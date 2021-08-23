“Freedoms Curtailed”, Antarctic Front Blasts Argentina with 6.6ft of Snow, + Meteorologists say Autumn has “Already Begun” in parts of Europe
The average temperature of planet Earth is cooling, not warming — and if the ‘climate sciences’ hadn’t been so utterly corrupted by the powers that be, this fact would be openly reported on, known by all, and freely discussed.
However, we don’t live in a word with open reporting , knowledge, and free discussion; instead, we exist in a paradigm of fear and control, where global governments –working under the unseen umbrella of global governance— have used the pandemic to enforce new powers, with many now working to make coronavirus laws permanent.
See: the climate lockdowns are coming, “for the good of the planet”.
During the pandemic, a total of 32 countries have used militaries of military ordances to enforce rules. To monitor rule-breakers, 22 countries have used surveillance drones. Facial recognition programs have been expanded, internet censorship has occurred in 28 countries, and full internet shutdowns in 13. Also, at least 120 contact-tracing apps are in use across 71 states, and 60 other digital contact-tracing measures have been used across 38 countries.
These statistics were reported by Luke Kemp, research associate at the Center for the Study of Existential Risk at the University of Cambridge, in a BBC Future article.
The global populations’ state of fear was heightened during the pandemic: fear that was 1) orchestrated by the elites, 2) perpetuated by the MSM, and then 3) used as an excuse to usher in new Draconian powers through the back door. This is a classic tactic, used by governments for time-immemorial: during heightened senses of fear and stress –often completely manufactured– new powers can be successfully attained. As Pavlov said, if you want to condition people, condition them under stress.
We the people have sure been put under stress these past two years; and coincidentally, our freedoms have been curtailed during the same period. We have been conditioned to accept these news measures because “the government is here to help us in times of crisis”–at least that’s what we’re led to believe; however, the data on that actually reveals quite a different story.
There is no evidence to support the effectiveness of mass surveillance in combating viruses or terrorists (the latter being the number one excuse for the introduction of new Draconian powers prior to COVID), yet surveillance remains the go-to response when “disaster’ strikes.
A recent review of the effectiveness of COVID-19 response measures published in Nature Human Behavior ranked police and army interventions, surveillance, and the activation of an emergency response at the bottom of surveyed measures. But this isn’t surprising — if you haven’t twigged already, emergency powers are used to benefit governments rather than save lives.
As pointed out in that Luke Kemp article, one study of disasters and the use of constitutional emergency provisions found that the move powers given to the executive, the higher the body count. And countries with already heavy suppression of media freedom used coronavirus as an opportunity to intensify their censorial efforts.
But this is bottom line, let this sink in–I’ll put it in bold and everything: as one recent study found, 87% of the global population is now living in countries which can be considered “repressed”, “closed,” or “obstructed”.
We should consider this outrageous.
We are living, today, in global totalitarianism.
But very few seem recognize it as such.
This is slippery slope…
Antarctic Front Blasts Argentina with 6.6ft of Snow
A severe winter storm has delivered high winds and blizzards to the higher elevations of Argentina over the weekend. A a result, many regions have been put on “heavy snowfall” alerts, and many more roads and passes have been blocked.
Across the province of Neuquén –most notably in the towns Caviahue, Copahue and Cajón Chico— temperatures plunged to -20C (-4F) with the wind chill driving the mercury even lower.
With regards to the snow, Hugo Volpe, mayor of the region, said: “We have 70cm (2.3ft) in the entire center of Caviahue. It began at night with intermittent snowfalls and increased throughout the day.”
At the height of the storm, “visibility was not good,” continued Volpe.
Vehicles in and around the town reportedly saw their brake systems freeze due to the exceptional cold.
A string of stranded cars soon blocked the roads. Thankfully though, all of the occupants were successfully evacuated.
“On the hill there must be 50cm (1.64ft) snow,” added Volpe.
“In the intermediate zone it must be 75cm (2.46ft), and one meter (3.3ft) at the top.”
Volpe also noted it was impossible to access Copahue, where the snow depth “must be above two meters (6.6ft)”.
The cold is set to further ravage alread decimated crops.
And the story is similar in neighboring Brazil, too.
After enduring the worst drought in nearly a century followed by a prolonged bouts of record-breaking cold temperatures, areas within Brazil’s farming belt are braced for further adversity as the La Niña weather phenomenon threatens to bring more adverse conditions later this year, reports ft.com.
In the small mountain town of Caconde in São Paulo state, third-generation coffee grower Ademar Pereira, 44, estimates that half of this year’s crop will be lost because many of the shrubs on his family’s modest plantation have succumbed to the freeze.
“It was already going to be a very small harvest. And with the frost, it got worse,” he said.
“There are lots of people who’ve lost everything.”
Brazil is an agricultural powerhouse and a leading exporter of commodities including corn, sugar, orange juice and meat, but this year’s weather disruptions have led to soaring prices for coffee and sugar on international markets while giving bullish corn traders further fuel, continues the ft.com article.
“Brazil is such a large exporter, especially of coffee and sugar, whatever happens in the country impacts the markets,” said Kona Haque, analyst at traders ED&F Man. The South American nation is the world’s largest producer and exporter of coffee, and initial estimates of production losses for next year’s crop could be 50 per cent of previous forecasts, pushing up prices.
Meteorologists say Autumn has “Already Begun” in parts of Europe
We’re still in August, yet autumn has already begun in some areas of Europe, including Latvia, according to meteorologists.
Arctic air masses will continue to invade northern/central Europe this week, reports bnn-news.com, bringing fall-like cold snaps.
This is according to the Latvian State Environment, Geology and Meteorology Center, and is backed-up by the latest GFS runs:
Aug 26:
Aug 27:
Looking further ahead -admittedly into the unreliable time-frame– things then take a turn for the colder as the calendar flips to September — temperature departures of as much as 12C below the seasonal average are expected across a significant portion of the continent.
Sept 6:
Shortening growing seasons are to be expected during prolonged bouts of low solar activity — and this is exactly what we’ve been seeing over the past few years, and across both hemispheres, too.
Planet Earth is cooling in line with the intensifying Grand Solar Minimum, and in a society where truth is censored and lies aligning with totalitarian agendas are perpetuated, don’t expect your nation’s government to warn you of this impending reality anytime soon — it is not in their best interest to have an informed public. Therefore, you’ll have to rely on your own ability to think critically when information passes in front of you–a skill the masses lack, due in part to the successful ‘dumbing down’ of society via the schooling system.
One of the main fallacies doing the rounds, and one that many even within the critical thinking camp fall for, is that in a time of crisis is it our fellow man that is our biggest threat. But this isn’t the case, and is instead yet another excuse perpetuated by governments in order to justify the implementation of Draconian powers during emergencies.
In reality, we do better on our own, and the data supports this — it has been shown that we peasants simply ‘get on with it’ and successfully form new orders and structures to cope with whatever changing reality the emergency delivers. Yes, some people are dicks, and they will always be dicks; but overall, we humans –though still a primitive bunch– do posses the skills and inclination to work together in a crisis. Again, despite the narrative, the data reveals that in times of trouble we humans actually do far better WITHOUT government intervention than with it–intervention increases that body count. And as a simple example: if a desperate, starving family arrived at your door, it is instinctively within your nature –no matter how much of a stickler you may be– to help in whatever way you can; you would warm them, and feed them — and it is this that is the overriding spirit within all of us, though it is one seldom noted.
And this brings me onto my final point: work hard to get yourself into that better position now so that you will have an abundance to share with others when the ‘real’ SHTF.
Start preparing, today.
Don’t be that family in need.
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.
