Cold, Dark Winter Of Blackouts

Ordinary Germans are watching their country go to pot as an entirely self-inflicted energy crisis looms.

Low cost of living, food, and energy security –indicators of economic stability– have gone bust over the last few months, as ‘green ideals’ and an over-reliance on Russian gas come home to roost.

Record-breaking food and energy inflation has exposed Germany to potential social unrest.

Off the back of a punishing reduction in flow, 10-days of scheduled maintenance currently means there is zero gas flowing through the NordStream 1 pipeline. The big fear in Berlin is that Moscow, angered by the ‘sanctions game’ played by the West, won’t turn the spigots back on after the maintenance work ends on July 21.

Experts have said Germany might not be able to fill its gas reserves before the winter. Usually, the country’s tanks are filled to capacity by October 1. But this isn’t looking likely this year, and it is believe Berlin is conducting a review of its sanctions policy.

A study published in June by the economic research institute Prognos said that in the case of a complete halt of Russian gas, Germany’s gas reserves would deplete after just four weeks.

Germany’s Economy Minister, Robert Habeck, has already warned that the country might have to ration energy, which would have both a political and economic impact: following that press conference, the share price at two of Germany’s biggest lenders, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank, fell some 12%.

Before the conflict, Russia supplied 65% of Germany’s gas.

This dropped to below 40% in recent months, and now, with the ongoing maintenance, stands at zero.

In response, a desperate German government has signed an emergency LNG deal with Qatar. However, much of Qatar’s gas is locked in long-term contracts, meaning Germany can only get LNG from Qatar’s investments in the US. Moreover, even if Germany manages to secure gas from the US it won’t be anywhere near enough to fill the void left by Russia’s ‘cut off’.

Energy insecurity and a failing economy have led to a cost of living crisis in Germany–as it has in most other nations.

With inflation at 8% and energy prices rising 40%, German’s are bracing themselves for further shocks this winter, with brownouts and blackouts all-but assured.

According to one economist, globalization, just-in-time supply chains, and cheap energy from Russia, factors that helped Germany’s unparalleled economic growth, have changed forever.

Case in point, Germany used to pride itself on its ‘global export champion status’, aka ‘Exportweltmeister’, yet in May, Germany imported more than it exported for the first time in 30 years.

The sanctions appear to be backfiring on Germany and the rest of Europe.

If Russia’s Gazprom doesn’t restart its gas supply after July 21, estimates suggest Germany’s economic output could drop nearly 13% by the end of the year.







But more than that, ordinary Germans run the risk of suffering through a cold, dark GSM winter without adequate heating.







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).

Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

