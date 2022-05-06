All Of Finland Drops Below Zero, As Anomalous Cold Persists In Europe; + Fields Remain Unplanted On Vancouver Island, Similar Picture Across North America
All Of Finland Drops Below Zero…
It may be May, but unusually low temperatures are persisting across the majority of Europe.
On Wednesday, May 4, the whole of Finland dropped below freezing — a rare feat for the fifth month of the year.
Records were slain, too: the Saariselkä Tourist center, for example, logged -15.3C (4.4F) — a new record low for May.
…As Anomalous Cold Persists In Europe
Europe’s early-May freeze is chasing what was an anomalously cold April.
Adding to the nations highlighted in yesterday’s article, below is the data for Germany, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland.
Starting with Germany, April 2022 had an average temperature of just 7.8C, which is -1.2C below the multidecadal average.
Nearby Slovakia also suffered a very cold April, registering a negative temperature anomaly of -2.1C:
April 2022 in Hungary was also exceptionally cold. The nation’s average temperature was 9.4C, which is 2C below the norm.
This made it two consecutive Aprils with an average temperature of sub-10C — the last time that occurred was back in 1981-82. Recurring frosts prevailed throughout April, hampering planting efforts, and it also snowed on the Hungarian plains, which is rare.
And lastly -for now- Poland also suffered a very cold April.
Temperature anomaly finished at 1.97C below the multidecadal norm:
Fields Remain Unplanted On Vancouver Island…
Many fields across Vancouver Island remain waterlogged and unplanted.
“It’s definitely been a wet spring. Wet and cold,” said Brian McCormick of Clever Crow Farm in Black Creek.
“We’ve had some cold and wet springs before,” continued McCormick,” but I’ve always managed to be able to get a couple of days where I can get some prep done but this year I haven’t been able to do anything.”
In nearby Courtenay, Gerry McClintock’s berry crops are weeks behind schedule, while his main business, 180 water buffalo are still cooped up in barns. They should’ve been out in the fields of grass long ago, lamented McClintock.
“I’ve been farming for 34 years and I can’t remember any time that it’s been this wet and cold for this long,” said McClintock. “As a result of the weather, we are out of feed so we are buying feed and we’re just about out of bedding so yeah it hasn’t been the greatest spring.”
Grapes are also suffering badly. Layne Robert Craig, Co-Owner of 40 Knot Winery near Comox, said his vines are only beginning to bud now, weeks behind schedule. Compounding the issue, most farmers haven’t even been able to fertilize this spring due global shortages (more on that below).
…Similar Picture Across North America
This is the story playing across Canada and the U.S.–and indeed much of the planet.
Delving deeper into the U.S. figures, there are NINE grain and oilseed commodities with tight ending stocks.
“This is truly historic,” tweeted commodity broker @naomiblohm, who added that “a bumper crop is needed for corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, cotton, canola, sorghum and barley” for stockpiles to recover:
Unfortunately, planting delays are mounting in many key productions states (see map below).
There is still hope that enough corn -for example- can be planted, but with each passing ‘plantless’ day the yield potential is being be negatively affected. And it stands, if the seeds aren’t in the field by the third week of May, its all-but game-over.
Adding to these mounting planting delays are the lack of inputs for the farmers — they simply aren’t there. That’s fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides. Nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (fertilizers) are key to producing food. Without them the yield is severely reduced. Likewise with herbicides/pesticide, without these inputs our modern chemical-dependent agriculture is doomed to fail. Upshot: food shortages and the risk of famine.
Use this weekend to take back your family’s food security.
Throw some seeds in the ground and beginning attaining your own yield. Now. Heirloom seeds, good soil, water… and time — don’t let the latter be your downfall. Start planting before the system collapses, before the digital ration cards are issued, before they have you over a barrel and signing away whatever freedoms your have left in return for a loaf of bread.
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre). Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.
Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers, while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions (and have now restricted my access). And most recently, the CCDH has stripped the website of its advertising.
So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email. And also consider becoming a Patron or donating via Paypal (buttons located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile). The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.
Any way you can, help me spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.
