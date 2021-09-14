Finland sees First Flakes of the Season, La Niña Update, + They’re Resurrecting Woolly Mammoths “To Stop Climate Change”

Finland sees First Flakes of the Season

The first ice crystals of the season fell in Finnish Lapland on Monday, reports yle.fi.

Totals of 2cm (0.8 inches) covered the village of Näkkälä in Enontekiö, northwest Lapland on Monday morning, September 13:





Northern Finland: Snow in Enontekiö Monday morning not officially first snow yet.

However, because of the way the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) documents snowfall, Monday’s flakes don’t officially qualify as the first of the season as they occurred after 9AM.

I couldn’t find the exact reason as to why this is — the closet I got is the this statement on the FMI’s website: “In Finland, the first snow cover is considered to have happened on the day when there is measurable snow in the morning observation (06 UTC).”

I did find this interesting graphic, which depicts ‘the average date of first snow cover (1981-2010)’:







The snow wasn’t confined to Näkkälä, either.

It also snowed in and around Rovaniemi, the capital city of Lapland:









La Niña Update

A moderate to strong La Niña event is expected influence the upcoming winter season across the Northern Hemisphere.

La Niña winters typically result in colder and snowier than normal conditions across the majority of NH land masses.

With a La Niña strengthening in the Pacific, the U.S. Climate Prediction Center is expecting a good chance of above-average precipitation for the winter months, especially west of the Continental Divide, which, more often than not, will fall as snow.

A similar situation happened just a few years ago, after the sizzling summer of 2017, a weak to moderate La Niña developed for the winter of 2017-18. In Montana, for example, mountain snowpack generally ended up well-above average by the end of that winter, with many of the state’s mountains standing at around 150% of normal snow water equivalent.

We should expect a similar setup this season, only worse given that we’ve had an additional 4 years of low solar activity-induced cooling — global average temperatures are down approx. 0.3C from 2017 levels, and are forecast to fall back below baseline before 2021 is through…







…this is expected to lead to even colder lows and heavier snows.

Prepare.





They’re Resurrecting Woolly Mammoths “To Stop Climate Change”

A new company has been launched with the aim of restoring woolly mammoths to the Arctic tundra in order to save the planet from catastrophic global warming.

I had hoped this was a prank, perhaps a late April-fools joke. Depressing though, it appears 100% real…

Harvard geneticist George Church and tech entrepreneur Ben Lamm are starting a company called “Colossal”. The marketing and media hype surrounding the venture would have you believe they’re going to “de-extinct” the woolly mammoth, and become our planet’s saviors.

The plan, according to the company’s website, is to splice African elephant DNA with recovered mammoth DNA in order to create a hybrid creature that’s resistant to herpes and capable of surviving in extreme cold temperatures.

After that, the next step is to let them breed in wild Siberia where, over time, they’ll poop all over the place and trample the ground so much that fresh grass begins to grow through the arctic tundra.

Eventually, says the BS press release, the grass that grows beneath the giant woolly feet of these majestic beasts will trap enough harmful gasses that it’ll reverse our planet’s catastrophic climate crisis.

Wow.

This is where scaring the younger generation into thinking the planet is ending gets you.

Ben Lamm is 39 years old, and for the entirely of those 39 years all he’s heard from the mainstream education system and media is that, ultimately, the human race is facing extinction due to rising atmospheric carbon dioxide levels.

Lamm’s mind likely went to some dark places.

And, ironically, bringing back a species which suffered its own climatic extinction event of the past struck him as the solution.





Ben Lamm (left), with geneticist George Church.



Lamm strikes me as insane. However, his past businesses have involved creating artificial intelligence products for Big Tech firms like Apple, Twitter, as well as NASA. This means his new venture likely already has their backing, which in turn would suggest that no one is going to stop him (one one is more powerful than Big Tech).

Yet it stands that this is one of the most ludicrous and potentially dangerous endeavors I’ve read about in the name of saving the world from a completely fabricated threat, and it makes the likes of those placard brandishing hippies of Extinction Rebellion look utterly benign.

The rich feel entitled to change the order of things — to play god. Attempting to colonize Mars is one thing, but seeing the likes of Bill Gates firing sky-dimming chalk into the atmosphere, or breeding ‘vaccine mosquitoes’ to be released on an unsuspecting public are something else entirely.

This latest affront to nature is both 1) completely needless — there is no climate crisis, and 2) risks upsetting the natural order of things in the Arctic — these mindless, ignorant & ill-informed elites have no idea of the full ramifications, but I don’t think they give two shakes of a mammoths tale, either.





What could possibly go wrong…?



On the plus side though, at least our woolly friends should feel right at home with the looming climate reality…

The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





