They’re Measuring Snow In The FEET Across The Rocky Mountains, Coldest Early-October Day In [At Least] 125 Years Strikes Seattle, as Historic Cold Keeps China Coal Prices High

They’re Measuring Snow in the FEET Across the Rocky Mountains

The Rocky Mountains have received their first big snowfalls of the season, weeks ahead of schedule.

Since Monday, October 11 parts of Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Utah have received well over 2 feet of early-season snow, with higher elevations receiving much, much more.







Likewise in Colorado, a widespread blast of cold and snow hit this week, with reports of over a foot of powder in the high country.





I-70 eastbound, near the Eisenhower Tunnel, is a mess tonight as drivers brave the first major snowfall in #Colorado. #Denver7 #snow #drivesafe pic.twitter.com/IHtDiYhW2r — Adi Guajardo (@AdiGTV) October 13, 2021



Jen Brill, co-owner of Silverton Mountain Ski Area, said the town of Silverton received about a foot, while the hills received about double that. Silverton’s opening day is currently planned for Dec 30; however, “If it keeps up like this we’re always willing to open up early,” said Brill.

One Colorado ski area is opening this weekend after 14 inches hit its slopes. In a recent Facebook post, Wolf Creek confirmed that its beginner ‘Nova Lift’ would be open on October 16 and 17, weeks earlier than normal.





More than a foot of snow has fallen in Colorado following a severe storm that saw high winds and the first freezing temperatures for much of the region. Weather alerts have been issued across the state and people warned to remain vigilant to thehttps://t.co/0BtwQLgqfX pic.twitter.com/zEkjpUofka — World News (@jnetnon) October 14, 2021



Headed east, South Dakota also experienced its first major snowfall of the season.

A whopping 27 inches fell in parts of the Black Hills, according to the National Weather Service. Residents of Rapid City reported just over three inches. While just outside Rapid City, areas received up to nine inches of snow.

North of the Black Hills, Spearfish saw accumulations of 15 inches throughout the city near the Wyoming border:





10-13-2021 Spearfish, South Dakota – Heavy Snow, Whiteout Conditions, Cars Stuck pic.twitter.com/gEh1dw2rrX — #كابتن_غازي_عبداللطيف (@CaptainGhazi) October 13, 2021

Far from a winter wonderland! I90 still closed from Rapid City to Wyoming. No travel advised in the Northern Black Hills. ⁦@SouthDakotaDOT⁩ plow crews are out but heavy snow and strong winds are hampering their efforts. pic.twitter.com/FYtVkkHt7X — Seaman-RCRegEng (@RapidCityRegEng) October 13, 2021



Looking ahead, a second system –that arrived Wednesday– is expected to last through the weekend.

According to fox6now.com, the front will “easily” drop over a foot of snow in some areas of Wyoming and Colorado.

“Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are currently in effect where snowfall totals of 1 to 2 feet are possible,” said the Weather Prediction Center — these alerts stretch from Utah to Montana.





GFS 2m Temperature Anomalies (C) Oct 14 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Oct 14 – Oct 30 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Coldest Early-October Day In [At Least] 125 Years Strikes Seattle

This week, the Seattle region is experiencing some of its coldest early-fall days in over 125 years.

According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday’s average temperature of 43F marked the coldest day Seattle has ever seen during the first two weeks of October — the previous record was the 43.5F set on Oct 14, 1899 (the Centennial Minimum).

And when the city dipped to 36F early Tuesday morning, that was also the coldest October low in nearly two decades.

Furthermore, Pullman suffered its coldest Oct 13 on record yesterday: a low of 43F beat out the 44F from 1969.

Seattle’s early-season chill marks the latest in a series of extreme weather events in the Puget Sound region in 2021, reports mynorthwest.com: Back on Feb 13, 8.9 inches of snow fell across the region — the snowiest day Seattle had seen in any month in 52 years, and the most it had seen on a February day in almost a century. Additionally, between Feb 12 and Feb 13, the city also saw the most snow over a two-day period in 49 years. In early June, widespread thunderstorms drenched the Puget Sound region, breaking a number of rainfall records. Then three weeks later, a heat wave broke records across Western Washington, with high temperatures everywhere from Bellingham down to Olympia.

