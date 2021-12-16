Europe Forecast A Bitterly Cold and Snowy Christmas, Virus Leak, + Washington Post (& Google) Attacks Electroverse…?
Today’s article will be a short one. I’m having to ‘fight fires’ after waking to this email purportedly from the WP:
“I’m a reporter with the Washington Post, and I’m working on a piece about new research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate. They found 50 ads that appeared to be violating Google’s misinformation policy, which says the company won’t run ads on content that contradicts the scientific consensus on climate change’s existence. It includes several examples from electroverse, including one post that claimed there are no credible scientists warning of a ‘climate emergency’ — not a single one. The company responded by saying it would cease advertising with electroverse. Do you have a comment?”
I’m not entirely sure what they’re even saying: The Center for Countering Digital Hate found examples of electroverse articles within ads …? I doubt it. But the email does seem genuine, so I’d best give it some time. So far I have this: “It should not be considered a ‘violation’ to disagree with a scientific theory, not least one with as many holes as AGW.” Bazinga! 🤷
I can’t spend too much time on my comment, though, as I have an intense 24+hour Monopoly game to finish with my three young kids. Serving as a little background, myself and my wife took them out of mainstream education a few years back, something I advise all parents do. Homeschooling is hard at times, for a multitude of different reasons, but it is entirely necessary–we aren’t raising sheep.
Europe Forecast A Bitterly Cold and Snowy Christmas
Latest weather models have doubled-down on Europe, including the UK, facing a cold and snowy Christmas this year.
The anomalously cold conditions which have prevailed since mid-November will linger into the late-December; in fact, they look set to intensify as the month progresses:
As suggested, this Arctic outbreak will also deliver healthy dumpings of snow to much of the continent:
As I’ve reported to death in recent weeks, Europe is currently facing a serious energy shortage, which is due to 1) the depletion of stocks during last year’s historically cold and long winter, and 2) a reckless reliance on failing renewables.
According to a recent note from EnergyScan: Europe’s power spot prices are soaring, “lifted by forecasts of higher demand [as well as] weak wind and solar generation.”
The very last thing the continent needs is an increase in heating demand due to cold weather, but that’s exactly what it’s getting as the sun slips into its next Grand Solar Minimum cycle. Saying that though, this energy issue, like so many of today’s problems (see below), is largely self-inflicted — man appears hellbent on shooting himself in the foot, over and over again. Or is that the part of the plan? Is this a key component of the Great Reset?
Just yesterday (Dec 15), British MPs were told by Dr Alina Chan, a specialist in gene therapy and cell engineering at MIT and Harvard, that COVID-19 “most likely” came from the Wuhan lab, and that the virus may have been “genetically engineered”.
Dr Chan told the Science and Technology Select Committee: “I think the lab origin is more likely than not.
“Right now it’s not safe for people who know about the origin of the pandemic to come forward.
“But we live in an era where there is so much information being stored that it will eventually come out.”
Dr Chan also warned that the virus was likely engineered by scientists: “We have heard from many top virologists that a genetically engineered origin is reasonable and that includes virologists who made modifications to the first Sars virus.
“We know this virus has a unique feature, called the furin cleavage site, and without this feature, there is no way this would be causing this pandemic.
“A proposal was leaked showing that EcoHealth and the Wuhan Institute of Virology were developing a pipeline for inserting novel furin cleavage sites.
“So, you find these scientists who said in early 2018 ‘I’m going to put horns on horses’ and at the end of 2019 a unicorn turns up in Wuhan city.”
The truth always prevails… eventually — next up, vaccine side effects, including deaths.
Follow the silence:
Don’t waste your time responding to the Washington Post. They are not honest reporters of the truth. Anything you say will be twisted. The words will be cherry picked in an attempt to discredit your work.
Absolutely Correct!
Perhaps a lawsuit against CC mis-information posted by the Washington Pee would work better.
Please keep up your fine work and continue to publish your valuable information! In the words of my old Latin teacher, “Illegitimati non carborundum.” Which loosely translated means, “Don’t let the bastards wear you down!”
Well Said Barbara!
Thanks for the Latin!
When I was in school I took 1st year Latin three times!! LOL
Junior High – High School – College!!!
Sorry, bro. Comes from being widely read. Nobody reads me, and I gave up on ‘climate’. I’m just doing ‘long term weather forecasts’.
Sure, that’s what the AGW said, “in 35 years” LOL!!!
Keep it up, How about a LTWF for 50 Years???
