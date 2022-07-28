Following Its 2-Day Heatwave, The UK Suffers Unusual July Chills (2.9C/37.2F); Summer Snow Sweeps Alaska; + Fresh Fertilizer Cuts In Canada And Germany Spark The Latest ‘Awakening’
My apologies, but, at least for now, all new Electroverse articles will only be posted on the new site electroverse.co due to technical and censorship issues.
The domain electroverse.net is under constant attack and the server is often going down.
Please read today’s article on the new site:
Thank you for your understanding.
Best,
Cap