And now, the region (as well as the entire western half of the U.S.) is suffering a stark return to the cold — this reality, far from supporting the baseless AGW theory, actually serves as evidence of the swings between extremes we see during bouts historically low solar activity–due to the loss of energy in the jet streams:







The sun is currently experiencing its lowest output in more than a century (an irrefutable fact btw), and projecting forward, a number of climate scientists and astrophysicists have long-suggested that the next cycle (26) will be weaker still, perhaps even non-existence, akin to those during the Maunder Minimum (1645-1715), which in turn will usher in the next Grand Solar Minimum:







Historic Cold Keeps China Coal Prices High

As reported by Reuters, China coal prices held near record highs on Thursday as cold weather swept into the country’s north and power plants stocked up on the fuel to ease an energy crunch that is fueling unprecedented factory gate inflation.

An increasingly concerning power crisis in China –caused primarily by shortages of coal and gas due to a record cold winter of 2020-21 which depleted supplies– has halted production at numerous factories, including many supplying big global brands such as Apple.

The producer price index (PPI) has soared to its highest in at least 25 years, rising 10.7% year-on-year, official Chinese data on Thursday showed.

Cold weather is expected to worsen the situation — and on Wednesday, China’s National Meteorological Center warned that strong northerly winds will drive the average temperature down by as much as 14C across large parts of the country this week.

Already, the three northeastern provinces of Jilin, Heliongjiang and Liaoning along with several regions in northern China including Inner Mongolia and Gansu, have begun winter heating early to cope with the colder-than-normal weather, continues the Reuters article.

In fact, winter is ramping-up early across much of Asia.

Below are the East Asia’s forecast temperature anomalies for today, Oct 14:





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Oct 14 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



And depicted below are those “strong northerly winds” the China Meteorological Department sees approaching — Arctic air is forecast to funnel into the majority of the region and drive temperatures down as much as 16C below seasonal norms:





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Oct 16 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



Stating the obvious, this is bad news for the region — and while Beijing has taken a slew of measures to contain the rise in energy prices, including raising domestic coal output, and the rationing of power at factories, the situation remains dire.

Of late, Beijing had reportedly been trying to reduce its reliance on polluting coal power in favor of cleaner wind, solar and hydro — but this has proven an abject failure, and has only compounded the energy crisis.

“Making sure people are warm and keep businesses running — that’s obvious, of course you need to that,” said Dimitri de Boer, chief China representative with the European environmental consultancy ClientEarth. “Even as an environmentalist you don’t want to get into a situation where you risk turning society against the climate transition. But that should be coupled with deploying renewables as fast as possible, to avoid similar situations in the future.”–Again, we see a brainwashed climate stooge compounding a real-world crisis with ideologically-hamstrung claptrap.

As of Sept 27, more than half of Mainland China had already enforced power consumption cuts:







Moreover, this power crisis isn’t just confined to China — it is global.

From India to Europe, politicians are struggling to understand how the situation could have gotten this bad. But we realists understand all too well: politics bedded those ‘green ideals’ a little too eagerly, followed the AGW Party line a little too closely, and as a result they’ve been burned–not by the anthropogenic global warming boogeyman, but instead by the unfolding of a genuine climatic crisis: global cooling.

These puppets of the elite now find themselves totally unprepared for winter. I’m sure their ‘expert’ climate modelers foretold of milder and milder winters which in turn would translate to a lower heating demand, but now, and as a direct result of this fraudulent faux pas, many ordinary people will be unable to heat their homes this winter, and some, tragically, are going to freeze to death (as we saw in Texas earlier in the year).

Like a nightmare you can’t easily escape, the indoctrinated masses need to forcibly shake themselves off the totalitarian track they’re marching us all down. Their global warming/climate change is propped-up by propaganda, not science — global average temperatures, as measured by the satellites, prove this every day/week/month of the year. And moreover, ALL alarmist predictions of the past 30/40 years have FAILED — literally every single one.





“We’ve got a cold winter dead ahead, and it’s going to be financially painful for people,” said Mark Zandi, Chief Economist with Moody’s Analytics.





And finally, those 25,000+ politicians, climate ‘experts’ and journalists descending on Glasgow for the COP26 have been warned to pack appropriately as the city is expecting a bout of unusually “cold, wet and windy” weather during the event.

The frank admission is contained in official guidance issued to those planning a trip to the global climate summit starting from October 31. The guide reads: “We recommend ensuring delegates bring warm, waterproof clothing to ensure they stay warm and dry when outside.”

This level of stupidity reminds me of last year, when Scotland blamed its failure to meet its carbon emissions targets on “cold weather”:







Further reading:







The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.







Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.