Can’t let the “Illegitimati” out do you!!!
non sono daccordo quando si parla ancora di virus da laboratori , scissione della furina.ecc….ecc.
niente di tutto questo è scientificamente provato, nssuno al mondo ha isolato, purificato, sequenziato nessun virus tanto meno sars-cov-2 covid 19 sono solamente brevetti, digitalizzati sintetici al computer, esistono solamente nel mondo complesso digitale- finanziariorio una colossale bufala come ve lo devo dire il progetto -programma è un altro lo SPOPOLAMENTO….!!!
BASTA PARLARE DI COVID-19 NON ESISTE
This is one of the best Electro verse post I have ever read. Not one bloody advert popping up everywhere trying to disrupt the message.
Keep up the good work and ignore WP and NYT – their aim as attack dogs is to destroy your site.
Absolutely one of the Best!!
Perhaps the Washington Pee will give you some free advertising!!!
When the attack dogs fail to accomplish their goal they wind up biting themselves!
Damn the torpedoes, FULL SPEED AHEAD~~~~~!!!
This next Jan-Feb it seems to me is going to surprise everyone!!!
Hold Tight!
Although it’s nice for us readers not to have to see ads, for Cap, it’s probably hitting his purse a bit…
Sorry about that.
I would respond, “Sorry, never heard of you. You are welcome to read my website and become educated about the REAL climate change coming – the Grand Solar Minimum.”
All the best.
Yes, thanks for your work.
Keep up the excellent work you are doing. Forget the cabal. We need all to create parallel spaces for information and for economy. It will be waste of time and effort even to answer them.
This site is awesome and speaks the truth. Attacks from the lying left only confirm that further. Thanks for your perseverance in providing accurate information to those of us who seek it despite the persecution you incur. Love that you and your wife homeschool too, although I’m not surprised 🙂 The educational system is a mess and has been for a while. There’s no doubt homeschooling is very challenging, but it’s absolutely worth it. On my 15th year of homeschooling with 5 kiddos here, and I wouldn’t change a thing! Keep up the great work! Your efforts are much appreciated!!! Merry Christmas to you and your family from New Hampshire, USA! Looks like it’s going to be a white one here!
Well Done on the home schooling Cap!
That is really taking some responsibility, is very admirable, and commendable!
I’m reminded of a phrase I heard in the 70’s in regard to the WP “reporter”. It goes like this: Three biggest lies are (1) The check is in the mail, (2) I’ll love you in the morning, and (3) I’m from 60 Minutes and I’m here to get your side of the story”. I don’t trust or believe any reporter or “journalist” at face value. That goes double for government, academic, and commercial “scientist” and “medical experts”. Critical thinking, analytical abilities, logical deduction, and sound judgement are as rare as alexandrite. Your work is greatly appreciated and respected by thinking people, sir. You are a pearl among stones.
What this means is they know that you are giving the Facts unlike the GWC [Global Warming Cult].
I have sent your site (electroverse.net) to everyone I can and those people tell me ‘I knew something was wrong with ‘global warming’ crap’.
We live in reality, not hypothetical fiction.
In SC KY 2021 has been cool. We never got over 90°F .
Keep up the fantastic work and we will spread it far and wide!
Cap I really appreciate you and your site as you give us the freedom to express our thoughts. So if I was you I’d tell the WP to take a hike. Sure its one thing to agree that hate and persecution is a crime – and that stands good for ethnic sexual and nationhood differences – something that most people find abhorrent. But in this case either the WP or the center for countering digital hate are contradicting them/selves as the CCDH code of political practice says “Platforms are being used to influence elections and politics, and undermine the norms and values of pluralist democracy, through disinformation campaigns, segmented issue campaign advertising and other targeted event-driven interventions”..
But as we know Pluralism as a political philosophy is the recognition and affirmation of diversity within a political body, which is seen to permit the peaceful coexistence of different interests, convictions, and lifestyles. It lets us have the courage of our admitted ignorance, of our doubts and uncertainties so we can try to discover what others require, by making it possible for ourselves to know others as they truly are, by listening to them carefully and sympathetically, and understanding them and their lives and their needs. Hence we disagree with the UN and they through their affiliated political supports disagree with us – so what’s the issue?
We’ll two things spring to my mind, 1 how can you have peace when our politicians are shafting us so they get richer and we get poorer, 2 their police force is battering our heads in on a picket line to ensure that?? By no means exhaustive. So tell them from me to bring it on if their man enough – which they most definitely are not as if we had real political leaders we would not be in this politically driven socioeconomic mess they have created and making worse – not us.
WP is just “rasiss” towards the Non-GW adherents and facts.
On the other hand they usually call us “extreme right” and all the other stuff being the core of “mass-formation”
GW and the Plandemic shows how gullible the ordinary citizens are.
We are already way past 1984 in more than one way.