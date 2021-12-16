Europe Forecast A Bitterly Cold and Snowy Christmas, Virus Leak, + Washington Post (& Google) Attacks Electroverse…?

Today’s article will be a short one. I’m having to ‘fight fires’ after waking to this email purportedly from the WP:

“I’m a reporter with the Washington Post, and I’m working on a piece about new research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate. They found 50 ads that appeared to be violating Google’s misinformation policy, which says the company won’t run ads on content that contradicts the scientific consensus on climate change’s existence. It includes several examples from electroverse, including one post that claimed there are no credible scientists warning of a ‘climate emergency’ — not a single one. The company responded by saying it would cease advertising with electroverse. Do you have a comment?”

I’m not entirely sure what they’re even saying: The Center for Countering Digital Hate found examples of electroverse articles within ads …? I doubt it. But the email does seem genuine, so I’d best give it some time. So far I have this: “It should not be considered a ‘violation’ to disagree with a scientific theory, not least one with as many holes as AGW.” Bazinga! 🤷

I can’t spend too much time on my comment, though, as I have an intense 24+hour Monopoly game to finish with my three young kids. Serving as a little background, myself and my wife took them out of mainstream education a few years back, something I advise all parents do. Homeschooling is hard at times, for a multitude of different reasons, but it is entirely necessary–we aren’t raising sheep.





Europe Forecast A Bitterly Cold and Snowy Christmas

Latest weather models have doubled-down on Europe, including the UK, facing a cold and snowy Christmas this year.

The anomalously cold conditions which have prevailed since mid-November will linger into the late-December; in fact, they look set to intensify as the month progresses:





GFS 2m Temperature Anomaly (C) Dec 20 – Dec 29 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



As suggested, this Arctic outbreak will also deliver healthy dumpings of snow to much of the continent:





GFS Total Snowfall (cm) Dec 20 – Jan 1 [ tropicaltidbits.com



As I’ve reported to death in recent weeks, Europe is currently facing a serious energy shortage, which is due to 1) the depletion of stocks during last year’s historically cold and long winter, and 2) a reckless reliance on failing renewables.

According to a recent note from EnergyScan: Europe’s power spot prices are soaring, “lifted by forecasts of higher demand [as well as] weak wind and solar generation.”

The very last thing the continent needs is an increase in heating demand due to cold weather, but that’s exactly what it’s getting as the sun slips into its next Grand Solar Minimum cycle. Saying that though, this energy issue, like so many of today’s problems (see below), is largely self-inflicted — man appears hellbent on shooting himself in the foot, over and over again. Or is that the part of the plan? Is this a key component of the Great Reset?

Just yesterday (Dec 15), British MPs were told by Dr Alina Chan, a specialist in gene therapy and cell engineering at MIT and Harvard, that COVID-19 “most likely” came from the Wuhan lab, and that the virus may have been “genetically engineered”.

Dr Chan told the Science and Technology Select Committee: “I think the lab origin is more likely than not.

“Right now it’s not safe for people who know about the origin of the pandemic to come forward.

“But we live in an era where there is so much information being stored that it will eventually come out.”

Dr Chan also warned that the virus was likely engineered by scientists: “We have heard from many top virologists that a genetically engineered origin is reasonable and that includes virologists who made modifications to the first Sars virus.

“We know this virus has a unique feature, called the furin cleavage site, and without this feature, there is no way this would be causing this pandemic.

“A proposal was leaked showing that EcoHealth and the Wuhan Institute of Virology were developing a pipeline for inserting novel furin cleavage sites.

“So, you find these scientists who said in early 2018 ‘I’m going to put horns on horses’ and at the end of 2019 a unicorn turns up in Wuhan city.”





The truth always prevails… eventually — next up, vaccine side effects, including deaths.





Follow the silence:







