Fall-Like Arctic Front to Grip much of North America: Snow Forecast for Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado
An unusually cold storm system will move into the Pacific Northwest this week, driving temperatures down some 6C-16C below the seasonal average, and bringing a substantial dusting of summer snow to the mountains.
The latest GFS runs (below) show a mass of Arctic air sinking down from Alaska and Canada, starting today.
Aug 18:
That mass of “blue” and “purple” will intensify and expand southward and eastward into Thursday:
Aug 19:
Where it will then linger well into the weekend:
Aug 20:
Aug 21:
This is something of ‘summer spanner’ in the AGW works.
The MSM has been milking the Pacific Northwest’s heat for all it’s worth in recent weeks. But now, we get to sit back and enjoy them squirm and obfuscate their way through a record-breaking bout of August cold.
Supporting this looming fall-like cool-down is NOAA’s latest 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook.
The outlook, released Sunday from the agency’s Climate Prediction Center, confirms that “colder than normal” conditions will impact a large part of the northern Rockies, including Colorado and Utah. Some places in Montana are expected to see highs only in the 40s over the next few days, with lows in the 30s — such readings would threaten all-time August lows.
And you best take heed when the likes of NOAA are telling you it’s going to get cold. The agency has a provable warm-bias. We all recall their swing and a miss for February, 2021: “A warmer than average month,” was the agency’s official prediction; but in reality, North America suffered its coldest February since the 1980s which in turn led to the deaths of 702 people in Texas alone–many of them likely unprepared due to the false, warm-mongering forecast.
Alaska has already seen substantial summer flurries this week.
Below are shots North Central Alaska on Aug 17, courtesy of @AndySteinWx on Twitter:
That high-latitude snow will track southward with the cold.
Noteworthy totals are forecast to develop across the higher elevations of Montana, Wyoming and Colorado–and while the snow levels are expected to remain high, such widespread summer accumulations are not common.
Below is the latest ‘GFS Total Snowfall’ run.
Note also the healthy early-season totals building above the border, in British Columbia.
Aug 18 – Aug 23:
This looks to be more than just a dusting.
We will likely be measuring totals in the inches across the peaks.
Stay tuned for updates.
Further Reading:
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.
Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse’s reach: Twitter are purging followers while Facebook are labeling posts as “false” and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions.
So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email (the box is located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile).
Please also consider disabling ad blockers for electroverse.net, if you use one.
And/or become a Patron, by clicking here: patreon.com/join/electroverse.
The site receives ZERO funding, and never has.
So any way you can, help us spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.
Grand Solar Minimum + Pole Shift
12 Thoughts to “Fall-Like Arctic Front to Grip much of North America: Snow Forecast for Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado”
That drastic and abrupt separation between the cold front in the west and the warm front in the east says it all: wavy jet stream.
For awhile I have thought that spring, summer and fall would eventually be June, July and August and the rest would be winter. Perhaps that scenario is approaching reality.
Asheville, NC: Devastating torrential rains here, blocked roads, mudslides on I-40 near exit 44-37, roads blocked South Asheville. some power outages for a few hours in my immediate area. People were NOT prepared.
Mother Nature’s wounds are healing.
The averages were severely skewed by the fallout of the 20-plus-year southwest drought.
Weather isn’t isolated to a local area. What happens in one area has affects far, far away.
What looks like an extreme is a correction. There was an extended period of disruption to weather patterns due to human interference.
There is going to be a period of adjustment, and that period already has begun.
The rain and snow need to spread around. The dry areas need to be recharged.
Balance will be restored.
So ?? It’s just a change, from GLOBAL WARMING to CLIMATE CHANGE…
Pay your CARBON TAX peasants & we will fix the Climate …
The peasants are already paying with a lot more than just mere taxes at this point… think “ultimate price”… and not painlessly. So settle down, Daffy… you could probably use a shot [three ways]. Cheers.
I need to rant again.
There have been so many news articles about heavy rainfalls, record-breaking storms, flooding and more that try to conclude that it isn’t going to help the local drought or that it isn’t getting to areas that need it the most. MANY of these articles even plant that notion in the headline.
Why do they expect immediate relief and gratification?
Yo, dummy! Get a clue. Any and all rain is going to help. Any water that gets into the soil and to the roots of vegetation will help.
When rain falls above trees and vegetation, the foliage and stems and trunks are going to slow down the water and funnel it to the roots, and the roots are going to hold onto every drop of water possible.
Any rain that falls on dry, bare ground will soften the hard suface, so that subsequent rainfall can be absorbed into the ground. Where seed is present, there is a chance that the rain will germinate the seed, and the new growth will intercept more rain and funnel the water to its roots.
Nothing was growing! The ground was bare, and now it’s not. The established growth was dehydrated, and now it has more water.
Now that new tree or bush or plant or established plant life will transpire water that it has funneled into the ground and produce more clouds and more rain. Isn’t that what you want? Isn’t more rain what is most needed to end the drought. So why are you complaining?
end rant
By the way, in the last 24 hours there was snow in NE Utah, between Salt Lake City and Vernal.
