Severe Frosts Ravage WA Winter Crop, Study: CO2 from Australia’s Wildfires Offset by Algal Blooms, + Gas Shortages Begin Closing Industry Across Europe

Frosts Harm WA Winter Crop

SEVERE frosts in Western Australia’s central grainbelt and a dry spring have conspired to shave around 700,000 tonnes off the state’s winter crop estimates in the past month, reports graincentral.com.

In its September crop report, the Grain Industry Association of WA (GIWA) is now predicting the state will produce 19.307 million tonnes (Mt) of winter crop, down from the 20.027Mt forecast just a month ago, with further drops expected.

GIWA Board member and report author, Michael Lamond, said the recent frost had shifted attention away from the lack of spring rain. The very cold temperatures experienced in early September will reduce deliveries by growers in the worst hit areas by at least 50 per cent on what was expected prior to the frost events, explained Lamond.

There were also several frost events in late August over a much wider area of WA that has taken the top off crops that were at vulnerable growth stages. As well as this, more recently there were some very cold mornings that will impact grain yields for crops that were flowering in regions away from the worst hit locations.

The full extent of the impact from these frosts will not be evident for a few more weeks yet, but they are expected to be bad.

Furthermore, and as I hinted at in yesterday’s article, a violent buckling of the jet stream is set to divert a brutal Antarctic air mass over the majority of the Australian continent next week, which will of course compound the current frost woes:





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Sept 20 – Sept 25 [tropicaltidbits.com ].



This coming event looks absolutely devastating, record-threatening, in fact — particularly between Sept 20 to Sept 23.

The mercury is on course to nosedive across the vast majority of the country, with many states set to suffer temperature departures as much as 16C below the seasonal average.

Late-season snow will accompany the cold — accumulations that, too, will likely prove record-breaking:





GFS Total Snowfall (cm) Sept 17 – Oct 3 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Also worth nothing, in the lower rainfall regions, the soil profile has also dried out to a point where the capacity for crops to recover from the frost will be limited. The continuing dry conditions are impacting crops in the northern grain growing regions, that were not impacted as much by the frost, and these have lost a lot of potential in the last few weeks.

The worst-case scenario has developed in the northern grain growing regions, points out the graincentral.com article.

Expect further strains on an already tight global grain market.



CO2 from Australia’s Wildfires Offset by Algal Blooms

Most of the carbon dioxide released by Australia’s extreme wildfires of 2019-2020 has already been sucked out of the atmosphere by giant ocean algal blooms that were seeded by the nutrient-rich ash, a new study reveals.

As the vegetation combusted during the Nov 2019 – Jan 2020 wildfires, about 715 million tonnes of carbon dioxide were released into the atmosphere. This led to fears that the fires would be a major contributor to global warming, and ill-informed, fear-mongering articles began peppering mainstream media feeds.

However, new research has now shown that a whopping 80 per cent of this carbon dioxide has been absorbed by ocean algal blooms that began flourishing when iron-rich ash from the fires rained down into the water.

Ash contains iron that can promote growth of microscopic marine algae called phytoplankton, says study author Richard Matear at CSIRO, Australia’s national science research body. As phytoplankton grow, they capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through the process of photosynthesis.

While analyzing data from satellites and floating measurement stations, Matear and his colleagues found that two large phytoplankton colonies –known as algal blooms– grew in regions where ash from the wildfires drifted out to sea.

Based on the rate of growth of the algal blooms and the length of time they existed –about three months– the researchers were able to estimate how much carbon dioxide they removed from the atmosphere.

The two blooms together exceeded the area of Australia. But because they were in the open ocean, they didn’t look like the thick carpets of algae that can grow in coastal regions and harm fish and other creatures, says Matear: “The concentration of phytoplankton is relatively low because the water is deep and cold and well-mixed,” he says.

Since phytoplankton sit at the bottom of the marine food chain, their rapid growth may have boosted other marine life in these areas, but this hasn’t yet been studied, says Matear — in other words, and as was suggested by realists at the time, wildfires are a necessary function of nature, and they aid life far more than they hinder it..

Wildfires used to be considered carbon neutral because the CO2 they released was recaptured through photosynthesis when burnt vegetation grew back. But with climate alarmists now in control of the narrative, the claimed increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires purportedly means that vegetation regrowth won’t be enough to offset the carbon emissions of wildfires.

Science has proved the alarmists wrong, yet again.

The latest study suggests that marine algal blooms are another tool nature can implement to capture wildfire emissions, says Pep Canadell at CSIRO: “It shows a very nice connection between the land and the ocean and how the system tries to balance things out,” he concludes.

Journal reference: Nature, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-03805-8



Gas Shortages Close Industry Across Europe

UK: Record energy prices have forced two fertilizer plants to shut down and brought steel plants to a halt.

The US fertiliser maker CF Industries has halted production at its plants in the north of England because of rocketing gas prices, which have reached successive record highs across Europe in recent weeks.

As reported by theguardian.com, Goldman Sachs, a major commodity trader, warned soaring prices would mean heavy industries across Europe running the risk of blackouts this winter, particularly if freezing temperatures drag into 2022 across Europe and in Asia.

The warning came as UK Steel, the industry’s trade body, said steelmakers were already forced to pause work during peak electricity demand hours due to market prices for power.

The boss of the energy supplier E.ON UK used an interview with the Financial Times to call on the government to help hard-pressed households by moving the cost of supporting renewable energy subsidies from energy bills to general taxation.

In Spain, the government plans to claw back €3bn (£2.6bn) from energy generator profits, and put in place tax breaks for consumers, in order to stem the economic contagion of runaway energy prices. In France, Macron and his stooges are considering plans for direct subsidies for energy payments. While Greece has amassed a €150m rescue fund to cut all consumer bills.







Energy prices have rocketed across Europe owing to a global boom in gas demand following a historically cold winter that depleted gas storage facilities. There has also been trouble importing gas from Norway and Russia which has cut its exports to Europe in recent months — no doubt a political play.

The gas price hike has proven particularly difficult for the UK because it relies heavily on gas-fired power plants, and increasingly of failing renewables. This year, some of the lowest summertime wind speeds since 1961 have led to the nation’s wind farms being largely redundant.

Compounding the UK’s energy woes comes the news this week that one of its biggest power cables responsible for importing electricity from France would be forced to shut until late March after a fire at a converter station in Kent. The cable shutdown means the UK will rely even more heavily on electricity generated domestically by gas-fired power plants, and on coal plants that have already raked in record payments in order to keep the lights on.







The situation threatens to drive millions more Europeans into fuel poverty as failing renewables, poor planning, and what appears to be the controlled demolition of western society continues.

UK Steel said at current electricity prices it was already impossible for steel producers to be profitable at certain times of day or night and urged the government and the regulator to intervene: “The government must be prepared to take action as this situation continues,” said Gareth Stace, the group’s director general. “Electricity prices increase in the winter months, therefore the situation gets more urgent each and every day.”

The day we realists feared is perilously close.

A dismantling of capitalism is in play, under the guise of “saving the planet”.

Resist it — do not rely on the system.

Instead, run for the hills — become self-sufficient.

Time is short.





The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





