Things have cooled down significantly across British Columbia of late; so much so in fact, that SNOW has been falling on the Coquihalla and over the province’s Interior ski hills — a stark flip-flop from the heatwave of June.

Lisa Erven, Environment Canada meteorologist, said the cold temperatures at the end of August resulted in rare summer flurries settling in Silver Star, Whistler and parts of the Okanagan Connector.

“It certainly is a cold weather pattern for August and it does happen from time to time that we have these cold upper lows moving through and this is what happens,” Erven said, in an attempt to brush off the event.

Though she does end with this: “It is a bit of a shock that fall might be arriving.”





Silver Star Mountain Resort (Facebook).

Silver Star Mountain Resort, Tuesday morning ( castanet.net ).

SilverStar Mountain Resort (Facebook).



Official weather bodies, with their MSM lapdogs in tow, were all too keen to make the early-summer heat and wildfires front page news, but where are they now, as rare late-summer snow rolls in? These ‘crickets’ serve as further examples of cherry-picking and absurd obfuscation, yet the masses are still falling for it…

The Anthropogenic Global Warming theory is no better at explaining the summer heat than it is the summer snow, but the AGW theory is hamstrung by politics, it isn’t based in science. If it was the intellectual and practical activity encompassing the systematic study of the structure and behavior of the physical and natural world through observation and experiment, it would have been dropped many, many moons ago — the hypotheses (to call it a theory has always been generous) has failed at every turn, and it is an inconvenient truth that each and every tipping point deadline of the past 4+ decades has uneventfully passed us by.

Rising atmospheric carbon dioxide levels are not the cause of global warming — I can state this with confidence because global average temperatures are no longer rising in line with CO2. In fact, temps aren’t rising at all anymore, they have actually dropped off a cliff since 2016–down some 0.7C in that time.

The Sun is at the heart of British Columbia’s summer flip-flopping, and, logically, is the driver of Earth’s climate as a whole — a determined propaganda campaign is the only reason this statement is controversial.

Low solar activity weakens the jet streams, and the Sun has been suffering its lowest output in more than a century — these are two indisputable facts, btw. When solar activity is HIGH, the jet stream is tight and stable and follows somewhat of a straight path. But when solar activity is LOW, that meandering band of air flowing 6 miles above our heads becomes weak and wavy, it effectively buckles which diverts frigid Polar air to atypically low latitudes and replaces it with warmer tropical air.

The jet stream reverts from a “Zonal” flow to a “Meridional” flow and, depending on which side of the jet stream you’re on, you’re either in for a spell of unseasonably cold or hot weather and/or a period of unusually dry or wet conditions.







This flip-flopping (aka swing between extremes) has been long-predicted by those studying the Sun, and it is one forecast to intensify as the Grand Solar Minimum continues its deepening.

Overall, Earths temperature trends cooler during prolonged bouts of reduced solar activity; however, in line with the pronounced and exaggerated buckling of the jet stream, violent heatwaves, droughts, flooding events, and intense freezes are all to be expected, and are all possible within the exact same region, too.

A further note on flooding: Also added to the mix during times of ‘solar hibernation’ is the influx of Cosmic Rays — CRs result in increased cloud nucleation, which in turn leads to 1) global cooling (clouds act as Earth’s sunshade, and 2) localized flooding events (for more on that, click HERE).

The Sun entering a historic state of low activity occurring simultaneously with the changes in our climate are not coincidental. And this is honestly just the very beginning, we haven’t seen anything yet — but the upshot of this climate deterioration is about to smack the global population square in the face.

Europe can expect gas shortages this winter given the depletion of supplies during the record cold and long winter of 2020-21–in conjunction with rising carbon taxes, the shortfalls of renewable energy, and fracking bans (more on that HERE).

North America, too, should brace for energy shortages with fierce polar outbreaks an inevitability–last February in Texas will seem a mere taster.

And the world as a whole should prepare for higher food prices, with the likes of grain and coffee the first to be hit.

These aren’t pie in the sky predictions. Shortfalls in the global economy have already begun — even the MSM are reporting on them, in their roundabout, obfuscating way.

And let’s not forget the impending financial collapse…

Michael Burry, of ‘Big Short’ fame, is calling for not only the collapse of the stock markets, but for the fall of America. And he has put his money where is mouth is, betting around a billion dollars that irresponsible injecting of stimulus will drive up inflation.

Burry foresees a situation developing that is strikingly similar to Germany’s Wiemar Republic in the early 1920s, and he expects EVERYTHING (stocks, gold, crypto, etc.) to go the same way, falling by as much as 96%, soon.

Burry had the authorities so concerned by his apocalyptic outlook that they banned him from tweeting about his bet, and forced him to delete all previous tweets on the subject — Burry’s “mother of all crashes” rhetoric had the powers-that-be seriously rattled.

But to offer some balance here, on the other side of the coin you have the likes of Bill Ackman who is calling for the continuation of the bull run. You also have Cathie Wood –largely underrated imo– who has made a lot of money during in the bull run to date (admittedly not a particularly hard feat), but Wood isn’t blind to the problems in the economy. Her concerns differ to Burry’s, though — instead of inflation, Wood is worried about deflation (a scenario which can be just as bad for an economy).