8 Thoughts to “All Of Finland Drops Below Zero, As Anomalous Cold Persists In Europe; + Fields Remain Unplanted On Vancouver Island, Similar Picture Across North America”
Thank you Cap for the news from Finland. We have lots of snow in Lappland still but here in south it is gone.. some still in northern shady äslopes. Last year I recorded here in 61 N. latitude last frost night in the middle of May and first was 4th of September making total growing season about 110 days long.
This winter was harash. Autumn sown winter wheat is almost completely lost because of icy heavy snow and deep frost. Frost is not melted yet in my neighbourhood. Spring cultivation and sowing will be late this year. Hopefully first frost date will be later than last year.. otherwise we are in trouble.
Here in Denmark we are having an uncommon drought. Haven’t had rain for a ver long time. I went to the countryside yesterday and saw a lot of artificial watering going on. Never seen that in spring only in really hot summers.
I guess Cap is right about the digital rationing cards this year or next. Corona got people used to this kind of control and in a way it makes sense that TPTB starts off with health and moves onto food and internet access so they can establish a social credit score and decide how large rations can get.
Saw that WEF and UN signed an agreement to accelerate their 2030 plans whatever democratic mandate WEF as to do that. At the same time, it gets harder and more surreal to read newspapers, so biased and propagandistic that I am truly amazed and frightened at the same time, realising the vast majority eats it as the gospel of truth.
I really worry about the next 8 years and what comes afterwards. I am seriously contemplating migrating south. Mostly for the ability to be energy selfsufficient but also because of better food security. Just have to find the right place that’s not too hot in summer
Looking at the Hungary graph this is the fastest biggest drop on record.
In four years the temp dropped the largest drop on the chart matching the 1918-1929 drop which took 11 years to get done!!!
The Tipping Point in 2020 has certainly tipped over!!!
The Future looks COLD!
DS (Not BS, that’s my cousin in Nashville)
UK and Denmark should really look at greenhouses warmed by geothermal heat. This is fairly simple to implement prior to greenhouse construction. See link
https://greenhouseinthesnow.com/
Mike from South Central KY here…wet and cold still on May6, 2022.
We FINALLY got ‘dry’ enuf to till and plant taters. Got tomato’s, taters and green peppers in now. Adding carrots, squash, cukes (piklin’) and onions – Green and White. Son wants Watermelon so another…suggestions accepted for good veggies to plane – have 75 acres available (IF you want to plant on a typical Eastern KY hillside!!!).
Cap again…thank you for your hard work Sir.
PLANT not plane…
6 May 2022
Compliments on the recent upgrade to the look of the elctroverse.net e-newsletter email. Font highly readable and generous line spacing effective. Graphics also much improved.
A suggestion: If possible please make the text in the LEAVE A Comment field less faint. My ancient eyesight can hardly make out the text I type. So I draft my text in a test editor and then paste into the LEAVE A COMMENT text field
* * *
* * *
Today I was at my local Subway sandwich shop in Toronto. Another customer remarked that the store was very cold.
I suggested probably because the air conditioning was operating (being programmed to start on a given date), given the May date, when “normally” we would be experiencing our balmy Toronto spring weather.
Another customer remarked on the cold weather we are experiencing so late into spring. I suggested to him that the global warming narrative is now inoperative and that we are entering a new Ice Age. He readily agreed and confirmed that he sees more and more climate cooling reporting in mainstream media. So that’s very good news, indeed
* * *
* * *
I’m proud to be a donor to electroverse.net
Keep up the good work !!
Best Regards,
Steve Petrie
[email protected]
(416) 233-6116
We have friends in India to the west, he is a mining engineer and where they are living has been exceptionally hot. I had a look and India have been keeping records since 1901. This summer was the hottest on record and so will their spring be with temperatures above 40C. Apparently their summer crops have been toasted so a food shortage is likely. So whilst some parts of the northern hemisphere are freezing other parts are in drought or cooking. Is there a correlation? Here in the south west of Australia we have had a wonderful autumn, weather has been beautiful, clear skies mostly and 10-23C , but next week the first of the winter style cold fronts arrives. We have installed the max solar panel/battery system we could fit on our roof and have generated up to 90% of our power needs. We already have a bore and the water is potable so next is rain tanks and re-plumbing the house to get as self-sufficient as possible.