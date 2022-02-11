Eastern Half Of U.S. Set For Arctic Blast This Weekend; + South American Crop Losses Mount

Eastern Half Of U.S. Set For Arctic Blast This Weekend

The mercury in the East will remain above average Friday, but the warmth will be short-lived with a polar front forecast to crash the region Saturday, sending conditions in Atlantic City, for example, from 60F to snow in a matter of hours.

Cold temperatures will be the main story this weekend, reports actionnews5.com, who provide the following graphic:





A blast of cold returns Sat, Feb 12 [ actionnews5.com ].



The East’s freeze will be in stark contrast to the West’s warmth, where weekend temps are set to be so toasty, particularly across Southern California, that Super Bowl 2022 could turn out to be hottest on record.

However, rather than being evidence of ‘catastrophic anthropogenic global heating’, this will be the result of 1) Super Bowl being held in the Golden State, duh, and 2) the fact that a weak and wavy meridional jet stream flow –the result of historically low solar activity— has effectively separated the Lower 48 into two halves, drawing record heat up from the Tropics on one side, and dragging record cold down from the Arctic on the other:





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Feb 12 – Feb 13 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

Note also that the cold is forecast to engulf the majority of both Canada and Mexico, too.



Therefore, when you see the MSM focusing solely on the ‘the hottest Super Bowl EVA!’ just know that this weekend’s climatic setup is a function of the jet stream, not man’s irrelevant CO2 excretions. A setup clearly demonstrated by the pretty reds & blues above.





Looking Further Ahead

Additional bouts of polar cold are set to engulf larger portions of the U.S. as February continues. Most notably next Friday, Feb 18:





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) for Feb 18 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



But also the following week, too (although, being so far out, this is subject to change):





GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Feb 22 – Feb 26 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



The snowfall should also prove substantial:





GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Feb 11 – Feb 27 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].



According to NOAA, the U.S. has broken 1,460 snowfall records so far in 2022. And with regards to temperatures, the agency’s (UHI-skewed) dataset reveals that two all-time temperature records have been busted thus far, both for record cold.





South American Crop Losses Mount

Argentina’s corn output estimates cut to 51 million mt.

With the sowing of the corn area complete, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange (BAGE) has cut its projection for corn production in Argentina to 51 million mt, down a whopping 6 million mt from the previous forecast, according to a recent update.

The reduction reflects the results of the harvest of the first early lots from the center of the national agricultural area, in which yields were below initial expectations due to cold and drought. “Rainfall for the remainder of February will be key to sustaining this volume,” BAGE stated in its weekly report, suggesting that the 51 million mt estimate could be revised down further.





Argentinian Soybeans also down.

Last week, BAGE reduced Argentina’s soybean estimates to 42 million mt, due to the ongoing drought.

The country planted 16.3 million hectares, 300,000 hectares less than last year.





And finally, Paraguay was heard to have booked its first ever order of Argentine soybeans in an unprecedented move amid sharp La Nina-related crop losses, trade sources told Agricensus Tuesday.

“This is the first ever time [that Paraguay has imported soybeans from Argentina] … the situation is very difficult over there,” a South American trade source told Agricensus.

Paraguay is the fourth larger soybean exporter in the world, but the country has been severely hit by unseasonable blasts of cold and severe droughts over the past two seasons, the result of La Nina conditions, with the latest blast badly impacting the nation’s 2021/22 soybean crop.

“It is a very unusual situation,” soybean analyst at Brazil’s Agrinvest Commodities Eduardo Vanin said.

“Paraguay has been having a hard time to honor soybean contracts,” head of the Latam grains sales desk at HedgePoint Global Maria Sol Arcidiácono told Agricensus. “Soybean crop losses are estimated at 50% in the country, and from the 50% that have been harvested, some 75% is under bad quality conditions … they need something to blend in order to increase quality,” added Arcidiácono.





Enjoy your weekend.





Thank you,

Cap





See you Monday.





Climate is cyclic, never linear; and the COLD TIMES appear to be returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among many other forcings, including the impending release of the Beaufort Gyre).



Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be and grow your own.