But however it happens, the narrative now appears to preparing us all for a ‘Great Reset’.

Exactly what form it takes and when it begins is still anyone’s guess. But don’t fall yourself into dreams of an endless bull run, that “mother of all crashes” is coming. After all, the markets, like the climate, are cyclic, never linear…





Taking the sun seriously



The following article is written by Dr. Jay Lehr, and was originally published on cfact.com, August 29, 2021.





Here in the United States science has been subordinated to the whims and desires of politicians. The 6th Assessment Report (AR6) on climate change from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change stands as complete proof of that statement. It really contains no science just fabrications to support the leftist desire to enslave the world by eliminating inexpensive prolific fossil fuel energy. Energy which has raised the developed world to a standard of living never imagined a century ago. Energy which the Clear Energy Alliance calls TECHMAPS because we must understand it supplies the world with Transportation, Electricity, Cooking, Heating/cooling, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Products and Sanitation.

First we had the global warming frenzy, but when temperatures did not rise it became Climate Change because of course it is always changing. I went to school in Connecticut where they said if you don’t like the climate wait ten minutes. Scientists who did not go along with fraudulent doomsday scenarios found their grants dry up and their jobs in jeopardy. Politicizing science is not new. Hitler and Stalin were experts at it to the detriment of their unfortunate populations.

Now in the face of the leftist onslaught of another IPCC propaganda report, 23 serious ethical and courageous scientists set aside their regular research to produce a fair and balanced review on the topic of sun-climate connections. Their collective goal was to right an amazing wrong promoted for decades by the United Nations. That wrong, as incredible as it may seem is the lie that the Sun plays no significant role in the changes in the Earth’s climate.

The quest to understand how the Earth’s climate is connected to the Sun is one of the oldest science subjects studied by the ancient Greeks and Chinese. This paper blows open the mystery and explains why it has been difficult to make true scientific advances. This left questions the UN IPCC were happy to answer with politically motivated lies.

The group are experts in the fields of solar physics and climate science located in 14 different countries. The paper appears in Research in Astronomy and Astrophysics. It is the most comprehensive paper to date analyzing the 16 most prominent published solar output datasets including those used by the IPCC.

To begin they make it clear that UN evaluations of climate are based on no substantial physical evidence, but only the mathematical models that by now all readers have heard of though likely are yet to understand. This writer fully understands this problem as working with such models since 1960 it took me a long while not to recognize a model as a physical representation of something real. In fact mathematical models are representation of physical systems used primarily to try and understand how a physical system MIGHT work. No intelligent scientist would endanger a nations economic system based on a mathematical equation that has never included even a fraction of the variables that impact Earth’s climate. The 23 scientists, who are named at the end of this article all know this and it is why they so passionately took up this challenge to help the citizens of the world who have been so terribly misled.

Two of the authors in particular, Gregory Henry and Willie Soon of the US have studied more than 300 stars, similar to our Sun, for three decades. They have observed as the stars age, their rotation slows, their magnetic activity and brightness variability decrease. Such changes would surely affect changes in climate in their planetary systems as they no doubt have in our own.

Paleoclimate evidence has long informed us of large natural variations of local, regional and hemispheric climate on scales of decades and centuries. The research of this team along with common sense of our readers indicate that Earth’s climate is determined by natural variations of radiation emitted by our Sun. These variations are a result of Earth-Sun geometry changes resulting from our planets rotational and orbital changes.

We have seen these changes to be synchronized with known past climate changes.

The IPCC is mandated to find a consensus on the causes of climate change. However, science doesn’t work by a consensus. In fact science thrives when scientists disagree and they investigate the reasons for disagreement. The IPCC has now for decades hampered the opportunity for progress by requiring amazingly false agreements. Their executive body eliminates material from the their reports that call into question the reports consistently false conclusions.

Richard Willson, a co-author in charge of NASA’s Sun monitoring efforts said “contrary to the findings of the IPCC, scientific observations, in recent decades, have demonstrated that there is no climate change crisis. The concept that devolved into the failed CO2 anthropogenic global warming hypothesis is based on the flawed predictions of imprecise 1980s, vintage, global circulation models that have failed to match observational data both since and prior to their fabrication.”

The paper I have described for our Cfact readers is 72 pages in length containing 18 figures , 2 tables and 544 references. Each of the co-authors has different scientific opinions on many of the issues discussed and rather trying to reach the unscientific consensus they want the readers to be able to draw there own conclusions or beliefs. The consensus, however, that rises to the forefront of its own accord is the complete lack of validity to years of IPCC conclusions and predictions.

Note: The full citation for the paper described here is: R.Connolly, W.Soon, M.Connolly, S. Baliunas, J. Berglund, C.J. Butler, R.G. Coinco, A.G. Elias, V.M. Fedorov, H. Harde, G.W. Henry, D.V. Hoyt, O. Humlum, D.R. Legates,S. Luning, N.Scafetta, J.-E. Solheim,L. Szarka, H. van Loon, V.M. Velasco Herrera, R.C. Wilson, H. Yan, and W. Zhang (2021) How much has the Sun influenced Northern Hemisphere temperature trends? An ongoing debate. Research in Astronomy and Astrophysics, doi: 10.1088/1674-4527/21/6/131







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





