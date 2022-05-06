All Of Finland Drops Below Zero, As Anomalous Cold Persists In Europe; + Fields Remain Unplanted On Vancouver Island, Similar Picture Across North America

All Of Finland Drops Below Zero…

It may be May, but unusually low temperatures are persisting across the majority of Europe.

On Wednesday, May 4, the whole of Finland dropped below freezing — a rare feat for the fifth month of the year.

Records were slain, too: the Saariselkä Tourist center, for example, logged -15.3C (4.4F) — a new record low for May.





Another cold morning in Finland. Frost all over the country.



Most exceptionally, -15.3°C recorded in Saariselkä Tourist centre is a new May cold record for the station. pic.twitter.com/ai7gmAQ6hy — Mika Rantanen (@mikarantane) May 4, 2022



…As Anomalous Cold Persists In Europe

Europe’s early-May freeze is chasing what was an anomalously cold April.

Adding to the nations highlighted in yesterday’s article, below is the data for Germany, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland.

Starting with Germany, April 2022 had an average temperature of just 7.8C, which is -1.2C below the multidecadal average.

Nearby Slovakia also suffered a very cold April, registering a negative temperature anomaly of -2.1C:





The temperature in April in Slovakia was 2.1 °C below the 1991-2020 average, it means it was cold/very cold month.

The avg. precipitation varied from dry in the West to wet in a few stations in Central and Eastern Slovakiahttps://t.co/OX0OCpqxav pic.twitter.com/0xnwWFAmuL — Zdenek Nejedly (@ZdenekNejedly) May 2, 2022



April 2022 in Hungary was also exceptionally cold. The nation’s average temperature was 9.4C, which is 2C below the norm.

This made it two consecutive Aprils with an average temperature of sub-10C — the last time that occurred was back in 1981-82. Recurring frosts prevailed throughout April, hampering planting efforts, and it also snowed on the Hungarian plains, which is rare.





After last year’s exceptionally cool April, this year didn’t bring much warmer weather in Hungary either. The national average temperature in April 2022 was only 9.4 °C according to preliminary data, which is 2 °C below the 1991-2020 average.https://t.co/ph4EmA7g5d pic.twitter.com/anLztosvEp — Zdenek Nejedly (@ZdenekNejedly) May 2, 2022



And lastly -for now- Poland also suffered a very cold April.

Temperature anomaly finished at 1.97C below the multidecadal norm:







Fields Remain Unplanted On Vancouver Island…

Many fields across Vancouver Island remain waterlogged and unplanted.

“It’s definitely been a wet spring. Wet and cold,” said Brian McCormick of Clever Crow Farm in Black Creek.

“We’ve had some cold and wet springs before,” continued McCormick,” but I’ve always managed to be able to get a couple of days where I can get some prep done but this year I haven’t been able to do anything.”

In nearby Courtenay, Gerry McClintock’s berry crops are weeks behind schedule, while his main business, 180 water buffalo are still cooped up in barns. They should’ve been out in the fields of grass long ago, lamented McClintock.

“I’ve been farming for 34 years and I can’t remember any time that it’s been this wet and cold for this long,” said McClintock. “As a result of the weather, we are out of feed so we are buying feed and we’re just about out of bedding so yeah it hasn’t been the greatest spring.”

Grapes are also suffering badly. Layne Robert Craig, Co-Owner of 40 Knot Winery near Comox, said his vines are only beginning to bud now, weeks behind schedule. Compounding the issue, most farmers haven’t even been able to fertilize this spring due global shortages (more on that below).



…Similar Picture Across North America

This is the story playing across Canada and the U.S.–and indeed much of the planet.

Delving deeper into the U.S. figures, there are NINE grain and oilseed commodities with tight ending stocks.

“This is truly historic,” tweeted commodity broker @naomiblohm, who added that “a bumper crop is needed for corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, cotton, canola, sorghum and barley” for stockpiles to recover:







Unfortunately, planting delays are mounting in many key productions states (see map below).

There is still hope that enough corn -for example- can be planted, but with each passing ‘plantless’ day the yield potential is being be negatively affected. And it stands, if the seeds aren’t in the field by the third week of May, its all-but game-over.







Adding to these mounting planting delays are the lack of inputs for the farmers — they simply aren’t there. That’s fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides. Nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (fertilizers) are key to producing food. Without them the yield is severely reduced. Likewise with herbicides/pesticide, without these inputs our modern chemical-dependent agriculture is doomed to fail. Upshot: food shortages and the risk of famine.

Use this weekend to take back your family’s food security.

Throw some seeds in the ground and beginning attaining your own yield. Now. Heirloom seeds, good soil, water… and time — don’t let the latter be your downfall. Start planting before the system collapses, before the digital ration cards are issued, before they have you over a barrel and signing away whatever freedoms your have left in return for a loaf of bread.







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.

