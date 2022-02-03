Earth’s Temperature Saw A Sharp Drop In January, As Did Solar Activity — Global Cooling Is Here, Undeniable, And Set To Intensify

The UAH temperate dataset is maintained by former NASA scientist Dr Roy Spencer and his University of Alabama in Huntsville colleague, climate scientist Dr John Christy.

Since 1979, NOAA satellites have been carrying instruments which measure the natural microwave thermal emissions from oxygen in the atmosphere. The intensity of the signals these microwave radiometers measure at different microwave frequencies is directly proportional to the temperature of different, deep layers of the atmosphere. Every month, Dr Spencer and Dr Christy update global temperature datasets that represent the piecing together of the temperature data from a total of fifteen instruments flying on different satellites, know colloquially as ‘the UAH’.

Earth’s Temperature Saw A Sharp Drop In January…

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for January, 2022 has come in at 0.03 deg. C, continuing the overall downward trend since 2016, now down approx. 0.58C deg. C since then.

In other words, it is get harder and harder for the politicized ‘catastrophic global heating’ narrative to be maintained; but as Gustave Le Bo laments: “The masses have never thirsted after truth. They turn aside from evidence that is not to their taste, preferring to deify error, if error seduces them. Whoever can supply them with illusions is easily their master; whoever attempts to destroy their illusions is always their victim.”

A continuation of this downward trend is probable over the coming months (with the odd bump along the way: climate is cyclic, after all) as low solar activity, La Nina, and the aftereffects of Hunga Tonga’s monstrous stratospheric eruption continue to influence our climate.





According to the 15x NASA/NOAA AMSU satellites that measure every square inch of the lower troposphere (where us humans reside), planet Earth was actually warmer back in the late 1980s (during the political adoption of the global warming theory):









Below are the various regional LT departures from the 30-year average for the last 13 months. Note in particular the USA48’s stark cool down in Jan compared with Dec (in bold & underlined), with the region down a whopping 1.76C.





YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 2021 01 0.12 0.34 -0.09 -0.08 0.36 0.50 -0.52 2021 02 0.20 0.32 0.08 -0.14 -0.65 0.07 -0.27 2021 03 -0.01 0.13 -0.14 -0.29 0.59 -0.78 -0.79 2021 04 -0.05 0.05 -0.15 -0.28 -0.02 0.02 0.29 2021 05 0.08 0.14 0.03 0.06 -0.41 -0.04 0.02 2021 06 -0.01 0.31 -0.32 -0.14 1.44 0.63 -0.76 2021 07 0.20 0.33 0.07 0.13 0.58 0.43 0.80 2021 08 0.17 0.27 0.08 0.07 0.33 0.83 -0.02 2021 09 0.25 0.18 0.33 0.09 0.67 0.02 0.37 2021 10 0.37 0.46 0.27 0.33 0.84 0.63 0.06 2021 11 0.08 0.11 0.06 0.14 0.50 -0.42 -0.29 2021 12 0.21 0.27 0.15 0.03 1.63 0.01 -0.06 2022 01 0.03 0.06 0.00 -0.24 -0.13 0.68 0.09



…As Did Solar Activity

Solar Cycle 25’s recent awakening has tempted some to suggest that the cycle will be stronger than its predecessor; but “not so fast,” cautions Dr. Ron Turner, an analyst at the ANSER research institute in Virginia.

Sunspot numbers, a great barometer for solar activity, have just been tabulated for January, and while they continue to outperform the official NASA forecast, “it may be too early to anticipate a strong solar cycle,” says Turner.

This graph, pointed out by Dr Tony Phillips of spaceweather.com, helps explain why:







Turner has been studying solar cycles for many years, and he recalled something pertinent about the previous cycle (SC24): It heated up quickly, much like Solar Cycle 25 is doing now. “I took sunspot numbers from the early years of SC24 and overlaid them on SC25,” explained Turner. “They’re an almost perfect match.”

Solar Cycle 24 went on to become the weakest solar cycle of the past century — its fast, hot onset did not lead to a strong maximum. Turner reiterates, “these early sunspot numbers are not enough to guarantee a strong cycle.”

Note the graph below. It shows how similarly SC25 (green line) is tracking SC24 (pink line). Note also how weak SC25 is when compared with other recent cycles (21, 22, and 23):







Below is SC25 compared with the historically weak cycles of 12, 13, 14, and 16 (1878 to 1933 — the Centennial Minimum).

It’s tracking weaker than those, too.







At least to my mind, SC25 is playing out almost EXACTLY as expected. It has always been my contention that SC26 will be the cycle most likely to drive us down into the true depths of a Grand Solar Minimum.

SC26 takes us into the 2030s, a decade modern civilization will do well to make it to at this rate. I worry that even if we haven’t brought about our own demise by then, that a powerful solar flare might have done the job for us (the biggest threat from which is during the ramp-up of SC25, so now through 2024-25).



Global Cooling Is Undeniable…

…however, the prevaricators within the AGW Party will of course sidestep this "issue" and instead continue to use localized heatwaves and droughts (that have historically and periodically ALWAYS occurred) to support their lie.

If you believe in ‘global heating,’ ‘climate broiling,’ ‘Terra-Firma Toasting’ –or whatever the hell you want to label it– then you are part of a grandiose political scam. You are doing harm to society and to our modern civilization. And although you think you’re Earth’s savior (because that’s how they get you), remember that “the road to hell is paved with good intentions,” and that all the do-gooders in the world are really just troublemakers.

As the story goes: “kindly let me help you or you’ll drown, said the monkey putting the fish safely up a tree.”

If you aren’t privy to the facts, or worse still, are willfully blind to them, then this is the danger. The virtuous think they know what is best for EVERYBODY, but their belief is based solely on their own narrow viewpoint. This is isn’t virtuousness, this is a destructive rampage, and one orchestrated from on high.

If you believe in AGW –which is just one modern example– and push for extreme planet-reshaping policies, then you are nothing more than a destructive sheep, a useful idiot, and you need to stop enforcing what you think is best on everybody else. Modern science is an indulgence, largely — it is rarely correct, and rarer still should it be used as a tool to scare the masses into such powerfully dangerous measures.

“Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities” — Voltaire.

People should be free to think, permitted to use their own real-world observations to form their own thoughts and opinions; but clearly, this is not the world we live in. Government-funded labs with their endless production-line of dire climate models and projections should not be required to prove a point as obvious as catastrophic anthropogenic global warming claims to be. CAGW’s impacts should be entirely visible by now having been around for some four+ decades: Whenever we step foot outside it should smack us all in the face. Hard. We should be wading through the risen oceans, and baking in the winter sun. But of course, we are not suffering those fates, because they are/were a fabrication, the newest politicized weapon wielded to control and reshape the masses into working as the powers-that-be see fit.

History has shown us time and time again that it takes a tumultuous, undeniable, world-shaking “truth” to awake the hypnotized masses from their manufactured psychosis. Perhaps global cooling will prove that truth.

And on that note, check out what the U.S. is contending with:





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Feb 3 – Feb 19 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Feb 3 – Feb 6 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



And looking further ahead, here’s what the temp models are suggesting mid-Feb could have in store:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Feb 13 – Feb 19 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Stay tuned for updates.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING–in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).





Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be and grow your own.