Montana, Idaho, Washington, Montana, NE Oregon, Colarado (south of Telluride) all had snow in the last 48 hours.
Here’s a perfect example of what provoked my earlier rant:
No. The rain is not going to cure Utah’s drought
https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/no-the-rain-is-not-going-to-cure-utah-e2-80-99s-drought/ar-AANt1Au
Here comes a diatribe.
The water crisis.
Lake Mead and Lake Powell reservoirs are reportedly at record low levels, and a shortage has been declared. Cities have had their water allotments cut. Farmers have had their allotments cut, and they’re even talking about paying farmers not to grow food.
Hasn’t anyone told them that it has been raining buckets in the entire upper and lower Colorado River Basins for almost two months?
Grand Canyon has had flash floods, and Grand Canyon drains straight into Mead. Flagstaff has had historic floods twice in the last week, and north of Flagstaff drains into Grand Canyon. Northern and northeastern parts of Arizona have been getting absolutely soaked, and all of that drains into the Colorado River and the Little Colorado River, which drain into Grand Canyon. Northwest New Mexico has been getting soaked, and that part of the basin drains into the Little Colorado.
Western Colorado has had flash floods, and that part of the basin drains into the upper Colorado River. Utah has had flash floods, and the part of Utah that is part of the Upper Basin drains into Powell or Mead.
The entire Upper Basin has been getting soaked, and that goes into Mead or Powell, which drains into Mead.
I’ve been watching the radar for two months. I’ve seen the heavy accumulations. In the last 24 hours, the entire upper Colorado River had rain. Do you want it to rain continuously over the entire Upper Basin? It just doesn’t work that way.
Oh, but the washes were very dry and the water needs to soak into the ground before the runoff into the reservoirs is efficient enough.
BS! It was reported in the news this week that there has been more runoff into the reservoirs in the last two months than the average annual runoff from winter snowmelt. So why have the levels of these reservoirs been dropping all this time? I do watch the published levels, which do show that both have been dropping.
Furthermore, dry soil increases runoff. When the soil is dry, it takes more time for water to infiltrate, AND the water that infiltrates will only percolate so quickly.
Granted, when it dries out the soil is aerated and accepts water more quickly, but it’s only up to a point. Furthermore, it still builds up a dry crust that takes time to infiltrate, or there wouldn’t be so many flash floods.
Why else do you think flash floods happen? Duh!
And where do you think all of the water in these raging washes and rivers are going? They’re going right into the Colorado River and into the reservoirs!
Lastly, there has been enough rain that there should be enough water in the ground now that the runoff should be “efficient” enough to deliver the water.
Somebody is full of it. I call Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire!
UNLESS, somebody is taking out more than should be taken out from the reservoirs. Hmmm?
Phoenix has gotten so big in the last 20 years (during a 20-year drought) that Phoenix might be the problem. I don’t know much about Vegas, but maybe Vegas is a problem, too. And now half of California is flocking to Phoenix and Vegas and the rest of Arizona and Nevada.
Hello! You live in a f—ing desert? Exactly how much water did you think was in that desert? Well, you should have thought that one out a little harder.
Today, there was an article about rainwater harvesting in Tucson, bragging about how much combined the individuals in Tucson have harvested for gardens.
By code, you’re only supposed to use it for irrigation and not for human consumption or bathing. That wasn’t in the article. I just happen to know that. Well, that’s just dumb, because decentralized water storage sounds like a really good idea. And that is how it was done for a very long time, until someone decided that a monopoly on water was what was best for us.
end diatribe
Part of the problem is having massive reservoirs where summer temperatures are so high. The amount of evaporation is huge, many orders of magnitude more than from a fast flowing river with a much smaller surface area. I guess this is something else that wasn’t considered when the dams were built.
One of the reasons why so many people are leaving California is that the “green”, progressive policies they campaigned for have turned it into a high tax high crime state. I read a good article a few days ago calling them liberal locusts.
Back on topic…
Speaking of snow, I have observed snow here in Arizona since July. I’m serious. It happens at night. The snowflakes are tiny, and the ground is too warm for accumulation. But it’s snow. I can feel it on my bare skin.
It’s supposed to be rare above 40°F, but I have seen it at 75°F.
From what I’ve read, it happens when there’s a thin warm layer of air at ground level and a cold layer above the ground layer.
The snowflakes start out larger, and as part of the snowflake melts or sublimates, the latent heat that is required for melting or sublimation comes from the remainder of the snowflake, making the remaining portion colder. By the time it gets near the ground, the snowflake is tiny.
I noticed it years ago after it had rained during the day or the day before.
Now that the ground is hydrated all of the time, I can see it whenever conditions are right, which is just about every night. There was only one night that I looked for it that I didn’t see it.
I decided to go outside and look for it a few minutes ago, and there it was. The weather app is currently reporting 62°F, though it’s probably a bit cooler.